BEATRICE – One person was taken to a Lincoln hospital from an accident south of Cortland Friday, where a vehicle crossed over the median of U.S. Highway 77. Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by 37-year-old Valerie Jinright, of Beatrice, was northbound on the highway when her vehicle hydroplaned on wet pavement. The S-U-V spun across the paved median into southbound traffic, where it collided with a 2022 Dodge Ram Truck driven by 56-year-old Michael Ferm, of Winter Springs, Florida.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO