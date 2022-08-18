ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Believes Julio Urías Deserves To Be Part Of NL Cy Young Award Race

Coming off a season in which he was the only pitcher to win 20 games, Julio Urías was expected to hold a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation this year. Urías’ 2022 campaign got off to a rocky start as sloppy defense and some lack of sharpness resulted in only pitching two innings in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on April 10. Urías followed that with five consecutive outings of two earned runs or fewer allowed.
The Associated Press

Gonzalez, Giménez homer off Clevinger, Guardians top Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Offense was hard to come by at Petco Park on Tuesday night and the Cleveland Guardians got just enough against former teammate Mike Clevinger. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez and Andrés Giménez homered off Clevinger and the AL Central-leading Guardians beat the Padres 3-1. Gonzalez hit a line shot to left field with two outs in the second, his fourth. Giménez drove a ball deep into the seats down the right field line leading off the fifth, his 15th. “That’s not normally the way we score, a couple solos, but we’ll take it,” manager Terry Francona said.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Video: Jaime Jarrín Visits LAFC Wearing Custom Jersey

When the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) hosted D.C. United at Banc of California Stadium last week, they also welcomed Los Angeles Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrín to the game. Jarrín wore a custom LAFC jersey featuring No. 98, which represents the year when he was inducted into the...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Walker Buehler Undergoes Tommy John Surgery For 2nd Time

Walker Buehler underwent a second Tommy John surgery and had his right flexor tendon repaired on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the operation in Los Angeles. At the time of announcing Buehler was set to undergo season-ending elbow surgery, the Dodgers were hopeful it would not entail Tommy John but acknowledged clarity would not be gained until the procedure was taking place.
dodgerblue.com

Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Gavin Lux Scratched From Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.
dodgerblue.com

2022 Giveaways At Dodger Stadium: Mystery Dodgers World Series Rings

When the second half of the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers giveaways schedule was announced, it included the addition of bobbleheads for Freddie Freeman (Aug. 10), Austin Barnes (Sept. 24) and Justin Turner (Oct. 4). Also announced was a mystery Dodgers World Series rings giveaway. The first 35,000 fans in attendance...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Julio Urías Making Adjustments While Striving To Keep Same ‘Rhythm’

Julio Urías had a streak of 10 consecutive wins snapped Monday night in a tough-luck loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in which he allowed just one run over six innings. Urías held the Brewers without a hit until Luis Urías’ solo home run with two outs in the fourth inning. He took over at third base for the injured Mike Brosseau in the third inning. While Urías’ homer was effectively the difference, the Brewers scored three insurance runs in the ninth en route to handing the Dodgers their first shutout loss at home this season.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Brusdar Graterol Activated, Ryan Pepiot Optioned

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Brusdar Graterol off the 15-day injured list and optioned Ryan Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Graterol returns from right shoulder inflammation that forced him to the IL on July 14 (retroactive to July...
dodgerblue.com

Max Muncy: Contract Extension With Dodgers ‘Means Everything’

Although Max Muncy has not had an ideal 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers rewarded him with a one-year, $13.5 million contract extension, which also includes a $10 million team option with incentives for 2024. Muncy’s previous deal included a team option for the 2023 season, but it is now...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Throws Out Joey Wendle; Cody Bellinger & Max Muncy Hit Home Runs Vs. Marlins

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins, 10-3, to complete a series sweep and extend their winning streak at Dodger Stadium to nine games. Ryan Pepiot got off to a shaky start but escaped some early trouble and got through six innings with just two runs allowed. The quality start was Pepiot’s first of his career and seven strikeouts were the most he’s collected in any start for the Dodgers thus far.
