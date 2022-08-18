Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
See the Throwback Cover Art for Britney Spears and Elton John's Collab
Britney Spears and Elton John's duet has some adorable cover art. The "Stronger" and the "I'm Still Standing" singers released the artwork for their single last Friday, ahead of the highly-anticipated collaboration's release on August 26. The art is comprised of two separate shots of the pop stars as kids: a color photo of young Spears in a pink dance costume, and a black-and-white shot of young John at a piano.
Harper's Bazaar
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Smile in Rare Instagram Photo
It looks like at least one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children got the theater gene. This past weekend, the Those Who Wish Me Dead star took daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, to Philadelphia to meet the cast of Dear Evan Hansen during their North America tour. The musical follows...
The Queen has had the same meal every day since she was five-years-old
With endless wealth and staff at her beck and call, you'd assume the Queen has a taste for the finer things in life. However, her former private chef has claimed that she's eaten the same sandwich more or less every day since she was five years old. Darren McGrady was...
U.K.・
Harper's Bazaar
Duchess Meghan Releases a Breathtaking New Portrait for the Debut of Her Spotify Podcast
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has released a stunning new portrait for the premiere of her debut Spotify series, Archetypes. In the black-and-white photo, which serves as the podcast's cover art, Meghan poses against a gray backdrop while wearing a white ribbed tank top. Her long hair is down, with one half behind her shoulders and the other half cascading in front of her, and she is looking calmly into the camera. The cover art includes a dark green gradient border and text that reads, "Archetypes with Meghan."
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Cyrus Reveals He Felt ‘Mentally Destroyed’ Before Body Transformation, Shares Before and After Pic
Confident in his skin! Trace Cyrus not only shared a dramatic before and after photo of his recent body transformation, he got candid about his mental health struggles and how they affected his physical health. The Metro Station singer, 33, took to Twitter on Wednesday, August 17, to show off...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Wears a Breathtaking Ralph Lauren Gown to Marry Ben Affleck (Again)
Yesterday was a nice day for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's (a.k.a. Mr. and Mrs. Affleck's) white wedding. One month after their surprise Vegas nuptials, the couple held a full weekend bash at the Tender Bar actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, where they were photographed taking portraits after the evening ceremony. For her second trip down the aisle, the bride wore a pure-white Ralph Lauren gown, featuring short sleeves, a modest neckline, and a textured circular train.
Harper's Bazaar
Prince Harry Makes a Surprise Cameo in Duchess Meghan's First Spotify Podcast Episode
Prince Harry had a hilarious surprise interaction with Serena Williams, the first guest of Duchess Meghan's new Spotify podcast, Archetypes. The Duke of Sussex briefly walked into Meghan's makeshift recording studio in their Montecito, California, home while she was conducting her interview with Williams. "Look who just popped in," Meghan...
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey and Justin Bieber Complement Each Other in Casual Weekend Looks
Hailey and Justin Bieber are masters at the art of complemented couple dressing. The pair were spotted out in LA yesterday, on the way to the birthday party for Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin's two-year-old daughter. The couple's causal looks went together perfectly, with each wearing their own loose-fitting, summery pants.
Harper's Bazaar
Here's Our First Look at Jennifer Lopez's 3 Jaw-Dropping Bridal Looks
Jennifer Lopez celebrated her union with husband Ben Affleck with three utterly jaw-dropping bridal looks, custom-made by Ralph Lauren. Lopez and Affleck, who previously married in a surprise Las Vegas chapel ceremony back in July, said their "I dos" for a second time in front of family and friends at Affleck's lavish estate in Riceboro, Georgia.
Harper's Bazaar
Emma Watson makes her directorial debut with Prada
After years of bringing characters to life on screen, Emma Watson has stepped behind the camera for the first time, in partnership with Prada beauty. The new ad campaign for the Prada Paradoxe fragrance sees Watson wear many different hats, taking on the roles of director, narrator, writer and star. The campaign was shot by famed photographer Harley Weir, who is known for challenging the female gaze through her imagery.
Ashley Tisdale arrives with her niece Mikayla at the premiere for the animated adventure The Great Wolf Pack: A Call To Adventure
It was a family affair at the premiere of the animated film The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure, with Ashley Tisdale bringing her niece Mikayla Dawn McChesnie. The 37-year-old actress attended the premiere with her 12-year-old niece at The Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, California. A number...
Harper's Bazaar
Duchess Meghan Reveals a Scary Incident with Son Archie in Her Debut Spotify Podcast Episode
Duchess Meghan is getting real about the tropes of motherhood on her new Spotify podcast. For the debut episode of Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex chats with friend and tennis champion Serena Williams about everything ranging from the public perception of ambition to the emotional toll mothers so often endure.
Harper's Bazaar
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Photo Cuddling with Daughter Malti
When she's not busy filming projects around the world, Priyanka Chopra is at home with her loved ones, enjoying motherhood. Yesterday, the Quantico star shared a sweet photo of herself cuddling with her baby daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the shot, both are dressed in summer whites. Chopra wears a white button-down, which she tied in the front, with a pair of olive green shorts and a dainty gold necklace. Malti, meanwhile, looks adorable in a little white romper and matching headband with a bow.
Serena Williams shares photo with daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following Archetypes podcast release
Serena Williams has shared a photograph with her daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following the release of the duchess’s new podcast Archetypes.Tennis pro Williams is the first guest on the Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast, which dropped on Spotify on Tuesday afternoon (23 August).“I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on Archetypes for @spotify!” Williams captioned her post. “It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious.”Markle acted as an executive producer for the first episode and spoke to Williams about the double standard women face when...
Harper's Bazaar
Emma Watson Directs Herself in the Prada Paradoxe Fragrance Campaign
Emma Watson is a woman of many talents: actor, fashion plate, activist, wizard. And now, she can add a new title to the list: director. The multifaceted star was just announced as the new face of Prada's latest fragrance, Paradoxe. But not only is Watson the star of the campaign, she is also its director, writer, and narrator.
Harper's Bazaar
& Other Stories to collaborate with Awake Mode
After collaborating with the likes of Rejina Pyo and Minju Kim in recent years, & Other Stories has revealed who it will be teaming up with next. The high-street store has announced that it is set to release a collection alongside London-based label Awake Mode. The capsule – which will...
Harper's Bazaar
Kendall Jenner's Off-Duty Look Includes Mom Jeans and the Most Stylish Clogs
Kendall Jenner just stepped out in one of the year's hottest and most unexpected trends: clunky clogs. The supermodel was seen running errands in Los Angeles yesterday, wearing a relaxed and timeless off-duty look consisting of a black cropped T-shirt and baggy dark jeans cinched with a black leather belt with gold hardware. She finished the ensemble with black clogs with large gold buckles, a matching leather shoulder bag, skinny rectangular sunglasses, and small gold hoop earrings.
Harper's Bazaar
Rising star Lizzie Annis on making her West End debut
When I arrive at the coffee shop, Lizzie Annis is already waiting for me. The waitress knows who the actress is (“I come here all the time,” Annis explains) but no one else takes any notice of the arresting young woman in the red dress, sitting in the corner. This, I suspect, will soon change.
Harper's Bazaar
Christine Ko Is Ready for the Action
Christine Ko is entering her action hero era—and it's about time. The Taiwanese American actress has been making movies and TV for a decade, but it wasn't until her role in the series Dave that she was recognized as a talent to watch in Hollywood. Most recently, Ko was cast as Arconia board president Nina in the comedy thriller Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, and next month, she'll be joining the cast of The Handmaid's Tale as a leader of the resistance.
