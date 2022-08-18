Read full article on original website
The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
Rumor: Raiders linked to Ndamukong Suh, but there’s a key holdup
The Las Vegas Raiders are considering a few late-offseason additions in order to buff up the roster ahead of the regular-season-opener. Among the moves the team is mulling is the potential signing of veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. The free-agent defensive tackle remains unsigned with just a few weeks until the 2022 campaign gets underway, and Tashan Reed of The Athletic reported that there’s mutual interest between Suh and the Raiders.
Brady to return to Bucs this week after personal absence
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is expected to return to the team this upcoming week, head coach Todd Bowles said Sunday, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. Bowles said on Aug. 11 that Brady wouldn't be back until after Saturday's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. The head...
Fantasy Podcast: 12 things we learned from this week's preseason action
Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone discusses his biggest...
Bleacher Report suggests Buccaneers should trade talented wide receiver
The fan favorite earned a Super Bowl ring in 2020 with Tampa Bay.
Potential starter at left guard has suffered torn ACL and MCL
Tampa Bay's offensive line takes another massive hit.
Raiders make surprising roster move
The Las Vegas Raiders are making a surprising roster move. The Raiders are going to cut Kenyan Drake, who was entering his second season with the team. Drake had 254 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns last season. He added 30 catches for 291 yards and also returned several kicks.
Report: Patriots part ways with third-year tight end
The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. ESPN's Field Yates reports the team has waived Dalton Keene. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an...
Panthers announce Baker Mayfield as starter for Week 1 vs. Browns
Baker Mayfield is officially QB1 in Carolina. The former No. 1 overall pick, acquired in a July trade with the Cleveland Browns, will start Week 1 after beating out Sam Darnold in training camp, the Panthers announced Monday. Mayfield's first start will come against his former team, as Carolina hosts...
Fantasy: Super-deep sleepers for 2022 (Updated)
Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Breakouts to target (Updated) Sleepers to steal (Updated) Risky picks to gamble on (Updated) Super-deep sleepers (Updated) Players who will lead you to a title (Updated) In...
NFL Preseason Week 3 best bets
It's the preseason for everyone. The idea is to get some early reps without extending yourself or getting hurt. That applies to players on the field and bettors in the sportsbook. With three weeks of tuneups on the schedule, we'll proceed with extreme caution while stretching ourselves out. Remember: These games don't count, but the bets definitely do.
Chargers' Jackson to miss 2-4 weeks after ankle surgery
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson underwent ankle surgery and will miss approximately two-to-four weeks, the team announced Tuesday. Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5-million contract with the Chargers this offseason. The 26-year-old went undrafted in 2018 but managed to earn a roster spot with the New England Patriots, where he...
CFB betting: Best long-shot bets to win the Heisman Trophy
Before we look at the odds to win the Heisman Trophy and without reading some vague definition of the award, it's worth asking: Is it for the most valuable player? Most outstanding? Most clutch for the best team? We need to know who actually wins the award and what's required statistically.
Lions' Rourke to undergo surgery for Lisfranc sprain
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery to address a Lisfranc foot injury suffered in Friday's win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the team announced Sunday. "After extensive consultation with team doctors and foot specialists, Nathan was diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot," the Lions said in...
