Best Travel Insurance
Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Travel brings uncertainty, so signing up for travel insurance to protect yourself from the unexpected should be an integral part...
Cancun Becomes the First Mexican City to Get Rid of Mandatory Customs Forms
No one likes waiting in hours-long customs lines at the start of their vacation, but that’s the experience many visitors to Cancun have had. Until last week, that is. As of Aug. 20, 2022, after almost six months of painfully long waits, government officials scrapped mandatory customs forms and tourist cards (Forma Migratoria Múltiple or FMM) at Cancun International Airport after much pleading from tourism operators.
Frontier Airlines Is Celebrating 5 New International Routes With $69 Flights
Your next tropical vacation is about to get a lot more affordable. Last week, budget carrier Frontier Airlines announced that it is debuting five new international routes this coming November and December, with flights running from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to destinations in Costa Rica, the Bahamas, El Salvador, and Jamaica.
