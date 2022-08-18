Read full article on original website
KXRO.com
Hoquiam Superintendent Mike Villarreal Elected WASA President for 2023
Members of the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) have elected Hoquiam School District Superintendent Mike Villarreal as WASA President-elect for 2022–23. This role will see him leading the statewide professional association for school administrators. WASA tells KXRO that Villarreal has been an active member since 1999 and has...
KXRO.com
Unemployment rate falls to historic low in July
This photo shows a sign at the headquarters for Washington state's Employment Security Department Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington state's rush to get unemployment benefits to residents who lost jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak left it vulnerable to criminals who made off with hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent claims. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
KXRO.com
Chinook retention in Ilwaco Marine Fishery closes
Chinook retention near Ilwaco has been closed. The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife said that the recreational salmon season has been updated for Marine Area 1. Under the change, chinook retention is closed, but salmon fishing in the previously closed area from Columbia River north to the tip of Leadbetter Point and within approximately 3 miles of shore has been reopened.
KXRO.com
Lowest Grays Harbor unemployment rate in over 30 years; still 3rd highest statewide
Grays Harbor is tied for third highest unemployment statewide for July. In the county unemployment rates released on Tuesday, the Employment Security Department showed that Ferry County had the highest unemployment within the state by nearly an entire percentage point at 6.8%. Pacific County sits at second highest in Washington...
KXRO.com
Sgt. Krohn retires from HPD; takes new role with Hoquiam School District
Now former Hoquiam Police Sergeant Shane Krohn has retired. After nearly 34 years of serving the citizens of Hoquiam, Krohn called off-duty for the final time on Monday. It was announced at the Hoquiam City Council meeting that Krohn’s first day at the department was March 1, 1989, making him the longest tenured officer in the department at retirement.
KXRO.com
Multiple search rescues reported in 5 minute span on Sunday
Multiple surf rescues were reported on Sunday in Ocean Shores within minutes, at separate beach locations. According to the Ocean Shores Police Department, both calls occurred between 4-4:05 pm. The Ocean Shores Fire Department called the multiple calls “a nightmare scenario”. Between both incidents, there were a reported...
KXRO.com
Fatality accident on road to Quinault Beach Resort & Casino
A fatality accident occurred on Monday outside Ocean Shores. The City of Ocean Shores tells KXRO that at 4:21 PM on Monday, the Ocean Shores Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a rollover vehicle on State Route 115. That address was later updated to be on the access road...
