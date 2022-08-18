just like the Democrats always do they change the place and time and the name to fit their narrative it's all going to be the same under this administration they are just going to lie to you in a different way
That's out the door and this day.age control method to reform itself. All people are tied to this is someway. This reminds me of the Fox guarding the chicken coup. This needs to be reformed by experts outside the system and not the pharmacutical companies there interest. Any one that received money from pharmaceutical companies and independent from government money. To advise congress needs to investigate and make the Department independent of the pharmacutical companies. Houston we have a problem. It won't get fixed internally.
The CDC has forever destroyed their credibility. Everyone in top management must go! And that starts with Fauci!
Comments / 43