MilitaryTimes
Navy offers E-8, E-9 advancements for sailors who fill at-sea billets
The Navy is offering senior enlisted sailors promotions to E-8 and E-9 as part of a new pilot program if they agree to fill specific at-sea leadership billets. The pilot program, dubbed Senior Enlisted Advance to Position, is the most recent initiative from the service to fill sea billets. Sailors in the pilot program will be assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group based out of Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton in Washington; the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia; and the aircraft carrier George Washington homeported at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.
MilitaryTimes
Leyte Gulf sailor who died is identified by Navy
The Navy has identified the sailor assigned to the guided-missile cruiser Leyte Gulf who died last week aboard the ship during deployment. Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Nicholas Woods, 26, died Aug. 18, although the official cause of death is unclear. Woods, originally from Virginia, enlisted in the Navy in 2020. He joined the Leyte Gulf in August 2021 after wrapping up training with Surface Combat Systems Training Command.
MilitaryTimes
Victor-model Black Hawk completes operational test after delay
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army’s Victor-model Black Hawk utility helicopter has completed an initial operational test and evaluation, paving the way for the service to make a full-rate production decision for the upgraded aircraft, according to an Aug. 22 Army statement. The program converts Lima-model aircraft from analog...
MilitaryTimes
Veterans may be key to solving the US military recruitment crisis
America’s all-volunteer military force is in crisis, and our veterans and military families can help. With just two months left in the fiscal year, this promises to be the worst year for military recruiting since 1973, the year that the draft ended. The Army, with the largest recruiting challenge...
MilitaryTimes
Top enlisted Marine gets an official home at historic DC barracks
MARINE BARRACKS, Washington ― In mid-1979, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps John R. Massaro had an assignment. His boss, then-Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Barrow, had tasked his senior enlisted officer with delivering recommendations before the senior enlisted Marine’s fast-approaching retirement. The now 92-year-old, 8th...
MilitaryTimes
Coast Guard kicks off construction for national museum
The Coast Guard celebrated the groundbreaking of its future national museum on Aug. 19 with a ceremony at its riverfront site in New London, Connecticut, also home to the Coast Guard Academy. Adm. Linda Fagan, Commandant of the Coast Guard, officiated the symbolic “keel-laying” ceremony — which traditionally marks the...
MilitaryTimes
How harshly should DoD punish political, religious proselytizing?
An Army Reserve major in North Carolina received an administrative punishment akin to a “slap on the wrist” after he shared his religious and political opinions in a YouTube video in late July — prompting both him and a longtime activist to cry foul, but for different reasons.
MilitaryTimes
Pentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migrant help — again
The Pentagon on Monday once again denied a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in dealing with thousands of migrants being bused to the city from Texas and Arizona. According to a copy of a letter to the city reviewed by The Associated Press, the Defense...
MilitaryTimes
US forces remember POWs killed on Hill 303 during Korean War
In a wreath-laying ceremony held near Camp Carroll in South Korea Aug. 17, U.S. and Republic of Korea troops and civilian personnel gathered to pay their respect to U.S. Army prisoners of war who were massacred by North Korean forces at Hill 303 more than 70 years ago. After being...
MilitaryTimes
Largest annual Guard exercise adds big air power at US northern border
Over the past two weeks more than 7,400 troops ran through the National Guard’s largest and longest bi-annual home defense military exercise. Soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines combined ground and airpower to beat back a simulated peer threat on the nation’s northern border, specifically northern Michigan. The exercise...
MilitaryTimes
Battle over new Naval Academy golf course is a double bogey
Plans to develop a second golf course near the Naval Academy have been scrapped, for now, with the Navy citing two competing proposals and conservation as a reason to grind planning to a halt. The decision follows a concept proposal to construct an 18-hole golf course at the Greenbury Point...
MilitaryTimes
B-52s flying bomber task force missions over Europe
At least two American B-52H Stratofortress bombers are deployed to RAF Fairford, England, for another rotation through Europe as the Russo-Ukrainian war hits the six-month mark. The bombers arrived Aug. 18 from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, the Air Force said in a release the same day. This is...
MilitaryTimes
BAE Systems wins US Army deal for Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army has selected BAE Systems to produce its new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle, picking the contractor over an Oshkosh Defense-ST Engineering team. The service awarded BAE’s U.S. unit and its Swedish business a $278 million contract that includes production units, spare parts and contractor logistics support, according to an Aug. 22 company statement.
MilitaryTimes
US Army astronaut looks ahead to space launch with Russian cosmonauts
Tensions between the United States and Russia are high. But next month, one NASA astronaut will rise above them — literally. Army Lt. Col. Frank Rubio, a NASA astronaut, is set to fly to the International Space Station with two Russian cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sept. 21.
MilitaryTimes
Air Force may temporarily allow beards, in the name of research
Correction: This story was updated at 6:53 p.m. to reflect correct information about religious waivers for beards. Many airmen’s dearest wish may soon come true if the Air Force greenlights a pilot program allowing some men to grow beards. The idea would let participating airmen sport well-kept beards no...
MilitaryTimes
US Air Force targeted in ‘propaganda attack’ in Kuwait
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. Air Force said Saturday it was the subject of a “propaganda attack” by a previously unheard-of Iraqi militant group that falsely claimed it had launched a drone attack targeting American troops at an air base in Kuwait. The statement by...
