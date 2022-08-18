The Metaverse is predicted to have a great future: Gartner forecasts that 25% of all people will already spend at least one hour a day in the Metaverse from 2026. Bloomberg estimates the metaverse to have a market size of $800 billion in 2024, half of it flowing into the gaming market. Whether the development will be so positive also depends on if payment processes run smoothly, the access to payment solutions in the Metaverse is possible seamlessly, and perhaps even traditional means of payment are accepted.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 18 HOURS AGO