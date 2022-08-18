ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lebron James becomes highest-paid NBA player of all time

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cc1mm_0hM0pl5p00
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

LeBron James is sticking with the Lakers — and raking in some unprecedented cash.

James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, making him the highest-paid NBA player in history "with $532 million in career guaranteed money," ESPN reports. The previous highest-paid player of all time was Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

According to ESPN, the NBA champion's contract has a starting salary of $46.7 million. James was set to make $44.5 million during his previous deal's final year, the Los Angeles Times notes. Prior to this two-year extension, there had been questions as to whether James would become a free agent in summer 2023. The extension includes a player option for the 2024-25 season, ESPN says.

In June, Forbes reported that James has officially become a billionaire, making him the first active NBA player to make the outlet's billionaire list. In addition to his NBA salary, "off the court, he has raked in upwards of $900 million in income from endorsements and other business ventures," Forbes said, including deals with Nike, AT&T, PepsiCo, and Walmart. Forbes estimates he's the second-highest paid athlete in the world after soccer star Lionel Messi. James previously told GQ in 2014, "If I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I'm gonna be excited."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News

The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Kevin Durant
Heat Nation

Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices

One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Horace Grant Selling Championship Rings: NBA World Reacts

One of Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls teammates is reportedly parting ways with his championship rings. According to a report, former Bulls star Horace Grant is selling his three NBA championship rings. "In search of more, rare Michael Jordan-era memorabilia? Horace Grant's got ya covered -- 'cause TMZ Sports has learned...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Los Angeles Times#At T#Gq
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Had The Crowd Turned Up At Draymond Green's Star-Studded Wedding

DaBaby is known for bringing the energy anytime he hits the stage to perform; so it comes as no surprise that the Grammy nominated rapper had the crowd turned up at Draymond Green's wedding ceremony over the weekend. The Golden State Warriors power forward and his fiancèe Hazel Renee danced the night away as DaBaby performed a slew of his hit records, including his 2019 chart topping single "Suge." Roddy Ricch also made an appearance and joined DaBaby on stage during the celebration to perform their critically acclaimed 2020 record, "Rockstar."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."

There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
NBA
The Spun

Legendary NBA Star Going To Russia To Help Brittney Griner

A legendary NBA star turned pop culture figure is going to Russia to help bring Brittney Griner home. Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman says he's heading to Russia to help the WNBA star. Griner, who has been in Russian custody since early 2022, was sentenced to nine years in...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Proposed Smart Trade Idea For The Lakers And Pacers: Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that clearly needs to make changes this offseason. They finished 33-49 last season and missed the play-in tournament, despite trading for star point guard Russell Westbrook. They absolutely need a new direction, and a recently suggested trade might be the answer to their problems.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.01 To Drop In "Iridescent Dreams:" Photos

LaMelo Ball is becoming a fantastic star in the NBA, and he is someone that will likely be successful for a very long time. He has a great mentor in Michael Jordan, and just like MJ, he has his very own signature shoe. This sneaker is called the Puma MB.01, and so far, it has proven to be one of the most popular basketball shoes on the Puma line. LaMelo's attachment to the shoe has drawn in fans, and the early colorways have been quite fun to look at.
NBA
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy