Eastern Oregon Burn Ban Reminders
EASTERN OREGON – Summer might be winding down according to the calendar, but fire season is still in full swing. As a reminder, various township throughout Eastern have announced partial or complete burn bans via press releases and social media. Union restated its burn ban in its August 2022...
Work Resuming on the MERA Red Apple Project
LA GRANDE – Forest health management is an ongoing process and can involve a mix of both direct and indirect options for keeping lands safe and pristine. Going with the former plan, Union County’s Red Apple Project will be providing needed thinning and brush clearing for the Mount Emily Recreational area upon its resumption.
Critchley talks about the flour mill fire
PENDLETON – Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said Friday that firefighters remain at the Pendleton Flour Mills around the clock. The fire has been contained to the building of origin, but danger still exists. “The building collapsed in,” he said. “There’s still a lot of product – flour, not...
Rattlesnake Ridge Fire burning in Umatilla National Forest
PENDLETON – Approximately 21 new fires have been detected across the Umatilla National Forest following thunderstorms the past few days. Significant lightning activity occurred across much of the Forest, with multiple new incidents across the Blue Mountains reported to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center (BMIDC) and John Day Interagency Dispatch Center (JDIDC). More smoke reports are expected throughout the next few days as weather conditions continue to stay hot and dry.
Storm Damage Update from Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse
WALLOWA – While Eastern Oregon is host to a sprawling and often picturesque natural environment, the potential destructive force that is nature should never be underestimated, even in the most pristine of places. Recently, a devastating hailstorm shook the region, with the town of Wallowa suffering the brunt of it.
North Powder- Ladd Canyon Paving Project
NORTH POWDER – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) A project to pave the section of freeway from Ladd Canyon to North Powder (MP 272 to MP 285) will begin next week. The basic scope of the project is to pave the slow lanes in both directions from where the Ladd Canyon project ended several years ago to the North Powder Interchange. There will also be intermittent short sections of the fast lanes and shoulders that will be paved. The project is expected to wrap up in mid-October.The contractor will be setting up temporary signs early in the week. They are tentatively scheduled to begin paving the intermittent sections of the fast lane shoulders in both directions on Wednesday (August 31). They will have fast lane closures during daylight hours at the locations being paved when work is occurring. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH at the locations being paved when work is occurring.
Public Hearing for Proposed Baker City Commercial Construction.
BAKER CITY – (Release from Baker City) The Baker County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Baker County Courthouse, 1995 Third Street, Baker City, to hear a Site Plan Review request from Maverik for a new gas station and convenience store in the Commercial-General Zone and Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) of Baker City. A Variance is also requested allowing 42 parking spaces, which exceeds the minimum requirement of 14 parking spaces by more than 125%. The property is located southeast of the I-84 and Hwy-86 intersection and will be accessed via Old Best Frontage and Best Frontage Roads.
Indecent exposure case is dismissed
COLLEGE PLACE – Walla Walla County District Court Judge John Knowlton has dismissed a case of indecent exposure against Arnold S. Barrett, 79, a licensed social worker and therapist practicing in College Place. Knowlton concluded the city of College Place had not presented sufficient evidence. Barrett was cited in...
Stolen Trailer in Baker County
BAKER COUNTY – Saturday, a report of a stolen cargo trailer at the A Frame RV Park was made to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. It is reported that the stolen trailer was full of tools. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Baker County Sheriff’s Office at 541-523-6415 ext. 0 and ask for Deputy Teixeira.
Students enrolled in College Place Public Schools to receive free breakfast, lunch
COLLEGE PLACE – College Place Public Schools has announced that all enrolled students in the district will receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at school during each day of the 2022-23 school year, at no cost. The district announced it would be implementing the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program,...
City to lobby for 10 percent cannabis tax
PENDLETON – The Oregon Legislature took a chunk of the money cities were receiving for allowing cannabis businesses to operate and instead sent it to help fund programs associated with Oregon Measure 110. That’s the ballot measure that essentially decriminalized the possession of lower amounts of narcotics. “The...
Man arrested for assaulting clerk, firing gun inside restaurant
RICHLAND – Police arrested a man Monday night after he allegedly entered a business on the 700 block of Stevens Drive and punched a female clerk for no apparent reason. The Richland Police Department identified the man as Jacky Sharp. After leaving the business, Sharp went to a restaurant on the 700 block of Goethals Drive where he allegedly pulled a firearm on a patron and shot a round into the ceiling. Nobody was injured.
EOU Board of Trustees name interim co-presidents
LA GRANDE — (Release from Eastern Oregon University) The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees convened via Zoom for a special session Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The board began discussions of interim leadership at their retreat earlier this month. During its. special session, the board held a lengthy review...
