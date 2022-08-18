Read full article on original website
Work Resuming on the MERA Red Apple Project
LA GRANDE – Forest health management is an ongoing process and can involve a mix of both direct and indirect options for keeping lands safe and pristine. Going with the former plan, Union County’s Red Apple Project will be providing needed thinning and brush clearing for the Mount Emily Recreational area upon its resumption.
Neighbor saves two in recent Umatilla house fire
UMATILLA — Donna Nagely of Richland, Washington, said the reason she and a friend escaped a recent house fire in Umatilla is because of a neighbor. Nagely and friend Steve Townsend, were winding down for the night on July 31 at Townsend’s Rio Senda Street house in Umatilla. Then a neighbor rushed in the door.
City to lobby for 10 percent cannabis tax
PENDLETON – The Oregon Legislature took a chunk of the money cities were receiving for allowing cannabis businesses to operate and instead sent it to help fund programs associated with Oregon Measure 110. That’s the ballot measure that essentially decriminalized the possession of lower amounts of narcotics. “The...
Critchley talks about the flour mill fire
PENDLETON – Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said Friday that firefighters remain at the Pendleton Flour Mills around the clock. The fire has been contained to the building of origin, but danger still exists. “The building collapsed in,” he said. “There’s still a lot of product – flour, not...
He fired a gun in a Richland restaurant then tried swimming the Columbia River to escape
Police say he also punched a store clerk.
Eastern Oregon company ordered to pay $100K after violating Clean Air Act
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Smith Frozen Foods, Inc. of Weston, Oregon has agreed to pay $100,000 for Clean Air Act violations. According to an EPA statement on Monday, during inspections conducted in 2016, the EPA found the company failed to maintain and implement its required Risk Management Plan when using and storing anhydrous ammonia. This chemical can lead to serious lung damage and even death when not handled safely.
Only PNW tortoise rescue center is in Tri-Cities. ‘I clean up after the pet industry’
“We have a lot to learn from tortoises.”
Oregon food company fined $100,000 for mishandling chemicals
An Oregon company has agreed to pay $100,000 for violating the Clean Air Act. Smith Frozen Foods Inc. is based in Weston, a small town in Umatilla County. According to EPA inspections from 2016, the company improperly handled anhydrous ammonia, a chemical that can lead to lung damage and death.
Rattlesnake Ridge Fire burning in Umatilla National Forest
PENDLETON – Approximately 21 new fires have been detected across the Umatilla National Forest following thunderstorms the past few days. Significant lightning activity occurred across much of the Forest, with multiple new incidents across the Blue Mountains reported to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center (BMIDC) and John Day Interagency Dispatch Center (JDIDC). More smoke reports are expected throughout the next few days as weather conditions continue to stay hot and dry.
Eastern Oregon Burn Ban Reminders
EASTERN OREGON – Summer might be winding down according to the calendar, but fire season is still in full swing. As a reminder, various township throughout Eastern have announced partial or complete burn bans via press releases and social media. Union restated its burn ban in its August 2022...
Large commercial development coming to south Kennewick + New eatery at public market
Also an Oregon company plans a $3.8 million office and warehouse in Pasco.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PHOTOS: More memories of the Natatorium swimming pool on Wilbur Avenue
The Natatorium swimming pool opened in 1917 on the east side of Wilbur Avenue (131 S. Wilbur Ave.) right next to Mill Creek. It was an extremely popular pool in most earlier years but closed for good after the 1968 season. To contact Joe Drazan regarding the Bygone Walla Walla project, email skippycat3@charter.net.
Driver hospitalized from I-182 E accident in Richland, car nearly rolled into Yakima River
RICHLAND, Wash. — Traffic was seriously delayed on I-182 near the Queensgate area in Richland on Monday afternoon when a driver lost control of her vehicle and rolled off the roadway, nearly plummeting into the Yakima River. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Sgt. Daniel Munder of the Washington State Patrol. He confirmed that the accident occurred on the eastbound lane...
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
Crews repair Richland light post where 3 died in suspected street racing crash
Overnight Monday, Richland crews worked to replace a traffic signal pole involved in a horrific February fatal collision. The utility pole at the corner of George Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue was to be taken apart, repaired and reassembled before 6 a.m. Tuesday. It was damaged on Feb. 26 when...
Investigation related to Armed Robbery is ongoing
ISLAND CITY– Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen says that they are continuing the investigation into an Armed Robbery that took place at Island City Market and Deli in Island City Saturday night. The suspect fled on foot. This incident continues to be an active investigation, so details are limited. Sheriff Bowen asks anyone who may have information to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-182
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-182 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-182, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 18, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
‘Wasn’t in his right mind:’ Mother of accused Pendleton casino gunman ‘shocked’ at Wednesday’s events
PENDLETON, Ore. — Elizabeth Melendrez hasn’t seen her son, 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil, in years, deciding to live in Portland, Ore. after falling ill to stay close to her doctors. That’s why she was “shocked” when a friend called her on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to notify her that...
CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations
Unvaccinated WA residents up to twice as likely to get COVID, data shows.
