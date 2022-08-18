ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Comments / 1

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Work Resuming on the MERA Red Apple Project

LA GRANDE – Forest health management is an ongoing process and can involve a mix of both direct and indirect options for keeping lands safe and pristine. Going with the former plan, Union County’s Red Apple Project will be providing needed thinning and brush clearing for the Mount Emily Recreational area upon its resumption.
UNION COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

Neighbor saves two in recent Umatilla house fire

UMATILLA — Donna Nagely of Richland, Washington, said the reason she and a friend escaped a recent house fire in Umatilla is because of a neighbor. Nagely and friend Steve Townsend, were winding down for the night on July 31 at Townsend’s Rio Senda Street house in Umatilla. Then a neighbor rushed in the door.
UMATILLA, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

City to lobby for 10 percent cannabis tax

PENDLETON – The Oregon Legislature took a chunk of the money cities were receiving for allowing cannabis businesses to operate and instead sent it to help fund programs associated with Oregon Measure 110. That’s the ballot measure that essentially decriminalized the possession of lower amounts of narcotics. “The...
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Critchley talks about the flour mill fire

PENDLETON – Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said Friday that firefighters remain at the Pendleton Flour Mills around the clock. The fire has been contained to the building of origin, but danger still exists. “The building collapsed in,” he said. “There’s still a lot of product – flour, not...
PENDLETON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pendleton, OR
Government
City
Pendleton, OR
Local
Oregon Government
kptv.com

Eastern Oregon company ordered to pay $100K after violating Clean Air Act

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Smith Frozen Foods, Inc. of Weston, Oregon has agreed to pay $100,000 for Clean Air Act violations. According to an EPA statement on Monday, during inspections conducted in 2016, the EPA found the company failed to maintain and implement its required Risk Management Plan when using and storing anhydrous ammonia. This chemical can lead to serious lung damage and even death when not handled safely.
WESTON, OR
klcc.org

Oregon food company fined $100,000 for mishandling chemicals

An Oregon company has agreed to pay $100,000 for violating the Clean Air Act. Smith Frozen Foods Inc. is based in Weston, a small town in Umatilla County. According to EPA inspections from 2016, the company improperly handled anhydrous ammonia, a chemical that can lead to lung damage and death.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Turner
elkhornmediagroup.com

Rattlesnake Ridge Fire burning in Umatilla National Forest

PENDLETON – Approximately 21 new fires have been detected across the Umatilla National Forest following thunderstorms the past few days. Significant lightning activity occurred across much of the Forest, with multiple new incidents across the Blue Mountains reported to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center (BMIDC) and John Day Interagency Dispatch Center (JDIDC). More smoke reports are expected throughout the next few days as weather conditions continue to stay hot and dry.
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Eastern Oregon Burn Ban Reminders

EASTERN OREGON – Summer might be winding down according to the calendar, but fire season is still in full swing. As a reminder, various township throughout Eastern have announced partial or complete burn bans via press releases and social media. Union restated its burn ban in its August 2022...
LA GRANDE, OR
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

PHOTOS: More memories of the Natatorium swimming pool on Wilbur Avenue

The Natatorium swimming pool opened in 1917 on the east side of Wilbur Avenue (131 S. Wilbur Ave.) right next to Mill Creek. It was an extremely popular pool in most earlier years but closed for good after the 1968 season. To contact Joe Drazan regarding the Bygone Walla Walla project, email skippycat3@charter.net.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workforce Housing#Infrastructure#Turner
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver hospitalized from I-182 E accident in Richland, car nearly rolled into Yakima River

RICHLAND, Wash. — Traffic was seriously delayed on I-182 near the Queensgate area in Richland on Monday afternoon when a driver lost control of her vehicle and rolled off the roadway, nearly plummeting into the Yakima River. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Sgt. Daniel Munder of the Washington State Patrol. He confirmed that the accident occurred on the eastbound lane...
focushillsboro.com

2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Investigation related to Armed Robbery is ongoing

ISLAND CITY– Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen says that they are continuing the investigation into an Armed Robbery that took place at Island City Market and Deli in Island City Saturday night. The suspect fled on foot. This incident continues to be an active investigation, so details are limited. Sheriff Bowen asks anyone who may have information to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
UNION COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
nbcrightnow.com

Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-182

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-182 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-182, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy