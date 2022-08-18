Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops seemingly tossed shade at South Carolina's Shane Beamer earlier this summer with a "climate versus culture" remark at SEC Media Days, saying his program does not have to "put on some stupid sunglasses" to gain attention in relation to success. Stoops later said his previous comments were not directed at Beamer and said it "wasn't my style" to clown other coaches.

