ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

Cumberland Presbyterian Women on mission to serve others with Fall Festival

By SHARON ALICE LURIE Slurie@mainstreetmediatn.com
dicksonpost.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
dicksonpost.com

Local events organizer and venue launches Fall Food Truck Fridays

Food trucks became a reality in the City of Dickson on March 21 of this year. Ande Truman, the Mulberry Mill Property, Sales, and Events Manager, wanted to facilitate a celebration of a hard-fought, hard-won victory for culinary free enterprise, so she helped to sponsor the city’s first Food Truck Friday. With a turnout of over 1,500 people, Truman now hopes to keep the party going.
DICKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy