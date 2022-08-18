Read full article on original website
Summer Day
5d ago
Another sudden death of a young athlete. Never in my life I have heard of so many cases like this. But let me guess, it has nothing to do with blood clots or heart damage caused by any injections he was forced to take for school or sports.🙄 Just as it had nothing to do with a childhood friends 20 y/o daughters death a few months a ago. 😢RIP🕊🕊
Patrick
5d ago
first off very sorry the last thing in the world a parent would envision is a child simply dying who was completely healthy physically active. there's an AWFUL lot of this happening and yet crickets.
WSN
5d ago
Again, and again, and again. It’s so tragic because all of this never had to happen. The people that pushed (forced) the big lie, all need to be in jail.
