Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kbsi23.com
$5000 reward offered for info in missing woman case in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing woman who has been missing since February 2021. Shyann Morrison was last seen in Sikeston in February of 2021. The friends and family of Shyann are still looking for her. They are asking for...
kbsi23.com
Sikeston officials give safety tips on propane tanks
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Since the explosion of a home in Wyatt, Missouri, Sikeston officials are warning people of the dangers surrounding propane tanks. Luetenent Zak Haskin says you should always be aware of any strange smells. Gas does not have a smell to it naturally, but it is added by the gas companies for you to be able to tell what it is.
Kait 8
1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree. The crash happened at 3:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on U.S. Highway 49 north of Halliday in Greene County, according to Arkansas State Police.
KFVS12
Kennett kid finishes 9th in USA mullett
A family traveling from Texas on I-55 was taken to the hospital because of carbon monoxide poisoning. Police in Carbodale look for a suspect in connection with a theft at a local business. Cairo bridge reduced to one lane. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cairo bridge reduced to one lane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on collision
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 52-year-old Osceola woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21 on State Highway 140 east of State Highway 77 in rural Mississippi County. Mary Alexander was westbound when an eastbound...
WIBW
Suspect wanted for theft in Hayti, Mo
Woman connects with long-lost family through ACPL Genealogy Center. In order to make that happen, NCDOT says crews would have to replace or improve some bridges and intersections. Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now. New tech coming to courtrooms.
westkentuckystar.com
Four Graves County suspects arrested in Paducah moped thefts
Four people were arrested in Graves County in connection with alleged moped thefts in Paducah. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office were alerted to the presence of an alleged stolen moped at a Kingston Road address in the Water Valley area, last Sunday. They located the moped that was reported stolen from Paducah.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures planned on Greene County highway
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re planning to travel in Greene County soon, there’s a traffic alert you need to be aware of. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, beginning Sunday, Aug. 28, there will be overnight lane closures along Highway 49 south from Highway 358 East to Highway 69.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – The Greene County Tech School District is investigating an incident involving a school bus aide that happened Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gerrish, there were “chaotic circumstances” on bus 22 on Aug. 19; however, he could not elaborate on what happened. In videos...
Covington Leader
Munford police searching for missing 13-year-old
The Munford Police Department is currently searching for a missing 13-year-old named Jacob Chilton. His grandmother, Linda Raymer, said he was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday and was wearing gray sweatpants, a white shirt, and high top Jordans. Jacob is a white male, 5’7″ tall and 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and curly brown hair.
KTLO
Former cop turned crook reported to have violated parole and is now listed as absconder
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it has been declared a fugitive after violating the terms and conditions of his parole. During his law enforcement career, 54-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon, Jr., served as police chief in the small Mississippi County town of Keiser. The population of Keiser in 2020 was 751.
KFVS12
Community checks out Poplar Bluff’s new police station
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff officers welcomed the community into their new police station that is being built on Saturday. Community residents walked into the new building on Shelby Road and were given a tour throughout the building. Officers showed people each room from administrative offices to evidence...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother is the 3rd person to die after Missouri home exploded
WYATT, Mo. (AP) — A young mother is the third member of her family to die in a gas explosion at her Missouri home, authorities said Friday. Myranda Gale Golden, 22, was hurt Monday when her home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames. She was taken to a burn unit in Memphis, Tennessee, for treatment. Wyatt is about 130 miles (280 kilometers) northeast of Memphis. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri said in a news release that it was notified Friday that she had died. She was the mother of a 3-year-old who died Thursday and her significant other, Corey Coleman, died in the immediate aftermath of the blast.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas town sprucing up downtown
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Bringing life back to downtown using art, signs, and much more. Downtown Osceola is frozen in time. The county courthouse dome sits in the center of the downtown block surrounded by restaurants and new businesses. Restoring historic downtown buildings into modern establishments is starting to catch...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/19/22 – 08/22/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/19/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/22/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thunderboltradio.com
It is Tuesday at the Obion County Fair
The Obion County Fair got underway this morning in the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn with the Jr. Market Hog, Lamb and Steer Shows. The Midway carnival will open today at 5:00, with a one price admission and all rides for $12.00. At 7:00 tonight, the Junior Livestock Auction will be...
WBBJ
Details emerge on arrest of Madison Co. Judge Harvey, court date set
JACKSON, Tenn. — A court date has been set for a local judge. Madison County General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey, Jr. has been arrested on two charges. The first being driving under the influence, and the second being possession of a handgun while under the influence. According to...
WBBJ
US Marshals says man wanted in Dyersburg found in Florida
JACKSON, Tenn. — A man charged with four counts of rape of a child out of Dyersburg was found in Florida. The US Marshals Service says that a warrant was issued for 50-year-old Robert Galler earlier in the month of August. After taking over the case, Marshals say that...
Kait 8
A much-needed grocery store is on the horizon
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Osceola has a food desert. The USDA defines a food desert as a low-income census tract with low access to healthy food. The city is looking to bring a grocery store to the east side of town to fix this. This ensures that it is within one mile of an Osceola city housing unit.
1 dead, 9 injured in gas explosion at Missouri home
WYATT, Mo. (AP) — A gas explosion Monday at a southeast Missouri home killed one person and injured nine others, authorities said. The explosion happened around 7 a.m. in Wyatt, a town of about 280 people that’s about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south of St. Louis, Capt. Barry Morgan with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said. He said authorities were trying to determine whether a water heater or stove were to blame. He identified the person killed only as a man in his mid-20s. Nine other people — the youngest just 6 months old — had serious or critical burn injuries. Several were flown to hospitals in St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee. “That is a ton of people in a house,” he said. “So that’s what we’re trying to determine why there were so many people in there, because when I arrived on scene, it was just there was victims lying everywhere, badly burned.”
Comments / 0