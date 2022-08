Rivergate is located near Amazon’s second headquarters, which will open in 2023. Capital Square has acquired a multifamily community in the Woodbridge, Va., suburb of Washington, D.C. Rivergate is a 402-unit luxury property bought on behalf of CS1031 Rivergate Apartments DST. According to Yardi Matrix data, the asset was purchased for $98.5 million from The Shidler Group, which bought Rivergate in 2019 for $89.5 million.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO