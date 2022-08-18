ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

WTAJ

Police: Drunk Northern Cambria man assaults cop

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A call for a welfare check involving a child resulted in one man in jail after he reportedly punched an officer on Friday. On Aug. 19, Northern Cambria police were sent to do a welfare check in Northern Cambria Borough near Maple Avenue/Dogwood Street around 10 p.m. When they arrived, […]
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
fox8tv.com

Alleged Human Trafficking in Johnstown

According to Law Enforcement in Cambria County, a Johnstown man is facing charges after being accused of Trafficking multiple women. We have more details about the unique location of this incident. The home where this alleged Trafficking was taking place is next door neighbors with the Stonycreek Township Police Department....
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Teen dead after Huntingdon County high-speed chase

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teen is dead after a high-speed chase ended in a crash on Friday night, according to state police. Around11:50 p.m. on Aug. 19, state police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by a 17-year-old for multiple traffic violations. The teen took off at a high rate of speed on […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspects used counterfeit bill at convenience store

Montgomery, Pa. — State police are looking for two male suspects who used a $100 counterfeit bill to pay for merchandise at a convenience store in Clinton Township. State police at Montoursville say the two males were at the 7-Eleven store on Route 54 when they used the counterfeit bill to pay for $3.69 of merchandise. The males left the scene in a white Kia SUV. The cashier discovered the bill was counterfeit shortly after they left around 9 a.m. and contacted police. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Drug Court

Clearfield could be the next county in Pennsylvania to establish a drug court. Although, there’s some disagreement over how it would operate. We spoke with some of the county commissioners and the district attorney about this. Two of the Clearfield County Commissioners told 6 News on Wednesday this idea...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
State College

Audrey Naomi Good

Funeral Home Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Audrey Naomi Good, 91, of (South) Philipsburg, died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at her residence. Audrey was born on July 5, 1931, in Sharpsburg, Pa., a daughter of the late William F. Budweg and Margaret Ida (Lohr) Montgomery- Budweg-Hess. Audrey was raised...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
State College

Philipsburg Man Killed in Stabbing; Suspect Charged with Homicide

A Philipsburg man has been charged with homicide after a deadly stabbing on Friday in Rush Township. Brian C. Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg, died from a stab wound to the chest during an altercation around 5 p.m. on Flood Lane in Rush Township, according to state police at Rockview. Fernando...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Update: 4-year-old boy located safe

UPDATE: Courtney was found safe according to the Pennsylvania State Police’s posts. LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Mason Courtney, 4, of Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Courtney was last seen near the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 19. Courtney is […]
MIFFLIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged marijuana smell, roach sparks confrontation that results in prison term for woman

Williamsport, Pa. — A 28-year-old woman who recently moved to the Williamsport area will spend nearly the entire month of September incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison for summary offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment she received during a police confrontation nearly a year ago. During her non-jury trial Aug. 3, Judge Eric Linhardt told Anaise Margarita Lopez, who at the time was visiting the area from Massachusetts, that she showed no remorse for her actions and sentenced her to prison time. ...
NorthcentralPA.com

Shooting investigation in Williamsport

At approximately 9:45 this evening a shooting occurred at the corner of West Edwin Street and Locust Street in the city of Williamsport. Witnesses reported multiple shots were heard, followed by more. As many as a dozen shots could be heard according to one witness. At least one round went through the windows of a home on locust Street. Witnesses saw several people being taken into custody but it is unknown at this time if those people were involved in the shooting. Witnesses report shell casings were recovered at the scene. This is a developing story and will update as we have more information.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Victim identified in deadly Williamsport shooting

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 as 20-year-old Ziar S. Young. The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 2 a.m., according to from the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Police were dispatched to the location for a victim that had...

