Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest
Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire
After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
Yardbarker
Marcell Ozuna gets trolled by Braves radio announcer
Marcell Ozuna seems to have worn out his welcome with the Atlanta Braves at multiple levels of the organization at this point. Ozuna was in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against Houston two days after his arrest for driving under the influence. The outfielder hit eighth in the lineup and struck out twice in two plate appearances before being lifted for a pinch hitter.
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be slowly stealing playing time away from one struggling infielder
When the New York Yankees announced they were calling up Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera from their Triple-A squad, it was quite clear they were looking to provide a spark and supplement some playing time in both the outfield and infield. Florial was always meant to steal playing time away...
Yardbarker
Padres reportedly 'absolutely livid' with Fernando Tatis Jr.
Fernando Tatis Jr. insists his positive performance-enhancing drug test was triggered by a medication he took for a fungal infection, but it sure does not sound like the San Diego Padres are taking comfort in that excuse. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Padres “remain absolutely livid” with...
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Credits White Sox Coach for His Game-Saving Grab
Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson made a game-saving catch on Friday, but gave most the credit to a former coach of his.
Yardbarker
Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher
The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
numberfire.com
Edmundo Sosa not in lineup Sunday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Sosa is being replaced at shortstop by Bryson Stott versus Mets starter Jose Butto. In 155 plate appearances this season, Sosa has a .196 batting average with a .533 OPS, 18 runs, 12...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Release Pedro Báez & Tony Wolters
As the Los Angeles Dodgers get ever-closer to clinching the National League West with multiple pitchers set to return from the injured list, they released a pair of veteran players with Major League experience this week in Pedro Báez and Tony Wolters. Báez was originally signed to a Minor...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Sunday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 307 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .244 batting average with a .638 OPS, 3 home...
Hernández: Dodgers' destruction of Sandy Alcantara isn't a fluke. This team can hit good pitching
The Dodgers' performance against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara proves they're more than capable of racking up hits and runs against the best pitching.
Dodgers rookie Pepiot beats All-Star Alcantara, Marlins 10-3
Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Ryan Pepiot celebrated his 25th birthday in style Sunday, getting the best of a matchup with All-Star Sandy Alcantara to lead a 10-3 victory over the Miami Marlins.Pepiot, in just his seventh career start, held the Marlins to two runs on four hits in six innings as Los Angeles won its ninth consecutive home game. Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy hit home runs and Will Smith drove in three runs for the Dodgers."It was definitely exciting and I was glad to be able to power through and get to that sixth inning," Pepiot said of his...
Yardbarker
Mike Soroka talks about his second rehab start in Gwinnett
Yesterday, Mike Soroka‘s rehab assignment was transferred to Gwinnett, where he made his second start since returning to the mound. In his first outing, Soroka was nearly untouchable for the Rome Braves, striking out eight of the first nine batters he faced and tossing four scoreless innings. He couldn’t have dreamt up a better showing for his return to the mound, but there were several bumps in the road for Soroka in his second start with the Stripers.
Guardians-Sox Called Off Due To Unplayable Field Conditions Sunday afternoon.
The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox had Sunday's game postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
