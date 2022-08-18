ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

nbc15.com

Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since Monday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn Mueller was last seen around 9:30 p.m. when she was on Co. Hwy. J, in Friendship. At the time, she was wearing a black, long-sleeve sweatshirt, white shorts, and white socks.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of phone scam

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a telephone scam in which residents receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office. The scammer identifies themselves as an employee of the Sheriff’s Office, identifies the recipient’s first and last name, and informs the recipient of the phone call that they have business to conduct with the Sheriff’s Office.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Rib Mountain, WI
City
Marathon, WI
Marathon County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
cwbradio.com

Wood County Woman Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant

On August 18th, the Wood County Sheriff's Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga, Wood County, Wisconsin. Investigators seized quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication inside the residence. 32-year-old Casondra McCracken was arrested at...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made

Officers found another unresponsive person in a vehicle nearby. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, inside the hotel, authorities found two more people suffering medical emergencies. They were rushed to a hospital and are expected to survive. Police say the investigation is ongoing and the incident is believed to be isolated,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Marathon Co. Sherriff's Office is warning people of a phone scam

MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a phone scam. According to the Marathon Co. Sherriff's Office, the scammer identifies themselves as an employee of the Sheriff's Office using a first and last name before informing the recipient of the call that they have business to conduct with the Sheriff's Office.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Wood County Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest

TOWN OF SARATOGA, WI (OnFocus) – On August 18, 2022 the Wood County Sheriffs Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga, Wood County, Wisconsin. Investigators seized quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication inside...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitsubishi
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 22, 2022

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Aug. 22:. On 08-15-22 a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on USH 51 near Pope Rd. in the Town of Merrill. The driver, a man, 24, from South Holland, Ill., was cited for traveling 105 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wausau man arrested for intentionally causing Spectrum outage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old man was arrested after he was identified as the suspect that allegedly damaged Spectrum fiber-optic cables on purpose. The Wausau Police Department announced that 55-year-old George Wood was arrested after a widespread Spectrum outage on Saturday morning. On August 20, around 12:45 p.m. police were told that Spectrum fiber-optic cables were intentionally damaged in downtown Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘I was just trying to have a good time’: Man from Texas arrested after firing gun at Green Bay bar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing five charges after he allegedly ‘bragged’ about his new gun and later fired it outside a bar on West Mason Street. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 20 around 2:45 a.m. officers were sent to TNT Bar for a reported suspicious situation. Two gunshots reportedly came from the parking lot, and the person who made the call overheard a man from Texas ‘bragging about his new gun’.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed a man over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says Tanner T.R. Lipke, 25, from Plainfield, was going north on 5th Ave. near Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch on the west side of the road.
PLAINFIELD, WI
947jackfm.com

Three Dead In Adams County Crash

FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) — There were three fatalities after a traffic crash in Adams County on Monday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of County Hwy Z and State Highway 21 near Friendship around 3:35pm. According to a report from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a Jeep Cherokee driven...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marathon County Public Information Officer Warns of Scam

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -A new scam is targeting Marathon County residents, and Public Information Officer Sarah Severson says they are continuing to get creative to get you to turn over sensitive information. "The person does have some information on them, the scammer does, and they're able to provide the call...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc man convicted of 2021 drug-related homicide in Wisconsin

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc man was recently convicted for his involvement in the death of a Wisconsin woman in 2021. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Siegman was sentenced and convicted this year for 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. In June...
MISHICOT, WI
WausauPilot

Driver sentenced in crash that killed woman, injured infant

An Antigo man who was behind the wheel in a crash that injured his 3-month-old son and fatally injured his girlfriend was granted a withheld sentence Monday after reaching a plea agreement in the case. Police say 27-year-old Ian Rosebrook, formerly of Mosinee, had a suspended license and marijuana in...
ANTIGO, WI

