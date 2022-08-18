ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

See the Throwback Cover Art for Britney Spears and Elton John's Collab

Britney Spears and Elton John's duet has some adorable cover art. The "Stronger" and the "I'm Still Standing" singers released the artwork for their single last Friday, ahead of the highly-anticipated collaboration's release on August 26. The art is comprised of two separate shots of the pop stars as kids: a color photo of young Spears in a pink dance costume, and a black-and-white shot of young John at a piano.
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Smile in Rare Instagram Photo

It looks like at least one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children got the theater gene. This past weekend, the Those Who Wish Me Dead star took daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, to Philadelphia to meet the cast of Dear Evan Hansen during their North America tour. The musical follows...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Duchess Meghan Releases a Breathtaking New Portrait for the Debut of Her Spotify Podcast

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has released a stunning new portrait for the premiere of her debut Spotify series, Archetypes. In the black-and-white photo, which serves as the podcast's cover art, Meghan poses against a gray backdrop while wearing a white ribbed tank top. Her long hair is down, with one half behind her shoulders and the other half cascading in front of her, and she is looking calmly into the camera. The cover art includes a dark green gradient border and text that reads, "Archetypes with Meghan."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Lourdes Leon
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Wears a Breathtaking Ralph Lauren Gown to Marry Ben Affleck (Again)

Yesterday was a nice day for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's (a.k.a. Mr. and Mrs. Affleck's) white wedding. One month after their surprise Vegas nuptials, the couple held a full weekend bash at the Tender Bar actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, where they were photographed taking portraits after the evening ceremony. For her second trip down the aisle, the bride wore a pure-white Ralph Lauren gown, featuring short sleeves, a modest neckline, and a textured circular train.
RICEBORO, GA
Harper's Bazaar

Prince Harry Makes a Surprise Cameo in Duchess Meghan's First Spotify Podcast Episode

Prince Harry had a hilarious surprise interaction with Serena Williams, the first guest of Duchess Meghan's new Spotify podcast, Archetypes. The Duke of Sussex briefly walked into Meghan's makeshift recording studio in their Montecito, California, home while she was conducting her interview with Williams. "Look who just popped in," Meghan...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Dance Party#Italy#Acrobats#Italian#French
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey and Justin Bieber Complement Each Other in Casual Weekend Looks

Hailey and Justin Bieber are masters at the art of complemented couple dressing. The pair were spotted out in LA yesterday, on the way to the birthday party for Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin's two-year-old daughter. The couple's causal looks went together perfectly, with each wearing their own loose-fitting, summery pants.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Here's Our First Look at Jennifer Lopez's 3 Jaw-Dropping Bridal Looks

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her union with husband Ben Affleck with three utterly jaw-dropping bridal looks, custom-made by Ralph Lauren. Lopez and Affleck, who previously married in a surprise Las Vegas chapel ceremony back in July, said their "I dos" for a second time in front of family and friends at Affleck's lavish estate in Riceboro, Georgia.
RICEBORO, GA
Harper's Bazaar

Emma Watson makes her directorial debut with Prada

After years of bringing characters to life on screen, Emma Watson has stepped behind the camera for the first time, in partnership with Prada beauty. The new ad campaign for the Prada Paradoxe fragrance sees Watson wear many different hats, taking on the roles of director, narrator, writer and star. The campaign was shot by famed photographer Harley Weir, who is known for challenging the female gaze through her imagery.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Photo Cuddling with Daughter Malti

When she's not busy filming projects around the world, Priyanka Chopra is at home with her loved ones, enjoying motherhood. Yesterday, the Quantico star shared a sweet photo of herself cuddling with her baby daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the shot, both are dressed in summer whites. Chopra wears a white button-down, which she tied in the front, with a pair of olive green shorts and a dainty gold necklace. Malti, meanwhile, looks adorable in a little white romper and matching headband with a bow.
WORLD
The Independent

Serena Williams shares photo with daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following Archetypes podcast release

Serena Williams has shared a photograph with her daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following the release of the duchess’s new podcast Archetypes.Tennis pro Williams is the first guest on the Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast, which dropped on Spotify on Tuesday afternoon (23 August).“I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on Archetypes for @spotify!” Williams captioned her post. “It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious.”Markle acted as an executive producer for the first episode and spoke to Williams about the double standard women face when...
TENNIS
Harper's Bazaar

& Other Stories to collaborate with Awake Mode

After collaborating with the likes of Rejina Pyo and Minju Kim in recent years, & Other Stories has revealed who it will be teaming up with next. The high-street store has announced that it is set to release a collection alongside London-based label Awake Mode. The capsule – which will...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Kendall Jenner's Off-Duty Look Includes Mom Jeans and the Most Stylish Clogs

Kendall Jenner just stepped out in one of the year's hottest and most unexpected trends: clunky clogs. The supermodel was seen running errands in Los Angeles yesterday, wearing a relaxed and timeless off-duty look consisting of a black cropped T-shirt and baggy dark jeans cinched with a black leather belt with gold hardware. She finished the ensemble with black clogs with large gold buckles, a matching leather shoulder bag, skinny rectangular sunglasses, and small gold hoop earrings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Rising star Lizzie Annis on making her West End debut

When I arrive at the coffee shop, Lizzie Annis is already waiting for me. The waitress knows who the actress is (“I come here all the time,” Annis explains) but no one else takes any notice of the arresting young woman in the red dress, sitting in the corner. This, I suspect, will soon change.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Christine Ko Is Ready for the Action

Christine Ko is entering her action hero era—and it's about time. The Taiwanese American actress has been making movies and TV for a decade, but it wasn't until her role in the series Dave that she was recognized as a talent to watch in Hollywood. Most recently, Ko was cast as Arconia board president Nina in the comedy thriller Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, and next month, she'll be joining the cast of The Handmaid's Tale as a leader of the resistance.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy