Why Fans Think ‘Monster Hypocrite’ Kourtney Kardashian Should Be ‘Shamed’ and ‘Heavily Fined’
Fans are criticizing Kourtney Kardashian by labeling her a ‘monster hypocrite’ and claiming that the reality star should be ‘heavily fined.’
Kim Kardashian Then & Now: See How Much Her Face Has Changed Over The Years
This article was originally posted on 07/11/22 titled: Kim Kardashian Reveals The Facial Plastic Surgery She Has Had Done In New ‘Allure’ Interview. Kim Kardashian opened up about undergoing facial plastic surgery in the new cover story for Allure Magazine, and explained that she has had less work done than many might presume. The reality star, 41, revealed that she has only ever received Botox treatments in-between her eyebrows, but was adamant about this being the only surgical procedure she pursued for her face.
North West looked frustrated asking Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her during car ride
It seems North West is tired of being filmed and photographed, not just by paparazzi, as she recently demanded photographers to “stop” during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris, but also during a recent car ride with her mom Kim Kardashian, who was trying to record...
Popculture
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reportedly Sort out Custody Situation for Their New Child
Since welcoming their baby boy via surrogate recently, fans have been wondering how Khloé Kardashian will handle co-parenting duties of a newborn with her ex, Tristan Thompson. News of the surrogacy pregnancy came months after Kardashian confirmed she split from Thompson, seemingly for the final time after yet another cheating scandal. The world learned that during his relationship with the Good American founder, he'd fathered a son with a woman named Maralee Nichols. Thompson initially denied paternity until a DNA test proved otherwise. Kardashian revealed in an episode of her family's Hulu reality series that she discovered Thompson cheated and would be a father for the third time with the rest of the world. Reps for the reality star later revealed that they decided on surrogacy before the cheating scandal became public. But alas, their co-parenting plan has been confirmed by sources.
People
Madonna Enjoys Night Out in Sicily for Her Birthday with Twin Daughters Estere and Stella
Madonna rang in her 64th birthday with the help of her girls. The "Material Girl" singer traveled to Sicily with a number of friends and twin daughters Estere and Stella, who turn 10 later this month. "Sicilian Queens……. 👑👑👑🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹," she captioned an Instagram carousel of photos from her night out....
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take PDA to the Next Level During Montecito Beach Day
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Post-Hospital Beach Day. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going back where it all began. Nine months after getting engaged on the beach in Montecito, Calif., the couple returned to the site of their proposal for a PDA packed outing. In the July 24...
Justin Bieber Struggles To Pull His Oversized Jeans At Kendall Jenner’s 818 Party
Taking things in stride. Justin Bieber traded his usual shorts and sweats for something more fashion-forward during a night out in Malibu on Thursday, Aug. 18. The “Peaches” singer sported giant bleached jeans, which were so baggy he almost tripped over them outside the chic celeb spot Soho House, where JB and other A-listers were celebrating Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila company.
Khloé Kardashian is following in Kylie Jenner’s footsteps when naming her son
Khloé Kardashian is following in Kylie Jenner ’s footsteps when naming her son —and we don’t mean she is calling the baby Wolf. The reality tv personality and businesswoman recently welcomed her second baby via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson and is reportedly taking her time to find...
North West begs Kim Kardashian to delete video of her singing
North West has begged her mother Kim Kardashian to stop filming her in a new video.The nine-year-old daughter of the SKIMS mogul and Kanye West has previously called out paparazzi on a number of occasions for taking pictures of her.In a post shared to Kardashian’s Instagram on Thursday (18 August), the reality TV star gave followers a sneak peek at her daughter’s singing in the car.Kardashian smiled and laughed as she filmed her daughter in the backseat singing along to Bruno Mars’ “Versace”. Also sitting beside her was Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 10.At one point, Kardashian is heard telling...
Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Conceiving Her 2nd Child With Tristan Thompson
Ready to give True a sibling. Khloé Kardashian has been candid about her fertility journey while trying to conceive baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson. Us Weekly broke the news in August 2020 that the on-again, off-again couple were “back together” after his two cheating scandals. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good […]
Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'
Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker has a message for 'mean people' amid recent backlash
Recently the newlyweds, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker received some backlash after the couple was spotted parked up in a reserved handicap spot, but the Blink-182 drummer took a not-so-subtle dig at commentators. "Mean People Suck," the recently married rock star wrote in an Instagram post, posing with his pug,...
Kourtney Kardashian ‘Checked In’ On Scott Disick After Scary Car Accident
Despite the falling out of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s almost 10-year relationship, the Poosh founder still made sure to “check in” on the father of her three children after crashing his Lamborghini on Sunday, Aug. 21. A few sources close to the exes spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how Kourtney reached out to her ex after the terrifying accident.
People
Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu
Kendall Jenner is raising a glass. The 26-year-old model's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out for the event at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended. PEOPLE was at the event, where Kris, 66, led a congratulatory toast.
Kim Kardashian Hangs With Pete Davidson’s Pal Orlando Bloom At Kendall Jenner’s Party
Kendall Jenner threw a shindig on the eve of Aug. 18, or 8/18, to celebrate her tequila brand, Tequila 818, and several A-listers showed up, to no surprise. One eye-catching photo from the event, which was obtained by TMZ and can be seen here, showed Kim Kardashian chatting with her ex, Pete Davidson‘s friend and co-star, Orlando Bloom. Kim, 41, who wore a black outfit, could be seen smiling up at Orlando, 45, who donned a blue suit jacket. He laughed as he grabbed Kim’s hand in a friend-like handshake. Other A-listers present included James Corden, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner and her beau, Corey Gamble.
Kris Jenner & Ex Caitlyn Reunite To Support Daughter Kendall At 818 Party: Photos
Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife Kris met again as they supported their daughter Kendall at her 818 Tequila party in Malibu on Thursday, August 18. While there aren’t photos of the former spouses, both of Kendall’s parents did attend the event, which was to promote the reality star’s liquor brand. Both Kris, 66, and Caitlyn, 72, looked excited to show their support for the brand’s founder.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Kardashian Fans Think Kris Jenner Started the ‘Kardashian Curse’
The 'Kardashian Curse' is a theory fans created many years ago, and some fans think Kris Jenner was the one to have started the phenomenon.
In Style
Everything About Kourtney Kardashian's Bubblegum Pink Trench Coat Screams Barbiecore
As far as impromptu Kar-Jenner photoshoots go, truly no location is off-limits. As long as the sisters are wearing an Instagram-worthy outfit (and let's be honest, when aren't they?), you can trust a DIY photoshoot — or a real one! — isn't too far behind. Case in point? Kourtney Kardashian just shared a dump of photos showing off one very Barbie girl outfit in the furthest thing from a Barbie world setting: the men's bathroom.
Bethenny Frankel says Kim Kardashian’s SKKN skincare line is ‘impractical at best’
Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has called Kim Kardashian’s SKKN skincare line “impractical at best” and “somewhat overpriced”.Frankel took to her TikTok page earlier this week to review two products from Kardashian’s new nine-product line.In the video, which has been viewed over 1.3m times, the 51-year-old sampled SKKN’s eye cream (£61) and exfoliator (£45).Frankel called the eye cream “bulbous”, adding “I don’t understand it, because it doesn’t stack,” in reference to its egg-like shape.She continued: “I don’t have a circular house or medicine cabinet. It doesn’t even have a flat bottom, so it’s effectively like an...
