NFL

thecomeback.com

Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten

The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
On3.com

Four-star forward Brandon Williams down to 2 schools

Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ The King four-star recruit Brandon Williams tells On3 he’s down to two schools — St. John’s and UCLA. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound power forward also received offers from Illinois, Oklahoma State, USC, Seton Hall, Kansas State, and others. UCLA just wrapped up an official...
BASKETBALL
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame

One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football News

Georgia vs Oregon Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs Oregon prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Georgia (0-0), Oregon (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA | Ind...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Three star PF Kachi Nzeh talks top four schools

Kachi Nzeh, a three star forward out of Newton Pa. is down to four schools. Nzeh named Iowa, St. Louis, VCU and Xavier as his finalists with a decision expected in September or October. “One thing they all had in common is that they’re all giving me the opportunity to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Penn State glorification has to stop

Death, taxes and Penn State is on the verge of winning the Big Ten, going to the College Football Playoff and maybe more!. The recency bias in college football media never fails to impress. Generally speaking, when a team does good one year, it is now a formidable force to be reckoned with and in no way going to take a step back. If a team is bad, that’s it, it’s over, everybody pack up your things and go home.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three-star Nnamdi Udeogu drops his top six including Rutgers football

Nnamdi Udeogu is down to six programs as one of the top remaining uncommitted players in Maryland winds down his recruitment. Udeogu is a three-star edge according to 247Sports, who rank him as the No. 15 player in Maryland. At 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, he has good length and size. He comes off the line quickly and nicely. He holds Power Five offers from Rutgers, Vanderbilt and Syracuse. The offer from the Orange came late this week. He also has a trio of Ivy League offers including an offer from Princeton that came in on Saturday afternoon. In late June, he took an official...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College Football is back: Power Five “Week Zero” Games

College football is officially back. For some schools who will be participating in “Week Zero” matchups, today marks the first game week of the season. Diehard college football fans that cannot wait until September 3rd will be content to watch games of any kind this weekend. Here are the Power Five games to watch on Saturday, August 27th.
NFL
On3.com

The 2023 decommitments that reshaped the recruiting cycle

Over the course of a given recruiting cycle, certain commitments can be pointed to as turning points for every program. (See: Manning, Arch.) But equally as impactful are the inverse decisions, where a prospect announces their decommitment or flips to another school. The 2023 decommitments in this cycle have been no different.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

INTEL: Ranking the contenders for four-star Deshawn Harris-Smith

Deshawn Harris-Smith is On3’s No. 45 player in the 2023 rankings. He was the leader of a Team Takeover squad that made a run to the Peach Jam finals. Much of the reason On3 is higher on Harris-Smith than the industry standard On3 Consensus at No. 62 is because of how the 6-foot-5 wing affects winning. Through 27 games on Nike’s EYBL Circuit this summer, he averaged 12.4-points, 7.4-rebounds, 2.6-assists, and shot 41.2 percent from three.
BASKETBALL
saturdaytradition.com

4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment

Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
EAST LANSING, MI

