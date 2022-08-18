Read full article on original website
Police: Drunk Northern Cambria man assaults cop
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A call for a welfare check involving a child resulted in one man in jail after he reportedly punched an officer on Friday. On Aug. 19, Northern Cambria police were sent to do a welfare check in Northern Cambria Borough near Maple Avenue/Dogwood Street around 10 p.m. When they arrived, […]
Alleged Human Trafficking in Johnstown
According to Law Enforcement in Cambria County, a Johnstown man is facing charges after being accused of Trafficking multiple women. We have more details about the unique location of this incident. The home where this alleged Trafficking was taking place is next door neighbors with the Stonycreek Township Police Department....
Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
Centre County murder suspect claims self-defense, according to court documents
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man accused of stabbing and killing another man is claiming he had no choice but to stab him as the man was punching him in the face, according to the criminal complaint. Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, was taken into custody after the stabbing on Friday and claimed he was […]
Teen dead after Huntingdon County high-speed chase
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teen is dead after a high-speed chase ended in a crash on Friday night, according to state police. Around11:50 p.m. on Aug. 19, state police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by a 17-year-old for multiple traffic violations. The teen took off at a high rate of speed on […]
Suspects used counterfeit bill at convenience store
Montgomery, Pa. — State police are looking for two male suspects who used a $100 counterfeit bill to pay for merchandise at a convenience store in Clinton Township. State police at Montoursville say the two males were at the 7-Eleven store on Route 54 when they used the counterfeit bill to pay for $3.69 of merchandise. The males left the scene in a white Kia SUV. The cashier discovered the bill was counterfeit shortly after they left around 9 a.m. and contacted police. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
Why People in State College and Rural North-Central Pa. Don’t Have Easy Access to In-Person Abortion Services
STATE COLLEGE — Even though abortion is legal in Pennsylvania, Abby Minor, a Penns Valley resident, said she was shocked by how difficult it was to have the procedure done during the summer of 2013. She called local health providers around Centre County, but none of them were helpful,...
Clearfield County Drug Court
Clearfield could be the next county in Pennsylvania to establish a drug court. Although, there’s some disagreement over how it would operate. We spoke with some of the county commissioners and the district attorney about this. Two of the Clearfield County Commissioners told 6 News on Wednesday this idea...
Audrey Naomi Good
Funeral Home Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Audrey Naomi Good, 91, of (South) Philipsburg, died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at her residence. Audrey was born on July 5, 1931, in Sharpsburg, Pa., a daughter of the late William F. Budweg and Margaret Ida (Lohr) Montgomery- Budweg-Hess. Audrey was raised...
Philipsburg Man Killed in Stabbing; Suspect Charged with Homicide
A Philipsburg man has been charged with homicide after a deadly stabbing on Friday in Rush Township. Brian C. Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg, died from a stab wound to the chest during an altercation around 5 p.m. on Flood Lane in Rush Township, according to state police at Rockview. Fernando...
Cops: Duo charged after call about DuBois man attacking his mother
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple was taken into custody after the man’s mother called the police for help and reported that her son strangled her and threatened to shoot the cops if she called them. Police arrived at a home on the 500 block of Juniata Street on Aug. 17 at around 7:45 p.m. […]
Update: 4-year-old boy located safe
UPDATE: Courtney was found safe according to the Pennsylvania State Police’s posts. LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Mason Courtney, 4, of Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Courtney was last seen near the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 19. Courtney is […]
New details released after Philipsburg man charged with stabbing death of Centre County man
A witness’s account differed from what the man charged told police, according to the charging document.
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
Alleged marijuana smell, roach sparks confrontation that results in prison term for woman
Williamsport, Pa. — A 28-year-old woman who recently moved to the Williamsport area will spend nearly the entire month of September incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison for summary offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment she received during a police confrontation nearly a year ago. During her non-jury trial Aug. 3, Judge Eric Linhardt told Anaise Margarita Lopez, who at the time was visiting the area from Massachusetts, that she showed no remorse for her actions and sentenced her to prison time. ...
Pa, man found guilty of torching motorcycle club building and threatening girlfriend
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County man has been found guilty of torching a motorcycle club’s building and threatening to kill his girlfriend because “she knew too much.”. Damon Lee Millington, 43, of Cogan Station, when arrested had confessed to setting the fire that destroyed the Road Knights Motorcycle Club building north of Williamsport on Feb. 9, 2020.
Shooting investigation in Williamsport
At approximately 9:45 this evening a shooting occurred at the corner of West Edwin Street and Locust Street in the city of Williamsport. Witnesses reported multiple shots were heard, followed by more. As many as a dozen shots could be heard according to one witness. At least one round went through the windows of a home on locust Street. Witnesses saw several people being taken into custody but it is unknown at this time if those people were involved in the shooting. Witnesses report shell casings were recovered at the scene. This is a developing story and will update as we have more information.
Victim identified in deadly Williamsport shooting
Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 as 20-year-old Ziar S. Young. The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 2 a.m., according to from the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Police were dispatched to the location for a victim that had...
Philipsburg man charged with criminal homicide after stabbing that left 1 dead
The 35-year-old is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
