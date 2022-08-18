Read full article on original website
Related
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Ken Reine
Ken Reine, 88, of Cambridge, passed away after a short illness at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis on Aug. 11, 2022. Ken was born on Feb. 6, 1934, in Cambridge, the son of Verner Edgar Reine and Gladys Vivian (Rosenquist) Reine. Ken graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1956 with a BA in Political Science and was in the US Army from 1956 until 1958, stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. He was employed for many years by AC Nielsen Company in Tampa Florida, and by Emery Air Freight in Boston Mass.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Irene Catherine Pfaff
Irene C. Pfaff, age 93 of Princeton, MN, passed away on Aug. 17, 2022, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living, Princeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton and one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Brief police pursuit results in fatal crash
An attempted traffic stop near Cambridge City Park resulted in a law enforcement officer conducting a brief pursuit that resulted in a fatal collision with a tree shortly after the pursuit was terminated. According to a press release from the Cambridge Police Department, at approximately 11:37 p.m. on Saturday, Aug....
Comments / 0