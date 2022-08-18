ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Body of missing Arizona hiker found in the Virgin River

SPRINGDALE, Utah — The body of Jetal Agnihotri was found on Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park. The Court of the Patriarchs is about 6 river miles south of the Narrows. A medical examiner later declared that Agnihotri was dead.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team were in the Virgin River area Sunday looking for Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson. They said Agnihotri was among several hikers who were swept off their feet Friday afternoon by rushing water in the popular Narrows area in the park, known for its spectacular red-rock cliffs and narrow canyons, in southern Utah near the Arizona border. All of the hikers except Agnihotri were found on high ground and were stranded until water levels receded.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
KUTV

Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home

CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
UTAH STATE
12news.com

Arizona got the only tornado in the entire country on Sunday

ARIZONA, USA — One is the loneliest number as a twister reported in northwestern Arizona on Sunday showed us. That tornado was the only one reported in the entire country that day. The twister formed southeast of Littlefield, Arizona around 5:38 in the afternoon. Given that the area is...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Water Rights#Colorado River#Human Remains#Reservoir#The National Park Service#Nps
natureworldnews.com

Flood Watch in Place Until 7 PM Tuesday for Northern Texas Counties

Northern Texas counties are up for a flood watch until 7 PM today, August 23, Tuesday. Along a stalled front in the afternoon, additional showers and storms are possible. There will be a moderate chance of flooding from these storms. Up until this evening at 7 PM, Texas' northern counties are still under a flood watch.
TEXAS STATE
KVAL

Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
OREGON STATE
KIMT

Hiker who died in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls ID'd as Minnesota woman

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and did while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
KTVL

By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer

We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
PORTLAND, OR
Power 102.9 NoCo

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
AGUILAR, CO
eastidahonews.com

People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?

(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy