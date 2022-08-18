UConn football defensive coordinator Lou Spanos takes leave of absence

UConn defensive coordinator Lou Spanos has taken a leave of absence and will step away from his duties for personal reasons, the team announced Thursday. The length of his absence was not immediately clear.

Spanos has missed recent team practices but was in attendance at the start of practice Wednesday, though he appeared to have left early.

He served as interim head coach for the final 10 games of the 2021 season and coached the Huskies to their only win last year. He was previously the team’s defensive coordinator from 2019-21. Spanos was the only coordinator or position coach that new head coach retained.

Spanos, 51, joined the UConn staff after a previous stint as a defensive analyst at Alabama in 2018. He also coached for three NFL teams: Pittsburgh, Washington and Tennessee from 1995-2011. From 2012-13 Spanos was on Mora’s UCLA staff as defensive coordinator.

Mora was more hands-on with the defense during Wednesday’s practice, saying it was part of preparing for game week.

“I’ve had an involvement with those guys,” Mora said following Wednesday’s practice. “We’re playing a team [Utah State] that does some things that are different than what we’ve seen out of our offense all spring and the first couple of weeks of camp and so we have to have some wrinkles. And I just want to make sure that they were on the same page as we move forward.”

UConn opens its 2022 season Aug. 27 at Utah State.