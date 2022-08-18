ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 23

dave
5d ago

Ridiculous name for this ridiculous effort. Throwing money at a problem that is far less concerning as poverty in the US. Why don’t we use that money to build factories in the US and cut our umbilical cord with China? Pitiful democrats.

Reply(1)
9
Richard Osborne
5d ago

There is no plan to reduce inflation, regardless what the act title is. Thank you

Reply
19
billy
4d ago

It means we will pay more taxes. Unfortunately if it wasn’t for this corrupt administration we wouldn’t have this infatuation problem!

Reply
5
Related
kiowacountypress.net

Montana among toughest states for employers hiring workers

(The Center Square) - Montana is among the top states where employers are having a tough time hiring workers. Montana is sixth in a ranking by the personal finance website WalletHub with 7.3 percent of jobs opening open last month and 8.14 percent open over the last 12 months. WalletHub...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Montana#Greenhouse Gas#Green Energy#Inflation And Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Sierra Club#Ira#Medicaid#Northwestern Energy
yourbigsky.com

Importance of smoke jumpers fighting wildfires

Smoke jumpers play a vital role when it comes to fighting wildland fires. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, smoke jumpers uniquely reach fire lines by parachuting from an aircraft 3,000 feet above the ground. Smoke jumpers can reach wildfires fast before getting big. They can also reach fires...
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

“It’s going to take all of us working together”

An impressive gathering of law enforcement, criminal prosecution, advocacy groups, public health, and private industry leaders came together today in Helena to talk about the efforts and effective strategies to combat human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation in Montana. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Montana Trucking Association, and Truckers Against...
HELENA, MT
WyoFile

A Gray day dawns for Wyoming’s future elections

Until primary election night, when he won his party’s Wyoming secretary of state nomination, Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) had a pretty dismal 2022. None of the five bills he sponsored in the budget session passed, including four that didn’t even come up for a vote. Opinion — The...
WYOMING STATE
MY 103.5

One of Montana’s Unique Train Bridges is Being Torn Down

A historic railroad bridge that was severely damaged by flooding will be demolished this week. Officials have been monitoring the old railroad bridge near the US 89 North crossing near Livingston since mid-June. Because they feared that it may fall into the river, an 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River was closed between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access site due to safety concerns.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
96.7 KISS FM

No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich

I'm so flabbergasted by this list and the audacity of getting something so wrong that I demand a retraction and an apology. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food. One thing Montanans love most to eat is a great sandwich. Sandwiches are fantastic meals for any time of the day, and then there is one famous sandwich that started in Montana. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, and I was sorely mistaken.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire update for August 22

The Weasel fire near Eureka, Montana, is up to 2,000 acres as of Sunday morning and 20% contained. According to Inciweb, the fire is showing moderate low behavior and is expected to be contained by the end of September. The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park has burned through roughly...
EUREKA, MT
didyouknowfacts.com

There’s a Giant Potato Airbnb You Can Rent in Idaho

There are all kinds of interesting and unique places you can rent on Airbnb, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like this before…. And it only makes sense that an Airbnb that’s shaped like a giant potato would be in Idaho, the state that is famous for that particular food.
BOISE, ID
Fairfield Sun Times

How you can avoid causing Montana’s next big wildfire

For more than 70 years, Smokey the Bear has had the same message for us: Only you can prevent forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service’s Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention Program, also known as the Smokey Bear Program, was created to prevent human-caused wildfires. In Montana, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports 75% of wildfires as human-caused. Montana Free Press talked with experts about the most common things humans do that start wildfires and what people can do to uphold Smokey’s message.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy