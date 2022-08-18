ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherburne County, MN

Restrictions on firewood as Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Sherburne County

 5 days ago
Officials are issuing restrictions on firewood and other materials in Sherburne County after Emerald Ash Borer was discovered there.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that Sherburne County is now one of 36 counties in the state with a confirmed presence of the invasive insect.

A tree care company had contacted MDA after it suspected a tree in Elk River may be infested. MDA and city staff were able to find live larvae and collect samples, confirming the presence.

Because this marks the first time Emerald Ash Borer has been identified in the county, MDA will enact a quarantine that limits the movement of firewood and ash materials to and from the area. Ash materials include logs, mulch and tree waste.

Here's a look at areas of Minnesota with EAB:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBkHN_0hM0rlAF00

First discovered in 2009, Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive species of insect whose larvae tunnels in trees, damaging them.

Woodpeckers feed on the larvae, so holes caused by the bird may indicate an infestation. Larvae tunneling can also result in the tree’s bark splitting open. S-shaped galleries are then revealed on the tree’s interior.

If you have an ash tree in your garden that is considered at "moderate or high risk" of infestation, you can take steps to preemptively treat it with an insecticide to prevent EAB. You can find guidance on how to do this here, via the DNR.

You can search if you live in an EAB infested or quarantine area here.

