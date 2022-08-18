Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Believes Julio Urías Deserves To Be Part Of NL Cy Young Award Race
Coming off a season in which he was the only pitcher to win 20 games, Julio Urías was expected to hold a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation this year. Urías’ 2022 campaign got off to a rocky start as sloppy defense and some lack of sharpness resulted in only pitching two innings in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on April 10. Urías followed that with five consecutive outings of two earned runs or fewer allowed.
Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Open To Keeping New Dodgers Walk-Up Songs
Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs had a different feel for their series finale against the Miami Marlins, as player wives and significant others submitted their choices to coincide with celebration of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium. Moments before the Dodgers shared details of the change in walk-up songs on...
Dave Roberts & Justin Turner Defend Dino Ebel’s Decision In Dodgers’ Loss To Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers outhit the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night but had a nine-game winning streak at Dodger Stadium snapped in the 4-0 loss. The series opener also marked the first time the Dodgers were shut out at home this season. While Eric Lauer got through five scoreless innings,...
Dodgers Prospects Bobby Miller & Gavin Stone Make Triple-A Oklahoma City Debuts
The Los Angeles Dodgers recently promoted two of their top pitching prospects, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone, to Triple-A Oklahoma City, and both made their debuts with their new team over the weekend. Stone pitched his first game on Friday, Aug. 19, against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate...
Recap: Freddie Freeman, Trayce Thompson Combine For 8 RBI In Dodgers’ Win Over Brewers
When the Los Angeles Dodgers faced Corbin Burnes last week, they didn’t score off the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner until the sixth inning. On Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, they chased him in the fourth inning of a 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers...
Gonzalez, Giménez homer off Clevinger, Guardians top Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Offense was hard to come by at Petco Park on Tuesday night and the Cleveland Guardians got just enough against former teammate Mike Clevinger. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez and Andrés Giménez homered off Clevinger and the AL Central-leading Guardians beat the Padres 3-1. Gonzalez hit a line shot to left field with two outs in the second, his fourth. Giménez drove a ball deep into the seats down the right field line leading off the fifth, his 15th. “That’s not normally the way we score, a couple solos, but we’ll take it,” manager Terry Francona said.
Marlins Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Chance For Series Sweep & Extend Home Winning Streak
After a modest 4-3 road trip, the Los Angeles Dodgers have bounced back with consecutive wins and enter play Sunday in position to complete a series sweep of the Miami Marlins. The Dodgers have won seven of the last eight games against the Marlins at Dodger Stadium, and overall are...
Dodgers Video: Jaime Jarrín Visits LAFC Wearing Custom Jersey
When the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) hosted D.C. United at Banc of California Stadium last week, they also welcomed Los Angeles Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrín to the game. Jarrín wore a custom LAFC jersey featuring No. 98, which represents the year when he was inducted into the...
Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw To Return Without Rehab Assignment
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a multitude of pitchers set to return at various points in September, including Clayton Kershaw, who has been on the 15-day injured list due to lower back pain. Kershaw was originally placed on the IL on Aug. 5 and he has since resumed throwing bullpen...
Dodgers Injury Update: Walker Buehler Undergoes Tommy John Surgery For 2nd Time
Walker Buehler underwent a second Tommy John surgery and had his right flexor tendon repaired on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the operation in Los Angeles. At the time of announcing Buehler was set to undergo season-ending elbow surgery, the Dodgers were hopeful it would not entail Tommy John but acknowledged clarity would not be gained until the procedure was taking place.
Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Gavin Lux Scratched From Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.
2022 Giveaways At Dodger Stadium: Mystery Dodgers World Series Rings
When the second half of the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers giveaways schedule was announced, it included the addition of bobbleheads for Freddie Freeman (Aug. 10), Austin Barnes (Sept. 24) and Justin Turner (Oct. 4). Also announced was a mystery Dodgers World Series rings giveaway. The first 35,000 fans in attendance...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Donation Bringing New Facilities To El Modena High School
Once it became evident re-signing with the Atlanta Braves was no longer an option, Freddie Freeman set his sights on returning home and wound up joining the Los Angeles Dodgers on a six-year contract. “I have a 67-year-old dad and I have an 86-year-old grandfather that’s now going to be...
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Making Adjustments While Striving To Keep Same ‘Rhythm’
Julio Urías had a streak of 10 consecutive wins snapped Monday night in a tough-luck loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in which he allowed just one run over six innings. Urías held the Brewers without a hit until Luis Urías’ solo home run with two outs in the fourth inning. He took over at third base for the injured Mike Brosseau in the third inning. While Urías’ homer was effectively the difference, the Brewers scored three insurance runs in the ninth en route to handing the Dodgers their first shutout loss at home this season.
Dustin May Feeling Confident After Return To Dodgers Rotation
Dustin May made his return to the mound at Dodger Stadium after more than a year since last pitching in a Major League game, and he dominated the Miami Marlins en route to a 7-0 win for the Los Angeles Dodgers. May allowed a single to Joey Wendle to open...
Dodgers Roster: Brusdar Graterol Activated, Ryan Pepiot Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Brusdar Graterol off the 15-day injured list and optioned Ryan Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Graterol returns from right shoulder inflammation that forced him to the IL on July 14 (retroactive to July...
Max Muncy: Contract Extension With Dodgers ‘Means Everything’
Although Max Muncy has not had an ideal 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers rewarded him with a one-year, $13.5 million contract extension, which also includes a $10 million team option with incentives for 2024. Muncy’s previous deal included a team option for the 2023 season, but it is now...
Dodgers Reporter David Vassegh Undergoes Surgery After Fracturing Wrist On Brewers’ Slide
Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh underwent surgery Monday on his fractured right wrist that was sustained after going down Bernie Brewer’s slide at American Family Field last week. Vassegh additionally suffered a crack in six ribs. The operation was performed by Dr. Steven Shin at the Kerlan-Jobe Surgery...
Ryan Pepiot Gaining Comfort Through Learning Experience With Dodgers
Ryan Pepiot celebrated his 25th birthday on Sunday by turning in the longest start of his career thus far to help the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a sweep of the Miami Marlins. Pepiot’s outing began with a four-pitch walk and he also a hit batter in the first inning. Pepiot...
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Throws Out Joey Wendle; Cody Bellinger & Max Muncy Hit Home Runs Vs. Marlins
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins, 10-3, to complete a series sweep and extend their winning streak at Dodger Stadium to nine games. Ryan Pepiot got off to a shaky start but escaped some early trouble and got through six innings with just two runs allowed. The quality start was Pepiot’s first of his career and seven strikeouts were the most he’s collected in any start for the Dodgers thus far.
