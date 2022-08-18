Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office investigating the death of a person found in Rib Mountain
RIB MOUNTAIN (WJFW) - The Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person that was found in Rib Mountain Monday morning. According to the Sherriff's Office a person was found deceased just before noon Monday, south of the Cloverland and Woodchuck Lane intersection in Rib Mountain. The...
WSAW
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of renting car used in area ‘grandparent scam’
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old California man accused of having a role in a scam that defrauded several area elderly residents out of thousands of dollars. In May, many county and city law enforcement agencies began getting reports of an aggressive spin...
nbc15.com
Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since Monday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn Mueller was last seen around 9:30 p.m. when she was on Co. Hwy. J, in Friendship. At the time, she was wearing a black, long-sleeve sweatshirt, white shorts, and white socks.
Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of phone scam
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a telephone scam in which residents receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office. The scammer identifies themselves as an employee of the Sheriff’s Office, identifies the recipient’s first and last name, and informs the recipient of the phone call that they have business to conduct with the Sheriff’s Office.
cwbradio.com
Wood County Woman Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant
On August 18th, the Wood County Sheriff's Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga, Wood County, Wisconsin. Investigators seized quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication inside the residence. 32-year-old Casondra McCracken was arrested at...
wglr.com
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
Officers found another unresponsive person in a vehicle nearby. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, inside the hotel, authorities found two more people suffering medical emergencies. They were rushed to a hospital and are expected to survive. Police say the investigation is ongoing and the incident is believed to be isolated,...
WJFW-TV
Marathon Co. Sherriff's Office is warning people of a phone scam
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a phone scam. According to the Marathon Co. Sherriff's Office, the scammer identifies themselves as an employee of the Sheriff's Office using a first and last name before informing the recipient of the call that they have business to conduct with the Sheriff's Office.
onfocus.news
Wood County Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest
TOWN OF SARATOGA, WI (OnFocus) – On August 18, 2022 the Wood County Sheriffs Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga, Wood County, Wisconsin. Investigators seized quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication inside...
Suspect in Rib Mountain standoff who fired at police sentenced Monday in Wausau
A 36-year-old former Marathon County woman who kept officers at bay for hours during a standoff at a Rib Mountain hotel before firing her weapon at police was sentenced Monday in Wausau to six years in prison. Katina Mulroy, who now lists a Milwaukee address, was convicted in May of...
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 22, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Aug. 22:. On 08-15-22 a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on USH 51 near Pope Rd. in the Town of Merrill. The driver, a man, 24, from South Holland, Ill., was cited for traveling 105 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.
wearegreenbay.com
Wausau man arrested for intentionally causing Spectrum outage
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old man was arrested after he was identified as the suspect that allegedly damaged Spectrum fiber-optic cables on purpose. The Wausau Police Department announced that 55-year-old George Wood was arrested after a widespread Spectrum outage on Saturday morning. On August 20, around 12:45 p.m. police were told that Spectrum fiber-optic cables were intentionally damaged in downtown Wausau.
wearegreenbay.com
‘I was just trying to have a good time’: Man from Texas arrested after firing gun at Green Bay bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing five charges after he allegedly ‘bragged’ about his new gun and later fired it outside a bar on West Mason Street. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 20 around 2:45 a.m. officers were sent to TNT Bar for a reported suspicious situation. Two gunshots reportedly came from the parking lot, and the person who made the call overheard a man from Texas ‘bragging about his new gun’.
WBAY Green Bay
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed a man over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says Tanner T.R. Lipke, 25, from Plainfield, was going north on 5th Ave. near Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch on the west side of the road.
947jackfm.com
Three Dead In Adams County Crash
FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) — There were three fatalities after a traffic crash in Adams County on Monday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of County Hwy Z and State Highway 21 near Friendship around 3:35pm. According to a report from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a Jeep Cherokee driven...
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Public Information Officer Warns of Scam
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -A new scam is targeting Marathon County residents, and Public Information Officer Sarah Severson says they are continuing to get creative to get you to turn over sensitive information. "The person does have some information on them, the scammer does, and they're able to provide the call...
seehafernews.com
Father Facing Three Felony Counts Of Child Neglect Makes 1st Court Appearance
A Wisconsin father facing three felony counts of child neglect has made his initial appearance in Dodge County Court. 35-year-old Frank Pleester is accused of the death of his three-year-old son in March 2020. Pleester was placed on a $50,000 signature bond Monday. An autopsy of the victim by the...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc man convicted of 2021 drug-related homicide in Wisconsin
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc man was recently convicted for his involvement in the death of a Wisconsin woman in 2021. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Siegman was sentenced and convicted this year for 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. In June...
seehafernews.com
Southern Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Trying to Meet Up with a Manitowoc Girl
A southern Wisconsin man has been sentenced after attempting to meet up with a Manitowoc girl earlier this year. 43-year-old Marc Bennett was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison by US District Judge William Griesbach followed by 10 years of extended supervision on a charge of Attempted Child Enticement.
UPDATE: Body discovered in Rib Mountain field, investigation underway
Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday in Rib Mountain, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department news release. Sheriff’s officials say the discovery was made just before noon in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in the town of Rib Mountain.
Driver sentenced in crash that killed woman, injured infant
An Antigo man who was behind the wheel in a crash that injured his 3-month-old son and fatally injured his girlfriend was granted a withheld sentence Monday after reaching a plea agreement in the case. Police say 27-year-old Ian Rosebrook, formerly of Mosinee, had a suspended license and marijuana in...
Comments / 0