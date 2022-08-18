Read full article on original website
Rustan
5d ago
It should be 4 lane from Holton to Hwy 2 in Nebraska. More than enough traffic to warrant putting a 4 lane in!
2
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in crash near Cortland
BEATRICE – One person was taken to a Lincoln hospital from an accident south of Cortland Friday, where a vehicle crossed over the median of U.S. Highway 77. Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by 37-year-old Valerie Jinright, of Beatrice, was northbound on the highway when her vehicle hydroplaned on wet pavement. The S-U-V spun across the paved median into southbound traffic, where it collided with a 2022 Dodge Ram Truck driven by 56-year-old Michael Ferm, of Winter Springs, Florida.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
AOL Corp
Sheriff’s office investigating after personal watercraft rider drowns in Kansas lake
A personal watercraft rider drowned Sunday at a Kansas lake about 30 miles southwest of Kansas City, according to officials. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Hillsdale Lake marina Sunday and found a person unresponsive, according to a news release on Facebook. Bystanders told deputies they pulled the unresponsive personal...
Sheriff: Texas man was transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a Honda Civic for allegedly speeding and displaying a fraudulent Texas temporary tag, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy arrested the driver, Daniel Avila-Lopez, 28,...
News Channel Nebraska
Police report man in custody
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City High School was placed in “secure” status Monday before police took a Missouri man into custody. The secure status means that exits are locked and monitored while classes proceeded as normal. Earlier Monday, a Nebraska City woman notified police that a...
1011now.com
One dead after two vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska
A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a collision with a Lincoln police cruiser on Sunday. However, the teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event. For Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, it seems to be a case of deja vu, as another attempt to...
Nebraska troopers locate more than 60 pounds of meth, fentanyl inside foam statues
Two people were arrested after a significant amount of meth and fentanyl was found in foam statues.
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Police investigating unattended death on side of road
Authorities are investigating the unattended death of a person found along the side of the road in Hiawatha Tuesday morning. Emergency vehicles blocked off the 1300 block of Oregon Street Tuesday morning for a report of a deceased male on the side of the road. A textcaster went out at 7:18 a.m., advising of the street closure. Police Chief Mickey Gruber confirmed the person was found just west of 12th Street.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles collide at Gage-Lancaster line intersection
BEATRICE – A collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection along the Gage-Lancaster County line Friday night, sent a Wilber woman to the hospital. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of the collision, about three miles northwest of Clatonia, at around 8:20 p.m. Cortland and Hallam Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of August 19, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 55-year-old Angela Demots was accused of traveling 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle. Demots was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
News Channel Nebraska
O'Neill battles grass fires Monday
O'NEILL, Neb. -- The O'Neill Fire and Rescue dealt with different fires Monday evening. OVFD said they were called to simultaneous grass fires. There was a small grass fire east of UPS and a large hay field that turned into a meadow and tree grove fire that was northeast of Inman.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP holds surprise commercial vehicle inspections
NORFOLK, NE.- The Nebraska State Patrol surprised drivers with full inspections of their commercial vehicles on Tuesday. Troopers began surprise inspections Tuesday morning in Norfolk to keep the roadways safe. Trooper-led inspections include checks for brakes, driver qualifications, CDLs, among other possible violations. These surprise stops help keep a watchful eye on vehicles that do not stop at your typical weigh stations, troopers on site said.
KCTV 5
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials investigate body found in Otoe County
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. -- Officials from the Otoe County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating after a body was discovered in northwest Otoe County. OCSO said deputies were dispatched to an acreage Friday evening after the owners were walking on their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle. The vehicle was said to have been there for several years.
Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located. UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas
Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
QSR Web
A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas
A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
Kansas woman fined for filing false Medicaid claims
A 56-year-old Lawrence woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid program more than $5,000 for filing what the state alleged were false billing claims.
KVOE
New Mexico woman accused of leading four-county chase starting near Emporia set for status hearing
A status hearing is next for a New Mexico woman accused of leading a four-county chase starting near Emporia back in late June. Rebecca Estrada had a status conference earlier this month in Franklin County and is set for a similar hearing via Zoom on Sept. 12. Estrada has been...
