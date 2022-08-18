Revenues of DLocal jumped 72% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022. However, increasing costs seem to have shaken investors’ confidence in the stock. Shares of Uruguay-based financial technology firm DLocal Ltd. (NASDAQ:DLO) have been slipping since the release of its second-quarter results after the market closed on Monday. The decline in the stock price could have been triggered by the fall in the company’s gross and adjusted EBITDA margins, despite its upbeat quarterly results.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO