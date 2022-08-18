ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Gamecocks picked for preseason coaches All-SEC team

Five South Carolina Gamecocks football players were voted to the preseason coaches All-SEC team. Defensive back Cam Smith was the lone first-team selection. Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens landed on the second-team. Wide receiver Josh Vann, tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive lineman Jordan Burch were tabbed third-team. All three teams...
South Carolina football: Shane Beamer offers truce to Mark Stoops after viral comment

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops seemingly tossed shade at South Carolina's Shane Beamer earlier this summer with a "climate versus culture" remark at SEC Media Days, saying his program does not have to "put on some stupid sunglasses" to gain attention in relation to success. Stoops later said his previous comments were not directed at Beamer and said it "wasn't my style" to clown other coaches.
Terrell sidelined by third ACL tear

Chad Terrell is out for the season with a torn ACL, which could bring an end to his playing career for the South Carolina Gamecocks. It’s the third time Terrell has suffered an ACL tear. Coach Shane Beamer announced the news about Terrell on Tuesday afternoon. Terrell, who’s been...
