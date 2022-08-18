Read full article on original website
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
Why Scientists Want You to Kill Spotted Lanternflies
Sen. Schumer: “We need to stomp out this bug before it spreads, otherwise our farmers and local businesses could face millions in damage"
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
Scientists May Have Found a Key Shift Between The Brains of Humans And Neanderthals
Scientists experimenting on mice have found evidence that key parts of the modern human brain take more time to develop than those of our long extinct cousin, the Neanderthal. Like the hare and the tortoise, slow and steady is the winner here. The extra time is caused by protein differences that also appear to reduce chromosome errors, ultimately resulting in a healthier, more robust population.
Chinese scientists allegedly develop ‘clothes rack’ like anti-stealth radar
The Chinese anti-stealth radar uses waves that are more than a meter long and have a frequency of only 3.3 feet, says report.
Phys.org
Mathematical model of animal growth shows life is defined by biology, not physics
Monash University scientists have challenged the conventional wisdom that biological patterns are explained by physical constraints. In a study published today in Science, the researchers present their mathematical model of animal growth which describes how animals devote energy to growth and reproduction as they age and increase in size. "Despite...
An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics
Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
Photographer reveals dark side of lithium extraction in South America
Lithium is a crucial component of electric and electronic devices these days. German aerial photographer Tom Hegen has captured the bright colors seen during the process of extraction being conducted in the salt flats in northern Chile, Euronews reported last week. Demand for the world's lightest metal, lithium, has recently...
yankodesign.com
Spine-like floating platform harnesses water wave energy
As the world continues to consume vast amounts of energy, there are good people out there who are also trying to find more sustainable ways of harnessing energy and using them for our various needs. The ideal way is of course to use natural resources without necessarily depleting them and to also use materials and methods that have lesser carbon footprint than the ones that nuclear and fossil energy use. We’ve seen renewable sources like wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower and we continue to see more alternatives being created.
Mexico’s ‘Water Monster’ Is Uniting Farmers and Scientists
This article was originally published in Undark Magazine. On a spring day in May last year, on a patch of land surrounded by water on Mexico City’s southern edge, a farmer and a scientist inspected rows of small cubes of mud that had sprouted seedlings. They were crouching on a chinampa, an artificial island that appears to float in Lake Xochimilco—part of a complex ecosystem where the Aztec empire once flourished.
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand Justice for Monkeys at UC Berkeley Who Were Dehydrated Until They Had Sunken Eyes
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspectors recently found that staff at the University of California, Berkeley’s lab have been severely neglecting captive macaque monkeys. The monkeys were so dehydrated when they arrived at the facility that the animals were no longer urinating and, in some cases, no longer eating. One of the monkeys had eyes that were sunken in from a severe level of dehydration.
Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging
The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Scientists identify what makes humans able to speak compared to other primates
A so-called evolutionary simplification of the larynx led to human speech. This trait is still present today. Researchers are unsure at what point in history it evolved. Scientists have spotted the evolutionary modifications in the voice box that make humans able to speak compared to other primates. They did this through an examination of the voice box, or larynx, in 43 species of primates.
Be Inspired by Nature - How Biomimicry is an Amazing Natural Process
HackerNoon Reporter: Please state the link to the article you are reviewing:. I will review some articles about biomimicry from asknature.org under the topic "Protect from Temperature," which is about how some life forms control their temperature. As Wikipedia summarizes, "Biomimetics or biomimicry is the emulation of the models, systems,...
Scientists Just Broke The World Record For The Most Powerful Stable Magnetic Field
A hybrid magnet in China has just smashed the previous record for the most powerful stable magnetic field, scientists claim. At the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF), a magnet years in development achieved a steady magnetic field of 45.22 tesla – tens of thousands of times more powerful than your average souvenir fridge magnet. This breaks the record for a steady magnetic field of 45 tesla, held by the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory (MagLab) in the US since 1999. The breakthrough sets new limits on conditions commonly used to study various physical phenomena, offering new opportunities...
Phys.org
Animals found to track scents using alternating strategies of sniffing ground and air
A new study helps explain a poorly characterized, yet common behavior among animals and shows that foraging mammals take advantage of the physics of how scents move in the air and along the ground. Most people are familiar with seeing a rabbit pausing and standing on its hind legs to...
Chameleon-like robots can change color and blend into their surroundings
3D printing technology continues to add innovations to the scientific world day by day. The Southern University made a new development in 3D printing technology this time of Science and Technology. Researchers succeeded in a 3D printing strategy to construct flexible and stretchable light-emitting devices that can be integrated with...
This startup wants to farm shrimp in computer-controlled cargo containers
Atarraya's Shrimpbox design. AtarrayaTake a look inside Atarraya’s 'Shrimpbox.'
Nature.com
Giant virus biology and diversity in the era of genome-resolved metagenomics
The discovery of giant viruses, with capsids as large as some bacteria, megabase-range genomes and a variety of traits typically found only in cellular organisms, was one of the most remarkable breakthroughs in biology. Until recently, most of our knowledge of giant viruses came from ~100 species-level isolates for which genome sequences were available. However, these isolates were primarily derived from laboratory-based co-cultivation with few cultured protists and algae and, thus, did not reflect the true diversity of giant viruses. Although virus co-cultures enabled valuable insights into giant virus biology, many questions regarding their origin, evolution and ecological importance remain unanswered. With advances in sequencing technologies and bioinformatics, our understanding of giant viruses has drastically expanded. In this Review, we summarize our understanding of giant virus diversity and biology based on viral isolates as laboratory cultivation has enabled extensive insights into viral morphology and infection strategies. We then explore how cultivation-independent approaches have heightened our understanding of the coding potential and diversity of the Nucleocytoviricota. We discuss how metagenomics has revolutionized our perspective of giant viruses by revealing their distribution across our planet's biomes, where they impact the biology and ecology of a wide range of eukaryotic hosts and ultimately affect global nutrient cycles.
