Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Body of missing Arizona hiker found in the Virgin River
SPRINGDALE, Utah — The body of Jetal Agnihotri was found on Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park. The Court of the Patriarchs is about 6 river miles south of the Narrows. A medical examiner later declared that Agnihotri was dead.
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
Hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team were in the Virgin River area Sunday looking for Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson. They said Agnihotri was among several hikers who were swept off their feet Friday afternoon by rushing water in the popular Narrows area in the park, known for its spectacular red-rock cliffs and narrow canyons, in southern Utah near the Arizona border. All of the hikers except Agnihotri were found on high ground and were stranded until water levels receded.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
kjzz.com
Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home
CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
12news.com
Arizona got the only tornado in the entire country on Sunday
ARIZONA, USA — One is the loneliest number as a twister reported in northwestern Arizona on Sunday showed us. That tornado was the only one reported in the entire country that day. The twister formed southeast of Littlefield, Arizona around 5:38 in the afternoon. Given that the area is...
Idaho wildfire burning near Lake Cascade forces evacuations
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination. “The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Flood Watch in Place Until 7 PM Tuesday for Northern Texas Counties
Northern Texas counties are up for a flood watch until 7 PM today, August 23, Tuesday. Along a stalled front in the afternoon, additional showers and storms are possible. There will be a moderate chance of flooding from these storms. Up until this evening at 7 PM, Texas' northern counties are still under a flood watch.
KVAL
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
KIMT
Hiker who died in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls ID'd as Minnesota woman
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and did while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVL
By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer
We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
nbc11news.com
Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead
AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
KVUE
VERIFY: Yes, a January snowstorm followed by bitter cold is possible in Texas this winter
SAN ANTONIO — Most of this summer was plagued with very high temperatures, so many of us are looking to cooler weather. However, in tonight's VERIFY, we look into a long-term weather prediction that may be a little colder than many of you would like. THE QUESTION. The first...
KKTV
Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second is seriously injured following a rollover crash on I-25 Friday morning. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened along the highway near Walsenburg on the south side of the state at about 5:20 a.m. “[The driver] swerved...
eastidahonews.com
People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?
(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
Comments / 0