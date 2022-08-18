Read full article on original website
dave
5d ago
Ridiculous name for this ridiculous effort. Throwing money at a problem that is far less concerning as poverty in the US. Why don’t we use that money to build factories in the US and cut our umbilical cord with China? Pitiful democrats.
Reply(1)
9
Richard Osborne
5d ago
There is no plan to reduce inflation, regardless what the act title is. Thank you
Reply
19
billy
4d ago
It means we will pay more taxes. Unfortunately if it wasn’t for this corrupt administration we wouldn’t have this infatuation problem!
Reply
5
Comments / 23