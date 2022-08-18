NORTH POWDER – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) A project to pave the section of freeway from Ladd Canyon to North Powder (MP 272 to MP 285) will begin next week. The basic scope of the project is to pave the slow lanes in both directions from where the Ladd Canyon project ended several years ago to the North Powder Interchange. There will also be intermittent short sections of the fast lanes and shoulders that will be paved. The project is expected to wrap up in mid-October.The contractor will be setting up temporary signs early in the week. They are tentatively scheduled to begin paving the intermittent sections of the fast lane shoulders in both directions on Wednesday (August 31). They will have fast lane closures during daylight hours at the locations being paved when work is occurring. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH at the locations being paved when work is occurring.

NORTH POWDER, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO