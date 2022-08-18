ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoquiam, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KXRO.com

Hoquiam Superintendent Mike Villarreal Elected WASA President for 2023

Members of the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) have elected Hoquiam School District Superintendent Mike Villarreal as WASA President-elect for 2022–23. This role will see him leading the statewide professional association for school administrators. WASA tells KXRO that Villarreal has been an active member since 1999 and has...
HOQUIAM, WA
KXRO.com

Unemployment rate falls to historic low in July

This photo shows a sign at the headquarters for Washington state's Employment Security Department Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington state's rush to get unemployment benefits to residents who lost jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak left it vulnerable to criminals who made off with hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent claims. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

Chinook retention in Ilwaco Marine Fishery closes

Chinook retention near Ilwaco has been closed. The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife said that the recreational salmon season has been updated for Marine Area 1. Under the change, chinook retention is closed, but salmon fishing in the previously closed area from Columbia River north to the tip of Leadbetter Point and within approximately 3 miles of shore has been reopened.
ILWACO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood, WA
City
Renton, WA
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
City
Hoquiam, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Kenmore, WA
City
Bellevue, WA
Hoquiam, WA
Government
KXRO.com

Sgt. Krohn retires from HPD; takes new role with Hoquiam School District

Now former Hoquiam Police Sergeant Shane Krohn has retired. After nearly 34 years of serving the citizens of Hoquiam, Krohn called off-duty for the final time on Monday. It was announced at the Hoquiam City Council meeting that Krohn’s first day at the department was March 1, 1989, making him the longest tenured officer in the department at retirement.
HOQUIAM, WA
KXRO.com

Multiple search rescues reported in 5 minute span on Sunday

Multiple surf rescues were reported on Sunday in Ocean Shores within minutes, at separate beach locations. According to the Ocean Shores Police Department, both calls occurred between 4-4:05 pm. The Ocean Shores Fire Department called the multiple calls “a nightmare scenario”. Between both incidents, there were a reported...
OCEAN SHORES, WA
KXRO.com

Fatality accident on road to Quinault Beach Resort & Casino

A fatality accident occurred on Monday outside Ocean Shores. The City of Ocean Shores tells KXRO that at 4:21 PM on Monday, the Ocean Shores Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a rollover vehicle on State Route 115. That address was later updated to be on the access road...
OCEAN SHORES, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy