Kurt Angle Recalls Gross In-Ring WWE Moment With The Rock
Following the Monday Night Wars, WWE purchased WCW in 2001. But rather than phasing the promotion out entirely, the acquisition sparked the Invasion storyline that saw WCW and ECW talent face off against the then-WWF superstars. Although this was a rollercoaster of a time — as both a commercial success and a critical disappointment — plenty of iconic moments came out of that period, including many involving Kurt Angle. Who could forget the time our Olympic Hero drove a milk truck to the ring on "Monday Night Raw" to make sure the Alliance got their daily dose of calcium? But one milk-fueled celebration a few weeks later ended up being a bit more disgusting than Angle or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have imagined.
Edge Makes Huge Announcement About His Future After WWE Raw
Unlike the last time, when he was forced to retire due to injury, Edge has the opportunity to go out on his own terms more than a decade later. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed Monday night that he plans to hang up the wrestling tights for good next year.
Big E Gives The Latest Recovery Update On His Broken Neck
On the March 11th edition of "SmackDown," Big E suffered a horrific injury after he landed on his neck following a botched Belly-to-Belly from Ridge Holland. The former WWE Champion has been recovering since, undergoing major surgery and rehabbing the injury. "The issue right now is my C1 is not...
Recent Photo Of Sable And Brock Lesnar
A rare photo of Brock Lesnar and his wife, Sable, hanging out with their friends is doing the rounds on social media. Sable, known to lead an extremely private life, has been spotted publicly only a handful of times since her marriage to Lesnar in 2006. She would often appear before and after her husband's UFC fights between 2008 and 2011, but hasn't been seen at a WWE event in nearly two decades.
WWE Hall Of Famer Unconvinced Vince McMahon Is Fully Out Of Power At WWE
Following Vince McMahon's resignation, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have become Co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over creative. As noted, the former WWE CEO announced his retirement on July 22, in the wake of an investigation into a series of hush money payments to former female employees to silence their potential accusations of harassment, misconduct, and abuse against McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. During an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, wrestling legend Tito Santana shared his thoughts about Vince McMahon stepping aside.
Update On Whether WWE Will Allow Karrion Kross And Scarlett To Fulfill Existing Indie Bookings
Earlier this month, on the August 5th episode of "SmackDown," Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE. The former NXT Champion made his presence known by attacking Drew McIntyre and letting Scarlett place an hourglass in front of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Kross was working on the independent scene prior to his WWE return, most recently wrestling Harry Smith on the Ric Flair's Last Match card. With that said, Kross still had some independent dates on the books when he made his surprise WWE return on "SmackDown." Now, he has provided an update on how those indie dates will work.
Backstage Beth Phoenix News Ahead Of Tonight's WWE Raw
Tonight's "WWE Raw" is already shaping up to be a stacked card, with matches like IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the tournament to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions and significant returns like Toronto's own Trish Stratus. Another Toronto-bred WWE star, Edge, is also set to compete in his first televised match in Toronto since 2010 when he goes up against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. But the WWE Hall of Famer isn't coming to "Raw" alone this evening, according to a recent report from "PWInsider." Apparently, Edge's wife and a fellow WWE Hall of Famer in her own right, Beth Phoenix, will be attending tonight's episode of the red brand. Whether or not she appears on television in some capacity remains to be seen.
Dexter Lumis Attacks And Drags Away WWE Star During Match On Raw
For a third week in a row, Dexter Lumis made his presence felt on "WWE Raw" during a match involving AJ Styles. However, we now know that Lumis was targeting The Miz all along, and not The Phenomenal One. During the Styles & Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa & The Miz...
Kevin Nash Recalls Smoking Hash With Fellow WWE Hall Of Famers
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is no stranger to breaking the rules from time to time, including outside the ring. "We score some hash, and Scott [Hall] and Shawn [Michaels] are like, 'Let's get stoned,'" Nash said on his "Kliq This" podcast when discussing his time in WWE. "Hash is more like a body bust ... I went out [to the ring], man, and I was so f***ing stoned and I was so f***ing chill."
Sasha Banks Teases Fans With WWE NXT Throwback Photos
On May 16, Sasha Banks, along with her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of WWE following a creative dispute with Vince McMahon that ultimately led to the duo being suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While it remains unclear whether Banks' relationship with the company is still strained following McMahon's retirement, nothing has stopped The Boss from reflecting on some past achievements with the organization on social media — adding fuel to the fire of rumors of her imminent return.
Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”
Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss. Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.
UFC・
Ruby Soho Gives Update On Her Pro Wrestling Future
Ruby Soho has been with AEW almost a year after debuting with the company at All Out in 2021, but after over 12 years in the industry, the former Riott Squad leader has picked up her fair share of bumps and bruises on the road. While Soho has "not thought about retiring anytime soon," she is entering a stage in her career where thoughts are drifting to what is next.
Billy Corgan Regrets Letting Vince McMahon Purchase Famous Pro Wrestling Library So Easily
During a recent appearance on the "Ariel Helwani Show," NWA President Billy Corgan spoke about his regrets about not getting more involved in the sale of WCW. Vince McMahon's then-WWF acquired select WCW assets in March 2001, including intellectual property, some performers' contracts, and the promotion's video library. "I do...
Edge Gives Update On His Relationship With AEW's Christian Cage
There are few friendships in professional wrestling as well-documented as the friendship between WWE's Edge and AEW's Christian Cage. The former seven-time WWF World Tag Team Champions have remained synonymous with one another for nearly three decades and are still considered by many to be one of the greatest duos in WWE history. And now, following their forced retirements and subsequent returns to in-ring competition, Edge and Christian are both experiencing their own career renaissances as members of the two top wrestling companies in the world.
Thunder Rosa Credits Recently Re-Signed WWE Star For Helping Overcome Her Fear Of Heights
Prior to her time in AEW, Thunder Rosa had traveled the world learning her craft, and in traveling, she was able to get over her fear of heights due to help from a former "NXT" Women's Champion. "I'm not afraid of anybody or anything," AEW Women's World Champion Rosa said...
Madcap Moss Teases His Girlfriend Joining Him In WWE
There is growing speculation over Tenille Dashwood returning to WWE for the first time since 2017. The former Emma confirmed her departure from Impact Wrestling over the weekend, tweeting the definition of "free agent" on her social media. The tweet came shortly after the promotion removed Dashwood from Impact Wrestling's official roster page.
Top WWE Star Recalls 'Love At First Match' With AJ Lee
Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now more commonly referred to by her birth name, AJ Mendez, made a significant impact on WWE before retiring from the company in 2015 due to damage to her cervical spine. She is tied for most reigns with the Divas title and enjoyed the second-longest single reign with the title of all time at 295 days. During that reign, Mendez took the championship to "WWE NXT" and put it on the line against Bayley, long before the latter had reached her current level of stardom.
Chris Jericho Reveals Request Tony Khan Declined When He Turned Heel
Chris Jericho has entertained audiences all across the world over the last three decades and reinvented himself countless times. However, that doesn't necessarily mean his ideas are always green-lit by management. "When I turned heel and the Jericho Appreciation Society was born, Rich Ward actually came up with a remix...
Backstage News On WWE Hall Of Famer Who Will Be Portrayed In Season Three Of Young Rock
NBC's "Young Rock" is making a huge addition to the show. PWInsider is reporting that producers for the show are currently looking for someone around 6'7" and 300 lbs. to play Hulk Hogan. The third season is set to begin filming next month in Memphis and will feature Hogan as a recurring guest star. With Hogan described as in "the prime of his wrestling career," it's expected for the upcoming season to feature the late-1980s/early-1990s "Golden Era" of what was then known as the World Wrestling Federation.
Bray Wyatt Reacts To A Theory Linking His WWE Comeback
It's been nearly a month since Bray Wyatt penned down a note on social media about his perceived love-hate relationship with pro wrestling. There are fans who are still trying to decipher the deeper meaning behind Wyatt's soliloquy — which included references to Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, AEW, ROH, Kane, and even The Rock — and one such fan might have stumbled onto something.
