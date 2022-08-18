Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Bozeman Swim Center is set to reopen in October
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Swim Center has been closed since May of this year and the city has established an emergency resolution to open earlier. Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich announced last Tuesday night that construction repairs are set to get started on Sept. 1 on the Swim Center.
Fairfield Sun Times
Butte Boy Scouts establish memorial for century-old tragedy
BUTTE, Mont. -- The view near the Highland Lookout Tower at Devil's Peak nearly two miles high in the sky can't be beat. It's a harrowing trek up there; one needs a certain sense of adventure to make it that far--much like the Boy Scouts who fell victim to tragedy at that very spot one hundred years ago.
Fairfield Sun Times
School safety reminder as kids go back this week
BOZEMAN, Mont. - With school starting this week it is important to be safe so that no kids gets hurt this year. The Bozeman School District will have around 7,400 students in K-12 this year, and that will make school zones crowded especially at the beginning and end of the year when many are walking to and from school.
Fairfield Sun Times
Residents, drivers in Pony asked to check tires for nail damages
PONY, Mont. - The sheriff is asking drivers and residents in Pony to check their tires for damages due to nails near the old Pony school since the evening of Sunday, Aug. 22. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook anyone with damages or who saw anything suspicious in the area of the school is asked to call Deputy Dowton at (406) 843-5301.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield Sun Times
Elected officials and law enforcement address fentanyl crisis in Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference with U.S. Senator Steve Daines, Congressman Matt Rosendale, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, and state and local law enforcement to address the fentanyl crisis in Montana Friday. Gov. Gianforte said, "A crisis that is impacting every county in Montana and that...
Comments / 0