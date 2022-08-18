ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Latest update on Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman's injury

By Charles Goldman
 5 days ago
According to a new report, Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman appears to have avoided significant injury.

Hardman suffered an apparent injury during red zone work at practice on Wednesday. He went up to grab a contested pass and landed awkwardly, limping off the field and eventually leaving practice in the front seat of a motorized cart.

The team later reported that Hardman had a groin injury and was undergoing further testing to determine the severity. Well, it appears that the results of the MRI are back, providing some good news for Hardman and the Chiefs. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports that the injury is not considered serious and that the wide receiver is “doing okay.”

Hardman, 24, enters his fourth season in Kansas City in 2022. He’s coming off of his most productive season yet with 59 receptions for 693 yards and two scores. Even with all of the new additions at receiver this offseason, Hardman is expected to play a significant role in the offense this season after the trade of Tyreek Hill.

The team will likely proceed with caution with Hardman for the final day of training camp and the remainder of the preseason. Groin injuries, no matter the severity, can be tricky to manage. They can linger if they’re not given the proper time to heal.

