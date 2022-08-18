Michigan State had a wideout decommit from them via his social media per Matt Wenzel of Mlive. Demitrius Bell is no longer a member of the Spartans 2023 class. Bell is listed a 4-star WR per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports has Bell listed as an athlete, but he will most likely be playing WR at the college level. He was the only commit from Mel Tucker’s 2023 class.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO