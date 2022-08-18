ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDW celebrates 10 years of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic with anniversary issue and 'Little Women' adaptation

By Samantha Puc
It's been 10 years since IDW released its first My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic comic, and the publisher is celebrating with a special anniversary issue and a brand-new, four-issue limited series this fall that puts the characters in an entirely new light.

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic 10th Anniversary Edition cover by Amy Mebberson (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

In October, most of the core characters from My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic will fill the shoes of Louisa May Alcott's iconic Little Women characters in My Little Pony: Classics Reimagined – Little Fillies.

Little Fillies will follow Rainbow Dash, Twilight Sparkle, Fluttershy, and Rarity as the March sisters, who all dream of a life beyond their small town of Broncord, Massahoofetts (clever horseplay on Little Women's setting of Concord, Massachusetts). Then their neighbor, Applejack, returns home with exciting tales of apple-eating and eel-wrangling, which particularly excites Rainbow Dash, the imaginative writer of her family.

My Little Pony: Classics Reimagined – Little Fillies is written by Megan Brown, illustrated by Jenna Ayoub, and colored by Heather Breckel.

"I'm really honored to be able to adapt one of the most timeless pieces of American literature for the wonderfully vibrant world of My Little Pony," Brown says in the announcement.

"Every time that I consume the story of Little Women, I find something new that really speaks to me on my own journey, and tackling that timeless appeal with amazing characters – like Rainbow Dash, AKA Jo – has been such a joy," Brown continues. "I hope that returning readers find a little something that speaks to them and that new readers are introduced to the classic story of some very remarkable women…or fillies, as the case may be."

Ayoub adds, "Working with Megan's script has been a delight. And I'm all about drawing ponies in hoop skirts!"

My Little Pony: Classics Reimagined – Little Fillies #1 of 4 will be available in October and will feature cover art by Ayoub, Agnes Garbowska, and Rose Bousamra, seen in the gallery below.

My Little Pony: Classics Reimagined – Little Fillies #1 cover by Jenna Ayoub (Image credit: IDW Publishing)
My Little Pony: Classics Reimagined – Little Fillies #1 cover by Agnes Garbowska (Image credit: IDW Publishing)
My Little Pony: Classics Reimagined – Little Fillies #1 cover by Rose Bousamra (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Following the launch of Little Fillies, IDW will release the My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic 10th Anniversary Edition in November, written by Katie Cook, illustrated by Andy Price, and colored by Heather Breckel.

In addition to a new short story by Jeremy Whitley, this special reprint issue of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #1 will also include a gallery of its eight original covers and an interview with MLP writer and artist Tony Fleecs.

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic 10th Anniversary Edition cover by Andy Price (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"We wanted to pay homage to such a long-standing comic series and take some time to reflect on the past 10 years," says editor Riley Farmer in the announcement. "The 10th Anniversary Edition revisits #1 and includes some bonus content that might just change your perspective on the entire series."

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic 10th Anniversary Edition will be available in November, with covers by Amy Mebberson, Andy Price, and Agnes Garbowska.

