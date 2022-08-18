Read full article on original website
Pundit On Edouard Mendy's Mistakes Against Leeds United
Former Premier League player Frank McAvennie has said that Edouard Mendy needs to 'know' when to pass to his defenders.
Report: Chelsea's Third Wesley Fofana Bid Not 'Too Low'
The Blues' pursuit of Leicester City defender Wesley Foana has become increasingly drawn out, though recent reports state their third bid for the player is not as far off as some other reports claim.
On This Day In 2016: Joe Hart Made His Final City Appearance
Manchester City legend Joe Hart on this day back in 2016 made his final appearance for The Centurions in a Champions League qualifier against Steaua Bucharest with the goalkeeper being renowned as one of the Premier League greats.
