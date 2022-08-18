ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org

City Club of Boise - Infrastructure in Idaho

According to the Governor's Office, Idaho will end the 2022 budget cycle with an estimated $2 billion surplus, a portion which will be dedicated to infrastructure improvements statewide. In addition, Idaho will receive an estimated $3 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The funding comes at a critical time for our state - while we have seen unprecedented growth, Idaho’s infrastructure has not kept pace. In fact, Idaho scored a C- in the American Society of Civil Engineers' (ASCE) Report Card for infrastructure.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Breaking down barriers through better transportation

The grant will assist with 12 projects that are geared towards improving safety and access to transportation in Boise and Garden City. Tom Ferch, Transportation Funding Coordinator and Tom Laws, Program Manager with ACHD joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the future of these projects. As Senior Producer of...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Tax cuts, education funding will headline special legislative session

Idaho lawmakers will return to Boise next week for a special session designed to further lower taxes and substantially raise education funding in light of a projected $2 billion budget surplus. Gov. Brad Little announced the special session at a Boise grocery store Tuesday morning, citing high inflation as the...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
City
Meridian, ID
Meridian, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Meridian, ID
Society
eastidahonews.com

People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?

(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
IDAHO STATE
didyouknowfacts.com

There’s a Giant Potato Airbnb You Can Rent in Idaho

There are all kinds of interesting and unique places you can rent on Airbnb, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like this before…. And it only makes sense that an Airbnb that’s shaped like a giant potato would be in Idaho, the state that is famous for that particular food.
BOISE, ID
celebsbar.com

Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!

A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Library#Librarians#Segregation#Racism#Meridian Police
kmvt

Body recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A body was found in Lucky Peak on Monday, following weeks in the reservoir. The Ada County marine patrol deputies recovered the body of a 46-year-old man who was last seen swimming on July 31. Bruce’s Legacy, a volunteer organization that provides sonar services, spotted...
ADA COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
eastidahonews.com

Woman flown to hospital, 2 others taken by ambulance following fiery crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred at 6:01 p.m. Saturday on westbound I84 at milepost 14 in Payette County. The driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound when one of the tires shredded. The...
103.5 KISSFM

“Something Big Is Happening In The Boise Housing Market”

While it may not be the optimal time to buy a home in Boise and the surrounding communities, the Boise housing market has adjusted to several market corrections. Realtors with a lot or little experience took advantage of Boise being the most overvalued home market in America for the last two years.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Car catches fire after single vehicle collision

BOISE, Idaho — Three people from Boise were taken to the hospital after surviving a car crash in Payette County, Saturday night. Around 6:01 p.m., the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on I84, near milepost 14, when one of the vehicle's tires "shredded", according to police. This caused the driver to run off the road and hit a barrier, causing the vehicle to overturn. The vehicle then caught fire.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy