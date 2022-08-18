ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Alice Boman – “Feels Like A Dream” (Feat. Perfume Genius)

The Swedish singer-songwriter Alice Boman has been putting out music for nearly a decade, and Mike Hadreas, the musician known to most of us as Perfume Genius, is a fan. This fall, Boman will release The Space Between, the new album that she recorded with Charli XCX/Robyn collaborator Patrik Berger. For the new single “Feels Like A Dream,” Boman teams up with Perfume Genius.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Album Of The Week: Rachika Nayar Heaven Come Crashing

Rachika Nayar is sinister, playful, traumatic, ecstatic — often all in the course of the same song. Such an extreme range of emotions might be disjointed in someone else’s hands, but Nayar makes all those feelings part of the same continuum. Hers is music you play late at night, or early in the morning — when you’re just tired or wired enough to start to disassociate, when your mind is eager to wander and think about everything and nothing at the same time.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Angel Olsen
Person
Sharon Van Etten
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Julien Baker
Stereogum

Julia Jacklin On How Robyn, Throbbing Gristle, & More Shaped Her Stellar New Album PRE PLEASURE

Julia Jacklin knows how to write a song that can turn you into a puddle. 2019’s Crushing opened with a sinister retelling of coming back to oneself after an unbalanced relationship shifted a sense of autonomy and self-awareness. The tracks that followed detailed social anxiety, familial intervention, and the emotional ruins left in heartbreak’s wake. But on her third album PRE PLEASURE, out this Friday, Jacklin didn’t want to sit in her feels anymore.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Arctic Monkeys Debut New Song “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”

Arctic Monkeys are currently gigging around Europe at various festivals. Tonight, they did a set at Zürich Openair 2022, where they debuted a brand-new song called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” It’s a mid-tempo, reggae-tinged number with intercutting wah-wah-wah guitar effects. The...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#All The Good Times#Hell#The Tonight Show#Big Time Band#Jagjaguwar
Stereogum

Dumb – “Pull Me Up”

Back in 2019, the Vancouver band Dumb impressed us with Club Nites, a debut album of frantic, wordy indie rock. That year, Dumb were one of Stereogum’s favorite new bands. This fall, Dumb will follow Club Nites with a new LP called Pray 4 Tomorrow — 18 tracks of slapdash, quizzical jams that probably won’t really be dumb at all.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Danny Brown – “Winter”

It’s been nearly three years since Detroit rap great released uknowhatimsayin¿, his most recent album. Since then, we’ve heard rumbling of other new projects — things like a collaborative project with JPEGMAFIA and the long-awaited XXXX album. But in the past few years, Brown has mostly been launching his Detroit crew Bruiser Brigade, and he’s contributed to a string of great, underrated albums from other Bruiser Brigade rappers. Now, Danny Brown has quietly released his first new solo track in a long while, and it’s a great one.
MUSIC
Stereogum

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

Beyoncé’s hypnotic new single, “Break My Soul,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100, and if pandemic restrictions continue relaxing, you’ll soon experience this ebullient ’90s-inspired house jam on a dance floor near you. It’s is a four-on-the-floor, fastball-down-the-middle club track, threaded with raucous New Orleans bounce chants (courtesy of a Big Freedia sample), and replete with archetypical house production characteristics. Because expertly crafted public relations accompanies everything Beyoncé does, it can be tempting to reflexively dismiss her music as mere ear candy—i.e., alluring sonic confections that lack nutritional value but attain cultural buoyancy due to strategic marketing. However, if you scratch the surface of a song like “Break My Soul,” you may notice some deceptively sophisticated composition techniques. Indeed, this new Beyoncé single might initially sound like it uses only standard house music tropes, but there’s actually some skillful innovation going on. So let’s check it out.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Stereogum

Watch Coldplay Cover Kate Bush & ABBA With Steve Coogan As Alan Partridge

Coldplay are nearing the end of a six-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium, and every show has featured some special guests. Last night, the band brought out actor Steve Coogan, playing his character Alan Partridge, to perform some covers in the centerstage that Coldplay has set up. They did ABBA’s “Knowing Me, Knowing You” and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” and they were joined by Jacob Collier and Nicole Lawrence for both songs. Also during last night’s show, comedian Simon Pegg came out for “A Sky Full Of Stars.” Watch video of all that below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch mewithoutYou’s Final Show In Philadelphia

Back in 2020, mewithoutYou announced that they would be breaking up after two decades, plans that were delayed slightly due to the pandemic. But this summer, they embarked on a farewell tour, making their way around North America. That tour wrapped up this weekend in their hometown of Philadelphia at the Fillmore over two nights. The pair of final shows were livestreamed, and those livestreams will be available to purchase for the next month, and there are also a ton of videos on YouTube of the band’s last show. Check some of those out alongside the setlist below.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stereogum

Louis Cole – “I’m Tight”

Earlier this month, the jazzy electronic auteur Louis Cole released a new single, “Let It Happen.” Today, the Los Angeles musician has announced a new album, Quality Over Opinion, and has shared another song, “I’m Tight,” which coils through a groovy, smooth, and infectious 7 minutes. “It comes from me recording about 100 different cells of funk, choosing my favorite ones and quilting them together into a song,” Cole said in a statement. “I had to practice the bass part a lot for this one.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Innumerable Forms – “Thrall”

The members of the Boston-based band Innumerable Forms mostly come from hardcore; different people in the band have played in groups like Mind Eraser, Power Trip, Iron Lung, and Red Death. But Innumerable Forms generally go for a straight-up old-school death metal sound, and they’re really good at it. Next month, the band will release their new album Philosophical Collapse, and we’ve already posted first single “Built On Wrought.” Today, they’ve shared another one.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Mindforce – “Words Fail”

Oh, fuck yeah. It’s happening. The Hudson Valley hardcore monsters Mindforce, a band with an almost supernatural ability to make me stomp like a gorilla, are about to follow their great 2018 album Excalibur with the new full-length New Lords. We’ve already posted Mindforce’s song “Survival Is Vengeance,” and it rips. Now, we get to hear another one that rips just as hard.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Archers Of Loaf – “Screaming Undercover”

Last month, Archers Of Loaf announced their first new album in 24 years, Reason In Decline, with the lead single “In The Surface Noise.” Today, the North Carolina band is back with a second single, the high-energy and raucous “Screaming Undercover,” which bandleader Eric Bachmann described as “definitely the heart of the new record.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Serena Williams shares photo with daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following Archetypes podcast release

Serena Williams has shared a photograph with her daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following the release of the duchess’s new podcast Archetypes.Tennis pro Williams is the first guest on the Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast, which dropped on Spotify on Tuesday afternoon (23 August).“I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on Archetypes for @spotify!” Williams captioned her post. “It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious.”Markle acted as an executive producer for the first episode and spoke to Williams about the double standard women face when...
TENNIS
Variety

Canal+ Laureate Andrias Hogenni Locks Partners for Wedding-Themed Pic (EXCLUSIVE)

Faroese-born emerging director Andrias Høgenni, winner of a Canal+ award at Cannes Critics’ Week in 2021 with his short film “Illi illa meint,” just got married this summer. His project “Anything for Her,” introduced at this year’s Nordic Co-Production Market in Haugesund, is precisely about a wedding, and much more. Family conflicts, especially with step-parents involved, and the uniquely chaotic nature of a Faroese wedding set in a tightly-knit community of 52,000 souls. Spearheaded by Danish production partners Johannes Rothaus Nørregaard of Studiocanal-backed SAM Productions (“Borgen”) and Rikke Tambo Andersen of Tambo Film (“The Penultimate”), the project has secured co-production partners from...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy