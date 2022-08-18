Ken Reine, 88, of Cambridge, passed away after a short illness at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis on Aug. 11, 2022. Ken was born on Feb. 6, 1934, in Cambridge, the son of Verner Edgar Reine and Gladys Vivian (Rosenquist) Reine. Ken graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1956 with a BA in Political Science and was in the US Army from 1956 until 1958, stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. He was employed for many years by AC Nielsen Company in Tampa Florida, and by Emery Air Freight in Boston Mass.

CAMBRIDGE, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO