ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 284

Summer Day
5d ago

Another sudden death of a young athlete. Never in my life I have heard of so many cases like this. But let me guess, it has nothing to do with blood clots or heart damage caused by any injections he was forced to take for school or sports.🙄 Just as it had nothing to do with a childhood friends 20 y/o daughters death a few months a ago. 😢RIP🕊🕊

Reply(27)
276
Patrick
5d ago

first off very sorry the last thing in the world a parent would envision is a child simply dying who was completely healthy physically active. there's an AWFUL lot of this happening and yet crickets.

Reply
95
WSN
5d ago

Again, and again, and again. It’s so tragic because all of this never had to happen. The people that pushed (forced) the big lie, all need to be in jail.

Reply(1)
79
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiu#Bills#American Football#Nfl#Tmz Sports
TMZ.com

2 Indiana State Football Players Dead In Car Accident

Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks, players for the Indiana State University football team, tragically died in a car accident over the weekend ... according to multiple reports. "There are no words to express the depth of our sadness about this tragedy," school president Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. "We send...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
On3.com

Decision Day: Alabama aiming for another four-star defensive lineman

Edric Hill, four-star defensive lineman from North High School in Kansas City, will reveal his college decision this evening. Hill recently announced finalists of Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. Alabama is currently leading the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine. “I am ready,” Hill told On3. “I really had...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State loses commitment from 4-star WR out of Tennessee

Michigan State had a wideout decommit from them via his social media per Matt Wenzel of Mlive. Demitrius Bell is no longer a member of the Spartans 2023 class. Bell is listed a 4-star WR per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports has Bell listed as an athlete, but he will most likely be playing WR at the college level. He was the only commit from Mel Tucker’s 2023 class.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss commit Jordan Lockhart takes final visit with USC

Jordan Lockhart is paying USC a visit … but will it matter?. Lockhart is one of the top high school linebackers in the nation. He hails from Bellflower, Calif., and attends powerhouse St. John Bosco. The four-star linebacker committed to Ole Miss back in January. His older brother, Danny Lockhart Jr., announced that he is walking on to Ole Miss from USC as well.
OXFORD, MS
TMZ.com

Antonio Brown Cops Insane 'The Godfather' Watch W/ 666 Round Diamonds

Antonio Brown's decided to treat himself following the success of his new song and dance by copping an insane "The Godfather" watch ... that's filled with 666 diamonds!. TMZ Sports has learned the former NFL wideout hit up Jacob and Co. earlier this week to pick up the timepiece ... and the classic mob film-inspired watch came pretty epic.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy