Work Resuming on the MERA Red Apple Project
LA GRANDE – Forest health management is an ongoing process and can involve a mix of both direct and indirect options for keeping lands safe and pristine. Going with the former plan, Union County’s Red Apple Project will be providing needed thinning and brush clearing for the Mount Emily Recreational area upon its resumption.
Eastern Oregon Burn Ban Reminders
EASTERN OREGON – Summer might be winding down according to the calendar, but fire season is still in full swing. As a reminder, various township throughout Eastern have announced partial or complete burn bans via press releases and social media. Union restated its burn ban in its August 2022...
North Powder- Ladd Canyon Paving Project
NORTH POWDER – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) A project to pave the section of freeway from Ladd Canyon to North Powder (MP 272 to MP 285) will begin next week. The basic scope of the project is to pave the slow lanes in both directions from where the Ladd Canyon project ended several years ago to the North Powder Interchange. There will also be intermittent short sections of the fast lanes and shoulders that will be paved. The project is expected to wrap up in mid-October.The contractor will be setting up temporary signs early in the week. They are tentatively scheduled to begin paving the intermittent sections of the fast lane shoulders in both directions on Wednesday (August 31). They will have fast lane closures during daylight hours at the locations being paved when work is occurring. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH at the locations being paved when work is occurring.
Public Hearing for Proposed Baker City Commercial Construction.
BAKER CITY – (Release from Baker City) The Baker County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Baker County Courthouse, 1995 Third Street, Baker City, to hear a Site Plan Review request from Maverik for a new gas station and convenience store in the Commercial-General Zone and Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) of Baker City. A Variance is also requested allowing 42 parking spaces, which exceeds the minimum requirement of 14 parking spaces by more than 125%. The property is located southeast of the I-84 and Hwy-86 intersection and will be accessed via Old Best Frontage and Best Frontage Roads.
Investigation related to Armed Robbery is ongoing
ISLAND CITY– Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen says that they are continuing the investigation into an Armed Robbery that took place at Island City Market and Deli in Island City Saturday night. The suspect fled on foot. This incident continues to be an active investigation, so details are limited. Sheriff Bowen asks anyone who may have information to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Stolen Trailer in Baker County
BAKER COUNTY – Saturday, a report of a stolen cargo trailer at the A Frame RV Park was made to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. It is reported that the stolen trailer was full of tools. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Baker County Sheriff’s Office at 541-523-6415 ext. 0 and ask for Deputy Teixeira.
Man arrested for assaulting clerk, firing gun inside restaurant
RICHLAND – Police arrested a man Monday night after he allegedly entered a business on the 700 block of Stevens Drive and punched a female clerk for no apparent reason. The Richland Police Department identified the man as Jacky Sharp. After leaving the business, Sharp went to a restaurant on the 700 block of Goethals Drive where he allegedly pulled a firearm on a patron and shot a round into the ceiling. Nobody was injured.
