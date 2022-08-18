Police searching for ‘very dangerous’ man wanted in connection with violent assault in New Hampshire

NH Police searching for “very dangerous” man in connection with a violent assault in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a “very dangerous” man wanted in connection with a violent assault that occurred Thursday morning in Manchester.

Drew Fortier, 26, is wanted for first-degree assault after a violent incident that happened in the city’s South End, according to Manchester police.

In a Facebook post, the department said Fortier is believed to be suffering from mental health issues, in addition to posing a danger.

Fortier is described as being approximately 5′10″ tall and about 155 pounds. He was last seen on foot in the area of Weston Road around 3 a.m.

Police said anyone who sees Fortier should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

