This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
On 09/17 Cricket Clinic comes to Lukens Park, Horsham, PASanjivi IyerHorsham, PA
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel MavenPrinceton, NJ
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
N.J.’s largest school district still requiring masks as new school year approaches
With two weeks before classes resume, a requirement for Newark public school students and teachers to continue wearing masks at school to combat the spread of COVID-19 remains in place. However, officials in the state’s largest school district haven’t ruled out lifting the mask mandate for Newark’s nearly 38,000 students...
themontclairgirl.com
Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey
From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
N.J. county commissioner: I want 3-year spending freeze | Letter
After the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners adopted the 2022 county budget in April with a county tax-rate cut, the nation started seeing a further rise in gas prices and the inflation rate. Based upon this new trend of rising costs, I feel like we need to do more to...
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
Ida floods closed N.J. park zoo. Now county is moving animals out of its other 2.
Close to a year since flooding from Tropical Storm Ida sparked enough outcry to close a small Piscataway zoo, Middlesex County is now in the process of relocating animals from its other two remaining “havens,” officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Thursday. In April, the Middlesex County...
Do You Know The Story About this Abandoned Monroe, New Jersey House?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Recently, my Mom and I were on our way to a baby shower in Old Bridge, when we were stopped at a light in Monroe. An old, abandoned home caught my eye - so I had to snap a pic from my car.
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
Mall Reimagined: Westfield's Garden State Plaza Announces Developer In Upcoming Transformation
The Westfield Garden State Plaza has announced its development partner in its upcoming transformation that will bring luxury apartments and a town green to the Route 17 mall in Paramus. Mill Creek Residential has partnered with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) ahead of the first phase of a 30-acre, mixed-use vision for the...
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey
- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $40K
There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Aug. 19, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball. The prize was worth $10,000. That ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $40,000. The winning ticket was purchased at...
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
The NJ Italian market that should be on everyone’s bucket list
We all have our favorite supermarkets, but wouldn’t it be fun to check out somewhere new every once in a while?. And when it comes to Italian markets, everyone has an opinion of what the best is. But, I’ve found the best and until someone turned me onto it I had never heard of it before.
N.J. pets in need: Aug. 22, 2022
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center celebrated the transport of its 20,000th dog since 2016 on Aug. 16. A flight carrying Sweetie, a 5-year-old terrier mix from Louisiana, landed at Morristown Airport that day. There was a celebration with Sweetie on arrival plus treats for her and other dogs at the Madison shelter.
News 12 New Jersey to hold another back to school celebration. Find out how you can join us!
News 12 is helping take the stress away from back to school preparations.
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
progressivegrocer.com
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
One of N.J.’s largest vertical farms is still growing. Take a look inside.
Susan MacIsaac, donning a lab coat and gloves, takes a moment to smell the Thai basil growing a few steps away. Trays upon trays of greens fill the vast Kearny research facility as workers mill about behind her.
