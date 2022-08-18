Since welcoming their baby boy via surrogate recently, fans have been wondering how Khloé Kardashian will handle co-parenting duties of a newborn with her ex, Tristan Thompson. News of the surrogacy pregnancy came months after Kardashian confirmed she split from Thompson, seemingly for the final time after yet another cheating scandal. The world learned that during his relationship with the Good American founder, he'd fathered a son with a woman named Maralee Nichols. Thompson initially denied paternity until a DNA test proved otherwise. Kardashian revealed in an episode of her family's Hulu reality series that she discovered Thompson cheated and would be a father for the third time with the rest of the world. Reps for the reality star later revealed that they decided on surrogacy before the cheating scandal became public. But alas, their co-parenting plan has been confirmed by sources.

