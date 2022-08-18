Read full article on original website
Big Ten Could Look To Add Longtime ACC Football Power
Realignment has been one of the biggest storylines in college football each of the last two years. Texas and Oklahoma announced their plan to move to the SEC in 2025 last year and then USC and UCLA followed that up by announcing their plans to move to the Big Ten in 2024.
thecomeback.com
Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten
The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
Four-star forward Brandon Williams down to 2 schools
Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ The King four-star recruit Brandon Williams tells On3 he’s down to two schools — St. John’s and UCLA. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound power forward also received offers from Illinois, Oklahoma State, USC, Seton Hall, Kansas State, and others. UCLA just wrapped up an official...
247Sports
Maryland basketball commit, potential addition make big jumps in new 247Sports rankings
Following his breakout summer performance, Maryland commit Jamie Kaiser's stock made a big jump in rankings. Kaiser Jr. climbed from the No. 72 spot to No. 53 in the updated 247Sports rankings on Monday. The spike comes as no surprise for the 6-6 wing guard from Burke, Va., who starred...
New No. 1 in updated 247Sports basketball rankings for 2023
The summer basketball season has now passed, GG Jackson is officially in college, and now everyone wants an answer to the same question:. Who is the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2023?. It’s a question that lacks an easy answer as no one player was able to...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame
One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
College Football News
Georgia vs Oregon Prediction, Game Preview
Georgia vs Oregon prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Georgia (0-0), Oregon (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA | Ind...
Three star PF Kachi Nzeh talks top four schools
Kachi Nzeh, a three star forward out of Newton Pa. is down to four schools. Nzeh named Iowa, St. Louis, VCU and Xavier as his finalists with a decision expected in September or October. “One thing they all had in common is that they’re all giving me the opportunity to...
The Penn State glorification has to stop
Death, taxes and Penn State is on the verge of winning the Big Ten, going to the College Football Playoff and maybe more!. The recency bias in college football media never fails to impress. Generally speaking, when a team does good one year, it is now a formidable force to be reckoned with and in no way going to take a step back. If a team is bad, that’s it, it’s over, everybody pack up your things and go home.
Ohio State transfer among Shedeur Sanders backup options
Deion Sanders has several options to back up Shedeur Sanders, including a former Ohio State walk-on in J.P. Andrade. The post Ohio State transfer among Shedeur Sanders backup options appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ESPN releases final SP+ preseason Top 25 college football rankings
College football is less than a week away. Week 0 gets underway on Saturday, Aug. 27, which means it is game week for some teams across the country. With Week 0 right in front of us and Week 1 nearing as well, ESPN has released its final SP+ preseason Top 25 rankings.
Three-star Nnamdi Udeogu drops his top six including Rutgers football
Nnamdi Udeogu is down to six programs as one of the top remaining uncommitted players in Maryland winds down his recruitment. Udeogu is a three-star edge according to 247Sports, who rank him as the No. 15 player in Maryland. At 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, he has good length and size. He comes off the line quickly and nicely. He holds Power Five offers from Rutgers, Vanderbilt and Syracuse. The offer from the Orange came late this week. He also has a trio of Ivy League offers including an offer from Princeton that came in on Saturday afternoon. In late June, he took an official...
Kentucky commit, two UK targets in top 5 of new 247Sports Top 150
2) DJ Wagner (-1) After reclaiming the No. 1 overall position following the reclassification of GG Jackson to 2022, Camden (N.J.) 5-star combo guard DJ Wagner has again been usurped for the top spot in 2023, this time by Isaiah Collier, who jumped eight spots to claim the pole position.
College Football is back: Power Five “Week Zero” Games
College football is officially back. For some schools who will be participating in “Week Zero” matchups, today marks the first game week of the season. Diehard college football fans that cannot wait until September 3rd will be content to watch games of any kind this weekend. Here are the Power Five games to watch on Saturday, August 27th.
The 2023 decommitments that reshaped the recruiting cycle
Over the course of a given recruiting cycle, certain commitments can be pointed to as turning points for every program. (See: Manning, Arch.) But equally as impactful are the inverse decisions, where a prospect announces their decommitment or flips to another school. The 2023 decommitments in this cycle have been no different.
Brett McMurphy Foresees Further Big Ten and Big 12 Expansion
Brett McMurphy expects both the Big Ten and Big 12 to expand before the dust has settled on conference realignment
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy picks transfer QB with chance to have 'most significant' impact on the win-loss total
Greg McElroy went on his ‘Always College Football’ podcast to talk about some of the newer faces at QB around college football. He thinks a certain transfer QB in the B1G has what it takes to make a really big impact. McElroy thinks that Texas transfer, and now...
INTEL: Ranking the contenders for four-star Deshawn Harris-Smith
Deshawn Harris-Smith is On3’s No. 45 player in the 2023 rankings. He was the leader of a Team Takeover squad that made a run to the Peach Jam finals. Much of the reason On3 is higher on Harris-Smith than the industry standard On3 Consensus at No. 62 is because of how the 6-foot-5 wing affects winning. Through 27 games on Nike’s EYBL Circuit this summer, he averaged 12.4-points, 7.4-rebounds, 2.6-assists, and shot 41.2 percent from three.
saturdaytradition.com
4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment
Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
