Behind Viral Videos

GQMagazine

Tyler, the Creator Shows Off Another Legendary Watch in His Collection

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Tyler, the Creator doesn’t do trends; he does himself, and trends follow. His style has long been unlike anyone else’s, and he’s brought that attitude to his watch collection, too. Although he only started collecting a couple of years ago, Tyler has quickly assembled a cache of Cartiers that top of my list of collections I would be most interested in permanently borrowing. He’s already shown off the melted and beloved Crash, an Obus Quadrant he found at auction, and a pink-strapped Santos. Now, out in New York, Mr. Creator wore another piece from his growing collection: a Tank Louis Cartier.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Teen Vogue

Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo

Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Here's What Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like Going Makeup Free

Millie Bobby Brown has grown up in front of our eyes as part of the ensemble cast of Netflix's mega-hit "Stranger Things." As telekinetically gifted teen Eleven, Brown has impressed with her range, leading to more grown-up roles in blockbusters "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and sequel "Godzilla vs. Kong," while she also led the charge as Sherlock Holmes's plucky kid sister in Netflix's own "Enola Holmes." Suffice to say, the British actor is just getting started with her Hollywood tenure.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears Micro Mini & Thigh High Boots Out With A$AP Rocky 3 Months After Giving Birth: Photos

Rihanna proved worthy of the fashion icon title as she stepped out looking fierce and fabulous in Los Angeles on Friday, August 12. The Fenty designer was flanked by her just-as-stylish boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she welcomed their first child together a mere three months ago! Rocking a graphic tee, a ripped mini skirt and wild thigh high boots, Rihanna commanded attention as the adorable couple made their way to a dinner date.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding

The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nicole Kidman praised for showing ‘ripped arms’ on Perfect magazine cover

Nicole Kidman has been praised for showing her “insanely ripped” arms in a cover shoot for the latest issue of Perfect magazine.On the cover, the 55-year-old poses in a Diesel look comprising a grey mini skirt with a halter-neck crop top and is posing standing with her legs wide and her arms flexed.Her hair is styled straight with extenstions and in a copper shade.It was one of a series of photographs taken by Zhong Lin for the third issue of the newly launched Perfect magazine.Fans have been praising the actor’s physique on social media.“Nicole Kidman looks so good on...
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

All The Times Tracee Ellis Ross & Diana Ross Were Fashion Twins

Pilfering treasures from your mother’s closet is practically a rite of passage for a young woman, but when you’re Tracee Ellis Ross, daughter of Diana Ross, it would make sense to inherit a similar sense of style altogether. Given Diana’s massive mark in fashion history, it could hardly be a surprise if Tracee appeared in a shimmering catsuit or a prized Ret Turner gown. (In a 2019 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Tracee admitted to snatching up pieces from her mother’s closet and having a love of “beads, baubles, and feathers” — all integral parts of Ross’ wardrobe on and off the stage.) Naturally, the twinning streak goes way back: Diana’s cool and accomplished offspring famously walked the Thierry Mugler “Butterfly” runway for her 18th birthday with her mother and has been serving up chic, matching moments ever since.
BEAUTY & FASHION
