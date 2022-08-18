Read full article on original website
Related
The 6 Best Resorts in Curaçao, From City Escapes to Luxury Beachfront Properties
You could hop on a direct flight to big-name and well-known Caribbean vacation destinations like the Bahamas or the Dominican Republic, but those looking to check into an undiscovered gem should look no further than Curaçao. And as it turns out, the island’s burgeoning luxury resort scene is just one of its well-kept secrets.
Dramatic video captures the moment a massive 40-meter superyacht sank off the coast of Italy
The Italian Coast Guard had to rescue nine people from the sinking ship off the coast of Catanzaro Marina.
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
My family of 4 spent $200 on breakfast at Tusker House in Disney World, and it was totally worth it
As a travel planner, I've brought my kids to a lot of restaurants at the parks. The Animal Kingdom spot has good food and fun characters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Living on a cruise ship just became a real option thanks to a new 'residential' cruise line
Some of the leases could be as cheap as $25,000 per year. Imagine spending every day exploring wondrous locations, eating expertly crafted meals, enjoying year-round indulgence … could there be anything better?. Taking a lifelong cruise might sound like something out of a dream, and an unrealistic one at...
I paid $85 for 2 hours in an airport 'nap room' and a 5-minute shower, and it was nice but probably not worth it
I recently splurged on a private room through Freshen Up at San Francisco International Airport, and the hidden fees ruined the experience for me.
I spent $290 to sleep in a remote treehouse in Canada. I thought it was nicer than most hotels I've stayed in.
Insider's reporter stayed in a remote treehouse Airbnb near Niagara Falls, Canada, that came with a luxe shower, a comfy bed, and total relaxation.
Nearly 200 passengers slept on a 5-star hotel's lobby floor after a 17-hour flight delay because the crew timed out, reports say
Tui passengers slept on a hotel lobby floor after the flight was delayed 17 hours. Tui said the crew had timed out by the time the delayed flight from the UK had landed in Greece. One family chose to stay in Rhodes airport overnight, a source told Insider. Dozens of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I went on a 9-day Carnival cruise for $1,450. Here's what it was like and why it was worth every penny.
Three generations of my family took a nine-day cruise through Norway on the Carnival Pride. It was efficient and economical — it cost $1,450 per person for a voyage that stopped at six ports. From water slides to a casino, the ship had onboard entertainment options for travelers of...
Priceless Artifacts Recovered from 350-Year-Old Spanish Shipwreck in the Bahamas
Click here to read the full article. A new expedition has recovered a trove of priceless artifacts from a shipwreck over 350 years old in the Bahamas. The artifacts, which include jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains, will be on display at the new Bahamas Maritime Museum beginning next week. The Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas (Our Lady of Wonders) sank with a cargo of gold, silver, and gems on the western side of the Little Bahama Bank in 1656. The Spanish galleon was part of a fleet sailing to Spain from Havana with royal and privately-consigned treasures from the Americas. Failing to...
cruisefever.net
Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises
Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships. If you’re looking for free drinks on your next cruise, here’s a list of cruise lines you may want to check out and the deals they are currently offering.
'The ship is now our home': This couple is spending their retirement on cruise ships
After one Virginia couple retired, they largely gave up life on land in favor of cruising.
I went inside the secret room where pilots sleep on long-haul flights. I think it's the best seat on the entire plane.
Insider's reporter saw the secret room on top of the plane where Air New Zealand pilots sleep on long-haul Boeing 777-300ER flights.
A lavish, Gilded Age estate once owned by one of the richest men in the world just hit the market for under $6.5 million. Take a look inside.
The owner wants to sell Villa Nuit — one of the last lavish mansions built by the super wealthy — to someone who would preserve the estate's history.
lonelyplanet.com
Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize
If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
lonelyplanet.com
Sicily will pay for half your flight and cover some of your hotel costs after lockdown
Sicily aims to attract tourists back to the island once it's safe to do so by paying half the price of their plane tickets and covering some of their accommodation and cultural activities costs. The regional government has said it will pay half the price of travellers' plane tickets, and...
This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano
Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
A narrow house in Washington, DC, is on the market for the first time since 1985, for $3.5 million. The architect turned the original home on the lot into its basement — check it out.
The architect Djahanguir Darvish designed and built a narrow house in Washington, DC, for his family. He's now listing the home for $3.5 million.
This Tiny Home Village In Florida Is So Charming & You Can Stay On The Pristine Island For Cheap
Southwest Florida is an excellent destination to find your own little slice of paradise. A road trip to this side of the Sunshine State will give you a taste of tropical exuberance. Matlacha Tiny Village is the perfect cheap summer destination that features some of the most picturesque tiny home...
Comments / 0