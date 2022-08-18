Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 23: What You Need to Know
The most important event of the week is the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole on Friday, where chairman Jerome Powell is expected to reiterate his hawkish stance for the September round of interest rate hikes. In addition, New Home Sales and Manufacturing PMI came in lower than expected. As a result, stocks finished today’s session in the red.
Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks
Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her...
Two sustainable stocks endorsed by five-star analyst Alex Brooks
Analyst Alex Brooks’ current focus is on sustainable product companies ranging across agriculture, power, and basic materials. Here, we discuss two less well-known stocks on which he is bullish. Accsys Technologies (GB:AXS) and Woodbois Limited (GB:WBI) are two companies trying to make a difference to the environment, operating in...
XPeng’s Q2-Earnings Results Send Shares Lower; Here’s Why
XPeng recently announced Q2 results that clearly didn’t satisfy investors, as the stock is down on the day. This can be attributed to the company’s earnings miss and its outlook for the next quarter, which isn’t exciting. Despite this, analysts and top TipRanks investors are optimistic about the stock – for now.
Billionaire Israel Englander Picks Up These 3 Small EV Stocks
Electric vehicles (EVs) have become the car sector’s fastest growing segment, more than doubling last year to reach 6.8 million vehicles globally. This gives EVs a market share greater than 8%, triple where it stood in 2019, before the COVID pandemic. The market has found support from political policy, but more importantly, from improvements in battery technology and manufacture that are slowly making EVs more competitive on price.
Is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock a Buy Amid Growing Worker Dissatisfaction?
A large number of Microsoft employees are speculated to exit after receiving their first revised paycheck on September 15. A technology company’s sustainability depends on retaining a talented workforce. While employees seem unhappy, Wall Street continues to be bullish on MSFT stock. Technology behemoth Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is facing...
JD.com Reports Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why the Stock Rallied
JD.com reported solid earnings results in the second quarter despite the slowdown in the Chinese economy. JD.com (JD) recently reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.61, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.41 per JD share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates nine times.
Looking for Bargains? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Insiders Are Buying Right Now
When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, ‘buy low and sell high.’ What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock.
Why Investors Should Consider MercadoLibre Stock
MercardoLibre once again silenced its critics with another blow-out quarterly performance. Particularly, its fintech arm continues to perform at a staggering pace and is likely to be a cash cow down the road. Moreover, it trades at a relatively beaten-down price, which adds to its attractiveness. Argentinian eCommerce and fintech...
Buying the Dip: Here are Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Bought the Most
This article ranks the top five stocks bought by hedge fund managers in the last three months. As hedge funds tend to outperform the average market returns, keeping a tab on hedge fund trading activity can help investors identify those stocks that are more likely to outrank others. Hedge funds...
SPAC IPOs’ Plummet: Here’s What’s Behind the Slump
SPAC IPOs have declined over 80% year over year. Macro and geopolitical headwinds along with poor post-IPO performance are taking a toll on SPAC IPOs. SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) that boomed last year have lost their appeal in 2022. According to Bloomberg Law, SPAC IPOs dropped more than 80% in the first half of 2022 compared to the prior-year period. The weak macro environment (higher inflation, rising interest rates, and absence of government subsidy) and underperformance post-IPO (several stocks trading well below their IPO price) are to blame.
Why Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock is Down after Reporting Q2 Results
Zoom recently reported its Fiscal Q2-2023 earnings results. However, investors don’t seem to be happy, as the stock has taken a tumble. This is likely due to the company missing on its forward estimates. After market close today, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) reported its Fiscal Q2-2023 earnings results. While...
Analysts are Bullish on These 3 “Strong-Buy” Tech Stocks
Nvidia, Salesforce, and Adobe are cloud tech titans that are beaten up but could lead your portfolio to solid results once the tech wreck finishes. Wall Street loves the following names for good reason, but one has higher upside potential than the others. The technology sector has taken a huge...
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
SGFY, MSPR, AMC, TV, and HAIN stocks grabbed investors’ attention on Monday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Topping the list is Connecticut-based Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY), which gained...
Why Is DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Falling?
Revenues of DLocal jumped 72% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022. However, increasing costs seem to have shaken investors’ confidence in the stock. Shares of Uruguay-based financial technology firm DLocal Ltd. (NASDAQ:DLO) have been slipping since the release of its second-quarter results after the market closed on Monday. The decline in the stock price could have been triggered by the fall in the company’s gross and adjusted EBITDA margins, despite its upbeat quarterly results.
Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts
Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance.
Should You Worry about Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Amid Slowing Ad Demand?
Alphabet may be feeling the pinch of inflation through its partners and users, but the fact is that it is a defensive stock with strong fundamentals and a long runway for growth. Being one of the largest companies in the world hasn’t been able to safeguard Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from various...
Here’s Why AMC (NYSE:AMC) Stock is Plunging Today
As Cineworld starts looking at strategic options, AMC shares continue their downward trajectory with a massive nosedive in the pre-market session today. Shares of the largest movie exhibitor and a meme mania favorite, AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) are plunging in the pre-market session today after its rival Cineworld (CNWGY) confirmed that it is looking at strategic options to raise additional liquidity and possibly restructure its balance sheet. These options include a voluntary Chapter 11 filing, while the company remains in talks with its secured lenders and their advisers.
Here Are 3 Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Green in a Drought
As water shortages and receding river levels start to pose new challenges to the global economy, here are three names that could ensure your portfolio stays hydrated in the coming periods. Severe drought and dropping water levels are impacting economies around the world. Declining levels of the Yangzte river in...
Wall Street Loves These 3 Payments Stocks
Payments stocks have been under considerable pressure in the first half. As we learn more about the magnitude of the coming slowdown, investors may stand to profit if there’s too much recession risk baked in. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to look at three different payment...
