Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Dumb – “Pull Me Up”
Back in 2019, the Vancouver band Dumb impressed us with Club Nites, a debut album of frantic, wordy indie rock. That year, Dumb were one of Stereogum’s favorite new bands. This fall, Dumb will follow Club Nites with a new LP called Pray 4 Tomorrow — 18 tracks of slapdash, quizzical jams that probably won’t really be dumb at all.
Stereogum
Junior Boys – “Night Walk”
It’s been six years since Ontario electropop duo Junior Boys released an album: 2016’s Big Black Coat. In the years since, Jeremy Greenspan co-produced and mixed two albums for Jessy Lanza, mourned his father’s passing, and built a studio in Hamilton, where he and and Matt Didemus recorded their sixth studio album, Waiting Game, out October 28 via City Slang.
Stereogum
Danny Brown – “Winter”
It’s been nearly three years since Detroit rap great released uknowhatimsayin¿, his most recent album. Since then, we’ve heard rumbling of other new projects — things like a collaborative project with JPEGMAFIA and the long-awaited XXXX album. But in the past few years, Brown has mostly been launching his Detroit crew Bruiser Brigade, and he’s contributed to a string of great, underrated albums from other Bruiser Brigade rappers. Now, Danny Brown has quietly released his first new solo track in a long while, and it’s a great one.
Stereogum
The National – “Weird Goodbyes” (Feat. Bon Iver)
The National and Bon Iver have a long track record of collaboration on all kinds of projects, including Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner’s side band Big Red Machine, the Eaux Claires festival, the 37d03d artist collective and record label, etc. Since the release of the National’s I Am Easy To Find and Bon Iver’s i,i in 2019, the two bands’ histories have become even more intertwined via their participation in the Taylor Swift Extended Universe. And now they’ve recorded a collaborative single using their most well-known monikers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stereogum
Watch The Killers Cover The Smiths With Johnny Marr
The Killers kicked off a North American tour this weekend, and Johnny Marr is serving as the opener for this run of shows. Marr came out on stage during the Killers’ headlining set to perform with the band during both of their shows so far, which took place in Vancouver and Seattle on Friday and Saturday night.
Stereogum
Watch Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, & Julien Baker Perform Together At Central Park Tour Closer
For the past month, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker have all been on the road together on The Wild Hearts Tour, an event where each of them played a set and often came out to perform with each other. That tour wrapped up this past weekend with...
Stereogum
Johanna Warren – “Piscean Lover”
Johanna Warren has a new album on the way, Lessons For Mutants, which is out at the beginning of October. She announced it last month with “I’d Be Orange,” and today Warren has shared its second single, “Piscean Lover.” It’s scratchy and booming, with a great stuttering chorus: “Anyway better not get too existential/ I cannot guarantee that I’ll live up to my potential/ But I guess better safe than sorry, I’ll never take the last bow/ I don’t know but there’s only one way to find out.” Watch a video for the track below.
Stereogum
Louis Cole – “I’m Tight”
Earlier this month, the jazzy electronic auteur Louis Cole released a new single, “Let It Happen.” Today, the Los Angeles musician has announced a new album, Quality Over Opinion, and has shared another song, “I’m Tight,” which coils through a groovy, smooth, and infectious 7 minutes. “It comes from me recording about 100 different cells of funk, choosing my favorite ones and quilting them together into a song,” Cole said in a statement. “I had to practice the bass part a lot for this one.” Check it out below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
We’ve Got A File On You: John Darnielle
Nobody, not one single person on this planet, has had a career quite like that of John Darnielle. In 1991, Darnielle, a college student and recovering addict, started recording the songs that he’d written, using a boom box to tape himself braying poetically over his own acoustic guitar. Darnielle called himself the Mountain Goats, and the tape hiss on his songs were nearly as aesthetically integral to those early records as the sound of Darnielle’s spirited holler. For many years, the Mountain Goats were an object of cult fascination that didn’t make enough money for Darnielle to quit his job as a psychiatric nurse. Decades later, Darnielle is a respected man of letters, and the Mountain Goats are an indie rock institution.
Stereogum
Alice Boman – “Feels Like A Dream” (Feat. Perfume Genius)
The Swedish singer-songwriter Alice Boman has been putting out music for nearly a decade, and Mike Hadreas, the musician known to most of us as Perfume Genius, is a fan. This fall, Boman will release The Space Between, the new album that she recorded with Charli XCX/Robyn collaborator Patrik Berger. For the new single “Feels Like A Dream,” Boman teams up with Perfume Genius.
Stereogum
Capitol Records “Severs Ties” With AI Rapper FN Meka, Apologizes To The Black Community
Capitol Records has “severed ties” with the recently signed AI rapper FN Meka, who came under intense scrutiny after clips of the project using the N-word went viral. Social media users also surfaced an old image from Meka’s Instagram showing the rapper in a scene of police brutality.
Stereogum
Watch mewithoutYou’s Final Show In Philadelphia
Back in 2020, mewithoutYou announced that they would be breaking up after two decades, plans that were delayed slightly due to the pandemic. But this summer, they embarked on a farewell tour, making their way around North America. That tour wrapped up this weekend in their hometown of Philadelphia at the Fillmore over two nights. The pair of final shows were livestreamed, and those livestreams will be available to purchase for the next month, and there are also a ton of videos on YouTube of the band’s last show. Check some of those out alongside the setlist below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
The Weeknd, Moses Sumney, Troye Sivan, & More Appear In New The Idol Teaser
The Idol, HBO’s upcoming show that was co-created by the Weeknd and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, is set to premiere later this year. Last month, we got a first teaser trailer for it, and today we’re getting another one, which debuted at the Weeknd’s concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Stereogum
Audiophile Label MoFi Sued For Using Digital In “All Analog” Vinyl Reissues
Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab, commonly known as MoFi, is a reissue label that’s been operating since 1977 and that targets its products at the audiophile community. MoFi reissues tend to be much more expensive than most records. In recent years, MoFi has claimed in its marketing that its reissues were “purely analog recordings” created from the master tapes of the original records. But in the past few months, the audiophile community has gotten very upset over the revelation that MoFi also uses direct-stream digital technology in many of its records. Now, one customer is filing a class-action lawsuit against the company, accusing the company of false advertising.
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: Rachika Nayar Heaven Come Crashing
Rachika Nayar is sinister, playful, traumatic, ecstatic — often all in the course of the same song. Such an extreme range of emotions might be disjointed in someone else’s hands, but Nayar makes all those feelings part of the same continuum. Hers is music you play late at night, or early in the morning — when you’re just tired or wired enough to start to disassociate, when your mind is eager to wander and think about everything and nothing at the same time.
Stereogum
Julia Jacklin On How Robyn, Throbbing Gristle, & More Shaped Her Stellar New Album PRE PLEASURE
Julia Jacklin knows how to write a song that can turn you into a puddle. 2019’s Crushing opened with a sinister retelling of coming back to oneself after an unbalanced relationship shifted a sense of autonomy and self-awareness. The tracks that followed detailed social anxiety, familial intervention, and the emotional ruins left in heartbreak’s wake. But on her third album PRE PLEASURE, out this Friday, Jacklin didn’t want to sit in her feels anymore.
Comments / 0