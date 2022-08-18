ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Rodón stays hot as Longoria helps Giants beat Tigers, 3-1

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Rodón continued his hot streak with seven strong innings on Tuesday night as the San Francisco Giants survived a bases-loaded threat in the bottom of the ninth inning and beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1. Evan Longoria homered for the Giants, who won their eighth straight interleague game on the road. Rodón allowed one run on five hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter. He is 4-0 in his last five starts with a 1.44 ERA and has now recorded eight double-digit strikeout games this season. “The fastball/slider combination was really good and (catcher Austin Wynns) had a good feel for the pitch calling — we were on the same page all night,” Rodón said. “The bullpen did a good job and we scored when we needed it. Now we just have to win another one tomorrow.”
The Associated Press

Maton's walk-off single gives Phillies 7-6 win over Reds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Maton’s pinch-hit single with one out in the bottom of the ninth gave the Philadelphia Phillies a 7-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Matt Vierling homered and J.T. Realmuto had a two-run triple for the Phillies, who have won the first two of their four-game series to help their NL wild-card chances. Philadelphia began play in second place in the wild-card race. “It was a roller-coaster of a game, and it feels good to come out on top,” Maton said. TJ Friedl hit a two-run triple and Donovan Solano had two hits, including an RBI double, for the Reds.
