ScienceAlert

Scientists May Have Found a Key Shift Between The Brains of Humans And Neanderthals

Scientists experimenting on mice have found evidence that key parts of the modern human brain take more time to develop than those of our long extinct cousin, the Neanderthal. Like the hare and the tortoise, slow and steady is the winner here. The extra time is caused by protein differences that also appear to reduce chromosome errors, ultimately resulting in a healthier, more robust population.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Mathematical model of animal growth shows life is defined by biology, not physics

Monash University scientists have challenged the conventional wisdom that biological patterns are explained by physical constraints. In a study published today in Science, the researchers present their mathematical model of animal growth which describes how animals devote energy to growth and reproduction as they age and increase in size. "Despite...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics

Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
SOFTWARE
yankodesign.com

Spine-like floating platform harnesses water wave energy

As the world continues to consume vast amounts of energy, there are good people out there who are also trying to find more sustainable ways of harnessing energy and using them for our various needs. The ideal way is of course to use natural resources without necessarily depleting them and to also use materials and methods that have lesser carbon footprint than the ones that nuclear and fossil energy use. We’ve seen renewable sources like wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower and we continue to see more alternatives being created.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

Mexico’s ‘Water Monster’ Is Uniting Farmers and Scientists

This article was originally published in Undark Magazine. On a spring day in May last year, on a patch of land surrounded by water on Mexico City’s southern edge, a farmer and a scientist inspected rows of small cubes of mud that had sprouted seedlings. They were crouching on a chinampa, an artificial island that appears to float in Lake Xochimilco—part of a complex ecosystem where the Aztec empire once flourished.
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand Justice for Monkeys at UC Berkeley Who Were Dehydrated Until They Had Sunken Eyes

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspectors recently found that staff at the University of California, Berkeley’s lab have been severely neglecting captive macaque monkeys. The monkeys were so dehydrated when they arrived at the facility that the animals were no longer urinating and, in some cases, no longer eating. One of the monkeys had eyes that were sunken in from a severe level of dehydration.
BERKELEY, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Interesting Engineering

Scientists identify what makes humans able to speak compared to other primates

A so-called evolutionary simplification of the larynx led to human speech. This trait is still present today. Researchers are unsure at what point in history it evolved. Scientists have spotted the evolutionary modifications in the voice box that make humans able to speak compared to other primates. They did this through an examination of the voice box, or larynx, in 43 species of primates.
WILDLIFE
HackerNoon

Be Inspired by Nature - How Biomimicry is an Amazing Natural Process

HackerNoon Reporter: Please state the link to the article you are reviewing:. I will review some articles about biomimicry from asknature.org under the topic "Protect from Temperature," which is about how some life forms control their temperature. As Wikipedia summarizes, "Biomimetics or biomimicry is the emulation of the models, systems,...
RECIPES
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Broke The World Record For The Most Powerful Stable Magnetic Field

A hybrid magnet in China has just smashed the previous record for the most powerful stable magnetic field, scientists claim. At the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF), a magnet years in development achieved a steady magnetic field of 45.22 tesla – tens of thousands of times more powerful than your average souvenir fridge magnet. This breaks the record for a steady magnetic field of 45 tesla, held by the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory (MagLab) in the US since 1999. The breakthrough sets new limits on conditions commonly used to study various  physical phenomena, offering new opportunities...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Giant virus biology and diversity in the era of genome-resolved metagenomics

The discovery of giant viruses, with capsids as large as some bacteria, megabase-range genomes and a variety of traits typically found only in cellular organisms, was one of the most remarkable breakthroughs in biology. Until recently, most of our knowledge of giant viruses came from ~100 species-level isolates for which genome sequences were available. However, these isolates were primarily derived from laboratory-based co-cultivation with few cultured protists and algae and, thus, did not reflect the true diversity of giant viruses. Although virus co-cultures enabled valuable insights into giant virus biology, many questions regarding their origin, evolution and ecological importance remain unanswered. With advances in sequencing technologies and bioinformatics, our understanding of giant viruses has drastically expanded. In this Review, we summarize our understanding of giant virus diversity and biology based on viral isolates as laboratory cultivation has enabled extensive insights into viral morphology and infection strategies. We then explore how cultivation-independent approaches have heightened our understanding of the coding potential and diversity of the Nucleocytoviricota. We discuss how metagenomics has revolutionized our perspective of giant viruses by revealing their distribution across our planet's biomes, where they impact the biology and ecology of a wide range of eukaryotic hosts and ultimately affect global nutrient cycles.
SCIENCE

