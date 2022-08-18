DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Rodón continued his hot streak with seven strong innings on Tuesday night as the San Francisco Giants survived a bases-loaded threat in the bottom of the ninth inning and beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1. Evan Longoria homered for the Giants, who won their eighth straight interleague game on the road. Rodón allowed one run on five hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter. He is 4-0 in his last five starts with a 1.44 ERA and has now recorded eight double-digit strikeout games this season. “The fastball/slider combination was really good and (catcher Austin Wynns) had a good feel for the pitch calling — we were on the same page all night,” Rodón said. “The bullpen did a good job and we scored when we needed it. Now we just have to win another one tomorrow.”

