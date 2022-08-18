Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Alice Boman – “Feels Like A Dream” (Feat. Perfume Genius)
The Swedish singer-songwriter Alice Boman has been putting out music for nearly a decade, and Mike Hadreas, the musician known to most of us as Perfume Genius, is a fan. This fall, Boman will release The Space Between, the new album that she recorded with Charli XCX/Robyn collaborator Patrik Berger. For the new single “Feels Like A Dream,” Boman teams up with Perfume Genius.
Stereogum
The Weeknd, Moses Sumney, Troye Sivan, & More Appear In New The Idol Teaser
The Idol, HBO’s upcoming show that was co-created by the Weeknd and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, is set to premiere later this year. Last month, we got a first teaser trailer for it, and today we’re getting another one, which debuted at the Weeknd’s concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Stereogum
Watch Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, & Julien Baker Perform Together At Central Park Tour Closer
For the past month, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker have all been on the road together on The Wild Hearts Tour, an event where each of them played a set and often came out to perform with each other. That tour wrapped up this past weekend with...
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: Rachika Nayar Heaven Come Crashing
Rachika Nayar is sinister, playful, traumatic, ecstatic — often all in the course of the same song. Such an extreme range of emotions might be disjointed in someone else’s hands, but Nayar makes all those feelings part of the same continuum. Hers is music you play late at night, or early in the morning — when you’re just tired or wired enough to start to disassociate, when your mind is eager to wander and think about everything and nothing at the same time.
Stereogum
Julia Jacklin On How Robyn, Throbbing Gristle, & More Shaped Her Stellar New Album PRE PLEASURE
Julia Jacklin knows how to write a song that can turn you into a puddle. 2019’s Crushing opened with a sinister retelling of coming back to oneself after an unbalanced relationship shifted a sense of autonomy and self-awareness. The tracks that followed detailed social anxiety, familial intervention, and the emotional ruins left in heartbreak’s wake. But on her third album PRE PLEASURE, out this Friday, Jacklin didn’t want to sit in her feels anymore.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Stereogum
Watch Arctic Monkeys Debut New Song “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”
Arctic Monkeys are currently gigging around Europe at various festivals. Tonight, they did a set at Zürich Openair 2022, where they debuted a brand-new song called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” It’s a mid-tempo, reggae-tinged number with intercutting wah-wah-wah guitar effects. The...
Stereogum
Watch My Chemical Romance Play “Bury Me In Black” For The First Time In 19 Years
My Chemical Romance kicked off their reunion tour back in May, and after a couple months off they started another leg of it at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City last night. They brought some songs they haven’t played in a while along with them. First up they did...
Stereogum
Dumb – “Pull Me Up”
Back in 2019, the Vancouver band Dumb impressed us with Club Nites, a debut album of frantic, wordy indie rock. That year, Dumb were one of Stereogum’s favorite new bands. This fall, Dumb will follow Club Nites with a new LP called Pray 4 Tomorrow — 18 tracks of slapdash, quizzical jams that probably won’t really be dumb at all.
Stereogum
Danny Brown – “Winter”
It’s been nearly three years since Detroit rap great released uknowhatimsayin¿, his most recent album. Since then, we’ve heard rumbling of other new projects — things like a collaborative project with JPEGMAFIA and the long-awaited XXXX album. But in the past few years, Brown has mostly been launching his Detroit crew Bruiser Brigade, and he’s contributed to a string of great, underrated albums from other Bruiser Brigade rappers. Now, Danny Brown has quietly released his first new solo track in a long while, and it’s a great one.
Stereogum
A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”
Beyoncé’s hypnotic new single, “Break My Soul,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100, and if pandemic restrictions continue relaxing, you’ll soon experience this ebullient ’90s-inspired house jam on a dance floor near you. It’s is a four-on-the-floor, fastball-down-the-middle club track, threaded with raucous New Orleans bounce chants (courtesy of a Big Freedia sample), and replete with archetypical house production characteristics. Because expertly crafted public relations accompanies everything Beyoncé does, it can be tempting to reflexively dismiss her music as mere ear candy—i.e., alluring sonic confections that lack nutritional value but attain cultural buoyancy due to strategic marketing. However, if you scratch the surface of a song like “Break My Soul,” you may notice some deceptively sophisticated composition techniques. Indeed, this new Beyoncé single might initially sound like it uses only standard house music tropes, but there’s actually some skillful innovation going on. So let’s check it out.
Stereogum
Watch Coldplay Cover Kate Bush & ABBA With Steve Coogan As Alan Partridge
Coldplay are nearing the end of a six-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium, and every show has featured some special guests. Last night, the band brought out actor Steve Coogan, playing his character Alan Partridge, to perform some covers in the centerstage that Coldplay has set up. They did ABBA’s “Knowing Me, Knowing You” and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” and they were joined by Jacob Collier and Nicole Lawrence for both songs. Also during last night’s show, comedian Simon Pegg came out for “A Sky Full Of Stars.” Watch video of all that below.
Stereogum
Watch mewithoutYou’s Final Show In Philadelphia
Back in 2020, mewithoutYou announced that they would be breaking up after two decades, plans that were delayed slightly due to the pandemic. But this summer, they embarked on a farewell tour, making their way around North America. That tour wrapped up this weekend in their hometown of Philadelphia at the Fillmore over two nights. The pair of final shows were livestreamed, and those livestreams will be available to purchase for the next month, and there are also a ton of videos on YouTube of the band’s last show. Check some of those out alongside the setlist below.
Stereogum
Louis Cole – “I’m Tight”
Earlier this month, the jazzy electronic auteur Louis Cole released a new single, “Let It Happen.” Today, the Los Angeles musician has announced a new album, Quality Over Opinion, and has shared another song, “I’m Tight,” which coils through a groovy, smooth, and infectious 7 minutes. “It comes from me recording about 100 different cells of funk, choosing my favorite ones and quilting them together into a song,” Cole said in a statement. “I had to practice the bass part a lot for this one.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Innumerable Forms – “Thrall”
The members of the Boston-based band Innumerable Forms mostly come from hardcore; different people in the band have played in groups like Mind Eraser, Power Trip, Iron Lung, and Red Death. But Innumerable Forms generally go for a straight-up old-school death metal sound, and they’re really good at it. Next month, the band will release their new album Philosophical Collapse, and we’ve already posted first single “Built On Wrought.” Today, they’ve shared another one.
Stereogum
Mindforce – “Words Fail”
Oh, fuck yeah. It’s happening. The Hudson Valley hardcore monsters Mindforce, a band with an almost supernatural ability to make me stomp like a gorilla, are about to follow their great 2018 album Excalibur with the new full-length New Lords. We’ve already posted Mindforce’s song “Survival Is Vengeance,” and it rips. Now, we get to hear another one that rips just as hard.
Stereogum
Archers Of Loaf – “Screaming Undercover”
Last month, Archers Of Loaf announced their first new album in 24 years, Reason In Decline, with the lead single “In The Surface Noise.” Today, the North Carolina band is back with a second single, the high-energy and raucous “Screaming Undercover,” which bandleader Eric Bachmann described as “definitely the heart of the new record.”
Serena Williams shares photo with daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following Archetypes podcast release
Serena Williams has shared a photograph with her daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following the release of the duchess’s new podcast Archetypes.Tennis pro Williams is the first guest on the Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast, which dropped on Spotify on Tuesday afternoon (23 August).“I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on Archetypes for @spotify!” Williams captioned her post. “It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious.”Markle acted as an executive producer for the first episode and spoke to Williams about the double standard women face when...
Canal+ Laureate Andrias Hogenni Locks Partners for Wedding-Themed Pic (EXCLUSIVE)
Faroese-born emerging director Andrias Høgenni, winner of a Canal+ award at Cannes Critics’ Week in 2021 with his short film “Illi illa meint,” just got married this summer. His project “Anything for Her,” introduced at this year’s Nordic Co-Production Market in Haugesund, is precisely about a wedding, and much more. Family conflicts, especially with step-parents involved, and the uniquely chaotic nature of a Faroese wedding set in a tightly-knit community of 52,000 souls. Spearheaded by Danish production partners Johannes Rothaus Nørregaard of Studiocanal-backed SAM Productions (“Borgen”) and Rikke Tambo Andersen of Tambo Film (“The Penultimate”), the project has secured co-production partners from...
