Nnamdi Udeogu is down to six programs as one of the top remaining uncommitted players in Maryland winds down his recruitment. Udeogu is a three-star edge according to 247Sports, who rank him as the No. 15 player in Maryland. At 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, he has good length and size. He comes off the line quickly and nicely. He holds Power Five offers from Rutgers, Vanderbilt and Syracuse. The offer from the Orange came late this week. He also has a trio of Ivy League offers including an offer from Princeton that came in on Saturday afternoon. In late June, he took an official...

