Virginia Beach, VA

beckersspine.com

9 orthopedic groups, 170 providers now under US Orthopaedic Partners' umbrella

U.S. Orthopaedic Partners, a private equity-backed management services organization, began 2022 with six affiliate practices and aims to double in size by the end of the year. After its ninth and most recent acquisition in August, the platform now supports more than 170 providers across 39 locations in Alabama and Mississippi and plans to continue to grow in the Southeast.
ALABAMA STATE
beckersspine.com

4 recent robotic surgery milestones to know

A Wisconsin health system that recently reached its 1,000th surgery and three other recent robotic surgery milestones to know:. 1. Neurosurgeons Bowen Jiang, MD, and Erick Westbroek, MD, completed 100 robotic-assisted surgeries with Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS at Providence St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, Calif. 2. Orthopedic surgeon Charles Seal,...
WISCONSIN STATE

