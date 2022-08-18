PENDLETON – Approximately 21 new fires have been detected across the Umatilla National Forest following thunderstorms the past few days. Significant lightning activity occurred across much of the Forest, with multiple new incidents across the Blue Mountains reported to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center (BMIDC) and John Day Interagency Dispatch Center (JDIDC). More smoke reports are expected throughout the next few days as weather conditions continue to stay hot and dry.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO