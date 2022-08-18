ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWStalk 870

Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Kennewick 17-Year-Old

Tuesday afternoon August 23rd, Kennewick Police announced a pair of arrests made in a fatal shooting in April. Sgt. Joe Santoy of the KPD released information indicating that 18-year-old Jacob Young Jr. and a 15-year-old juvenile are in custody for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera on April 28th.
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Detectives arrest two people suspected of murdering teen

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives have arrested two people suspected of murdering 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera in Kennewick on April 28th. KPD Detectives said they have worked closely with the Benton County Prosecutor's Office and probable cause was developed for the arrest of two of the alleged suspects in the case.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Shots fired during pursuit

KENNEWICK – The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called out to investigate an incident where shots were fired Monday morning during a foot chase, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Officers from the Kennewick Police Department were dispatched at 10:25 a.m. to a subject slumped over...
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Two juveniles injured in drive-by-shooting; suspects behind bars

MABTON, Wash. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a drive-by-shooting that left two juveniles injured in Mabton Sunday night. According to Mabton Police, officers received reports of shots fired near Fern St and 6th St at around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to the area and...
MABTON, WA
nbcrightnow.com

2 suspects arrested in Mabton shooting

MABTON, Wash.- Around 10 p.m. Monday, Mabton Police responded to reports of shots fired near Fern St. and 6th in Mabton. Police arrived on scene to find two juveniles with gunshot wounds. According to the Mabton Police Department both victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.
MABTON, WA
Tri-City Herald

Blaze ravages Pasco home, leaving widow and teen granddaughter living in motel

A Pasco grandmother and her granddaughter woke up Sunday morning to alarms blaring, glass breaking and smoke filling their home. Bonnie Gordon and her 14-year-old granddaughter escaped a two-alarm blaze on 43rd Way with their pets and pajamas and nothing else, according to Gordon and her friends and family. “The...
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Woman seriously hurt after vehicle rolls off I-182 in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — A woman is in the hospital after crashing her vehicle along I-182 in Richland. State troopers said Neva Cobb-Rathbun, 53, was traveling eastbound on I-182, just east of Queensgate Dr, when her vehicle left the roadway, struck the guardrail and rolled. Medics transported Cobb-Rathbun to the...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Wildhorse shooting

PENDLETON, Ore.- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other local law enforcement agencies initiated an investigation into Javier Francisco Vigil on August, 17th, 2022, for his role in the robbery and shooting at Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. According to an affidavit determining probable cause, investigators found Vigil...
PENDLETON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver hospitalized from I-182 E accident in Richland, car nearly rolled into Yakima River

RICHLAND, Wash. — Traffic was seriously delayed on I-182 near the Queensgate area in Richland on Monday afternoon when a driver lost control of her vehicle and rolled off the roadway, nearly plummeting into the Yakima River. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Sgt. Daniel Munder of the Washington State Patrol. He confirmed that the accident occurred on the eastbound lane...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP pursuit ends in crash

BURBANK, Wash.- A car fleeing from a fully-marked Washington State Patrol car, with lights and sirens activated, crashed near Burbank this morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was travelling westbound on State Route 12, near the SR 124 exit in Burbank, when it lost control and left the roadway.
BURBANK, WA

