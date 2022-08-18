Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Lost 29% In the Last Week; DOGE Seems Bearish!
Dogecoin is the meme leader and defends its title as the 10th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization with a value of $8,877,616,215. The value a week ago was close to the $12 billion mark. The biggest advantage for buyers at the current timeline is volatility, contributing to the overall buying and selling sentiment. Dogecoin will have to showcase a higher breakout strength with more participation by buyers. At present, DOGE is not at the helm of a positive outlook.
SubQuery to Power Loop Finance, an All-in-One DeFi Exchange
In the Cosmos blockchain environment, Loop Finance, single decentralized finance (DeFi) Exchange, NFT Market, and crypto educational network established cooperation with SubQuery. SubQuery & Loop originally collaborated when SubQuery emerged as the first solution in the Terra community to do away with the requirement for developers to construct their custom...
CANDYDEX Starts a Mega IDO Round & Reset the Price to $0.1; Have Burned 43% of CANDYDEX tokens
We build the world’s best DEX Platform with multi networks support. Diverse Ecosystem: Financial Services, Exchange, and swap. Experienced Team: Leaders who brought you Gate.io, Uniswap, and Convex Finance. Have burnt 16% of the CandyDex Tokens as an initial move. Token Audited by reputed firms Tech Audit, Haze Crypto,...
Is There a New Ethereum Killer? Big Eyes is Set to Raise 11 Million Dollars!
Launched in 2013, Ethereum (ETH) has been hot on Bitcoin’s tails for years, confidently and consistently ranking 2nd. However, since Ethereum’s conception, there have been several ‘Ethereum Killers’ – new coins with the potential to overtake this strong second-ranking coin. Cardano, Avalanche, and Polkadot have all been chasing Ethereum (ETH) but are yet to usurp the sturdy coin.
Bitcoin (BTC) Stumbles by Almost $4000 in Just a Week!
Bitcoin is performing in tandem with different digital and financial assets. As global tensions have reached new highs, the fear of investors in different forms of investment is becoming brighter. With different parts of Europe facing an energy crisis, Proof of Work could become obsolete in the coming years. Currently, BTC is the only cryptocurrency with the highest confidence.
Interest Protocol Partners With Chainlink Labs
Interest Protocol announces that it has collaborated with Chainlink Labs to further its mission of bringing more capital efficiency to the DeFi ecosystem. The collaboration is strategic, including the integration of Chainlink Keepers, Chainlink Proof of Reserves, and go-to-market advice. While Chainlink Keepers will enable the platform to automate its...
The Sandbox Invests in INDEX GAME to Boost Its Metaverse Experience
INDEX GAME has signed an investment agreement with The Sandbox taking it onboard as a major shareholder that has committed to invest $1.7 million for the development of its NFT, metaverse, and GameFi segments along with the Web3 space to create a play-to-earn content to further the opportunities of the integrated virtual realm.
Meet Blockchain Poker, The Smart And Simple Way To Gamble With Your BTC And BCH
Online gambling has picked up hugely in the last couple of years, and blockchain has had its share of success with it too. Blockchain-based gambling has solved many issues with traditional online gambling, including lag timings, biased gameplay, and a threat to online transactions. Blockchain Poker, an online gambling game...
11th Swiss Payment Forum: Our Future in the Metaverse
The Metaverse is predicted to have a great future: Gartner forecasts that 25% of all people will already spend at least one hour a day in the Metaverse from 2026. Bloomberg estimates the metaverse to have a market size of $800 billion in 2024, half of it flowing into the gaming market. Whether the development will be so positive also depends on if payment processes run smoothly, the access to payment solutions in the Metaverse is possible seamlessly, and perhaps even traditional means of payment are accepted.
