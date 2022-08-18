Read full article on original website
Suspect In Green Bay Murder Now In Custody
KERR CO, TEXAS, (WTAQ-KSAT) – A suspect accused of a deadly Green Bay shooting earlier this year was found and arrested in Kerr County, Texas, while his brother, also wanted for murder, remains at large. KCSO said Gustavo Cantu, 39, was apprehended during a traffic stop in Ingram on...
Little Chute School District Is Ready To Show Off It’s New Stadium
LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Little Chute Area School District is unveiling its new multi-purpose turf stadium. The public will first be able to experience the $1.2 million Unison Credit Union Stadium this week. The community is invited to walk on Fitzpatrick Field following the Mustangs’ boys varsity...
Plenty Of Unfilled Jobs Throughout NE Wisconsin School Districts
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – School districts across Northeast Wisconsin are having a hard time finding support staff for this upcoming school year. Support staff includes custodians, teachers’ aides and lunchroom workers. This has some officials concerned about the impact shortages in these areas will have on students...
Farmer of the Month: Marlena Wagner of Jagiello Dairy Farm
Y100 is proud to present the Farmer of the Month is Marlena Wagner of Jagiello Dairy Farm in Lena, Wis. This is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm. Nominate your favorite farmer here.
Farmers will explore new soil health opportunities at field day Aug. 30
STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Farmers, community members and state and local officials are invited to attend a field day Aug. 30 in Sturgeon Bay to demonstrate the benefits of soil health practices. Peninsula Pride Farms and Door-Kewaunee Watershed Demonstration Farm Network are co-sponsoring the event involving two farms. The...
Enrollment Up at Fox Valley Technical College
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Enrollment’s up year-over-year at Fox Valley Technical College. Vice President for Learning and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Jennifer Lanter says enrollment is up 6%, and there are a number of reasons why. “Our short term diploma programs are of real interest. Students can get...
Fond Du Lac Homicide Has Neighbors Nervous
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Around 7:20 Saturday morning, Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an...
Two Found Dead Outside of Grand Chute Hotel
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ) — Two people were found dead within moments of each other in the parking lot of a Grand Chute hotel. Police there say the bodies were found during a routine patrol in the 200 Block of N Westhill Blvd. An officer saw a person unconscious on the ground in the parking lot of the hotel. The person had no pulse and wasn’t breathing. While providing medical aid, the officer saw another person unconscious in a nearby car.
Arrest Made In Fond Du Lac Homicide
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man is in custody in the investigation of a weekend homicide in Fond du Lac. Police say they arrested a 32-year-old man in the death of Brandon A. Johnson, 40. Johnson was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in the 200...
Menasha Begins The Search For A New Top Cop
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ) – Menasha’s police chief is retiring after serving in the role for more than a decade. Police chief Tim Styka says he will retire on January 3, 2023. Chief Styka served 27 years in the department and has been police chief for 11 years. The...
