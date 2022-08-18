ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L'Jarius Sneed likens Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie to Steph Curry

By Charles Goldman
 5 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs will rely on first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie as one of their starting cornerbacks this season. The No. 21 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, McDuffie will have high expectations right away as the team’s top draft choice.

McDuffie recently earned some high praise and a unique comparison from one of his veteran teammates. Speaking with the media about the rookie defensive backs on Wednesday, Chiefs veteran CB L’Jarius Sneed likened McDuffie to an NBA superstar.

“I see they’re hungry man,” Sneed said. “They want to be successful. I call Trent (McDuffie) like the lil’ Steph (Stephen) Curry, he’s a swift little guy. He does it all from the inside, from the outside. I see all of them got potential.”

The Chiefs will be pretty happy if McDuffie turned out to be a football version of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Anytime you can earn a comparison to a player who is a 4-time NBA champion, 8-time NBA All-Star and 2-time NBA MVP, you must be doing something right. Curry had a pretty good rookie season too, finishing as a runner-up in the NBA’s Rookie of the Year voting. That’d be an ideal start for McDuffie to be able to mimic.

Sneed seems to feel that McDuffie’s versatility, size and quickness are what most liken him to Curry. He also says that the rookie’s ability to learn the defense expeditiously is what sets him apart from the rest right now.

“He’s doing well,” Sneed added. “He’s learning and picking up things really fast as a rookie.”

The earliest look at McDuffie’s play in preseason Week 1 was promising, but only time will tell if he can live up to this comparison from Sneed.

