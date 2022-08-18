Read full article on original website
Oconee Enterprise
Festival Hall Launches Website Re-Design
(Greensboro GA—-August 22, 2022). Festival Hall, Greensboro’s premier arts venue and cultural center, is excited to announce its new website at FestivalHallGA.com. The new site offers improved sharing of upcoming events, facility rental information, exclusive online performances, and more. “Festival Hall continues to attract an exciting and diverse...
Oconee Enterprise
The Classic Center Launches ELEVATE Fundraising Campaign
The Classic Center recently launched ELEVATE, a bold and exciting initiative designed to enhance and expand The Classic Center’s music, education, and entertainment programming. More than 100 business, education, government, and community leaders were involved in developing this strategic plan through a series of workshops and one-on-one interviews over a seven-month period.
Oconee Enterprise
The Classic Center Cultural Foundation Names 2022 Paul T. Martin Hospitality Education Fund Recipients
ATHENS, Ga - The Classic Center Cultural Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of the 2022 Paul T. Martin Hospitality Education Fund: Chloe Hartley, Athens Technical College, Talese Walton, Athens Community Career Academy graduate; Maya Dubos, The University of Georgia; Emily Edenfield, The University of Georgia; Ivey Meeks, The University of Georgia; Katie Robertson, The University of Georgia.
