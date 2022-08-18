ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Anchor Leslie Griffith Dies From Lyme Disease

Longtime journalist and TV anchor Leslie Griffith has died after a battle with Lyme disease. She worked as an anchor for more than 20 years with KTVU Channel 2. The station reports that Griffith died Aug. 17 in Lake Chapala, Mexico. She spent much of her 22-year career at KTVU, alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond. Before becoming an anchor, Griffith was a reporter, covering everything from crime to other local news happenings. She was beloved for her live broadcasts. She could work off-scrtipt, running from one source to another, asking the right questions of newsmakers, experts, and her journalist peers.
Mo, review: Mo Amer’s bittersweet sitcom is exactly the kind of series Netflix should be making more of

Netflix’s new series Mo begins almost like The Sopranos. We see a heavyset figure (the comedian Mo Amer) drive to work. The shots alternate between Mo, smoking a cigarette and bopping to the sounds of “Sittin’ Sidewayz” by Paul Wall and Big Pokey, and half-glimpsed shots of the world he passes – not New Jersey but Houston, Texas. He arrives at work (a tech repair shop) and is abruptly sacked, amid fears that the business will be targeted in an immigration crackdown (Mo is a Palestinian refugee). Later in the episode, he is caught up in a random shooting...
The Rehearsal is the most uncomfortable show ever made. Watch at your own risk.

Some shows never leave you. There’s a devious moment toward the end of the premiere episode of The Rehearsal – HBO’s slippery new hidden-camera comedy from earnest Canadian Nathan Fielder – that’s as much a part of me now as anything else I’ve ever seen on TV.Fielder sits down with one of the show’s real-life participants, an easy-going 50-year-old Black man named Kor Skeet, and confesses to lying about something trivial – his timorous delivery is comedy’s answer to mumblecore. But when the camera cuts to Skeet, the trivia-enthusiast has been replaced by an actor who looks a good deal...
