KEPR
RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested Monday evening for allegedly attacking a store clerk, then firing a gun inside a restaurant in Richland. According to Richland Police, officers first responded to the 700 block of Stevens Drive at around 5:15 p.m. for a report of an assault. Officials...
Tuesday afternoon August 23rd, Kennewick Police announced a pair of arrests made in a fatal shooting in April. Sgt. Joe Santoy of the KPD released information indicating that 18-year-old Jacob Young Jr. and a 15-year-old juvenile are in custody for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera on April 28th.
Assault suspect arrested after fleeing into Columbia River
RICHLAND, Wash. — A foot chase led to the Columbia River Monday evening. Richland Police Department says officers responded to a reported assault in the 700 block of Stevens Drive around 5:15 p.m. A man, identified as Jacky Sharp, allegedly entered a store and punched a female clerk for no apparent reason.
College Place Police looking to identify porch pirate
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — The College Place Police Department is asking for help identifying a person caught stealing packages on a home security camera. The photos appear to show an individual with a concealed face and a suspect vehicle. Police are asking for any information pertaining to the theft....
KIMA TV
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives have arrested two people suspected of murdering 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera in Kennewick on April 28th. KPD Detectives said they have worked closely with the Benton County Prosecutor's Office and probable cause was developed for the arrest of two of the alleged suspects in the case.
elkhornmediagroup.com
KENNEWICK – The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called out to investigate an incident where shots were fired Monday morning during a foot chase, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Officers from the Kennewick Police Department were dispatched at 10:25 a.m. to a subject slumped over...
KIMA TV
MABTON, Wash. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a drive-by-shooting that left two juveniles injured in Mabton Sunday night. According to Mabton Police, officers received reports of shots fired near Fern St and 6th St at around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to the area and...
nbcrightnow.com
MABTON, Wash.- Around 10 p.m. Monday, Mabton Police responded to reports of shots fired near Fern St. and 6th in Mabton. Police arrived on scene to find two juveniles with gunshot wounds. According to the Mabton Police Department both victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a Pasco teen was detained after crashing a car while allegedly fleeing from the Washington State Patrol Troopers. A 16-year-old along with two other teens was travelling westbound on State Route 12, taking the exit to State Route 124. Troopers reported that the suspect...
He fired a gun in a Richland restaurant then tried swimming the Columbia River to escape
Police say he also punched a store clerk.
Tri-City Herald
Crews repair Richland light post where 3 died in suspected street racing crash
Overnight Monday, Richland crews worked to replace a traffic signal pole involved in a horrific February fatal collision. The utility pole at the corner of George Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue was to be taken apart, repaired and reassembled before 6 a.m. Tuesday. It was damaged on Feb. 26 when...
Oregon robbery suspect drew gun when clerk laughed at him, say investigators
The cashier thought the note demanding $1 million in cash was a joke.
AOL Corp
Two crashes near the Tri-Cities on Monday morning have injured a motorcyclist and two teens. The first happened just before 3 a.m. when a 16-year-old Pasco teen lost control on an exit ramp while trying to outrun a Washington State Patrol trooper in a marked car with the lights and sirens activated.
Tri-City Herald
Blaze ravages Pasco home, leaving widow and teen granddaughter living in motel
A Pasco grandmother and her granddaughter woke up Sunday morning to alarms blaring, glass breaking and smoke filling their home. Bonnie Gordon and her 14-year-old granddaughter escaped a two-alarm blaze on 43rd Way with their pets and pajamas and nothing else, according to Gordon and her friends and family. “The...
KEPR
RICHLAND, Wash. — A woman is in the hospital after crashing her vehicle along I-182 in Richland. State troopers said Neva Cobb-Rathbun, 53, was traveling eastbound on I-182, just east of Queensgate Dr, when her vehicle left the roadway, struck the guardrail and rolled. Medics transported Cobb-Rathbun to the...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Wildhorse shooting
PENDLETON, Ore.- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other local law enforcement agencies initiated an investigation into Javier Francisco Vigil on August, 17th, 2022, for his role in the robbery and shooting at Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. According to an affidavit determining probable cause, investigators found Vigil...
Driver hospitalized from I-182 E accident in Richland, car nearly rolled into Yakima River
RICHLAND, Wash. — Traffic was seriously delayed on I-182 near the Queensgate area in Richland on Monday afternoon when a driver lost control of her vehicle and rolled off the roadway, nearly plummeting into the Yakima River. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Sgt. Daniel Munder of the Washington State Patrol. He confirmed that the accident occurred on the eastbound lane...
nbcrightnow.com
BURBANK, Wash.- A car fleeing from a fully-marked Washington State Patrol car, with lights and sirens activated, crashed near Burbank this morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was travelling westbound on State Route 12, near the SR 124 exit in Burbank, when it lost control and left the roadway.
