Relationship Advice

psychologytoday.com

Raised by Parents With Low Emotional Intelligence

When parents under-respond to their child's emotions, they inadvertently send some powerful, unspoken messages to the child. Children growing up this way assume that their feelings are useless or burdensome and are often confused about what's wrong. The voices of low emotional intelligence can stick with you for a lifetime,...
psychologytoday.com

How to Find Comfort and Ease Amid Difficult Emotions

Unpleasant emotions are part of our human experience but it can be helpful to have a way to work with them. Our natural tendency in the face of difficult emotions is to try and push them away, which is not often best for our long-term well-being. When we can invite...
shefinds

Hair Experts Tell Us How To Grow Thicker Hair

As you get older, your body undergoes several changes. Your hair, in particular, is one area that’s greatly affected. In fact, thinning hair is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. It’s definitely a frustrating experience but thankfully, there are ways to improve your current condition.
psychologytoday.com

Why Manipulators Prey on Your Emotions

Emotions can be a powerful tool for manipulators to use against you. Emotional abuse creates long-term changes in victims. There is hope for getting out of emotionally abusive situations. Emotions are a powerful force. They can determine our thought patterns, if we allow them to, and in turn affect our...
psychologytoday.com

A Simple Trick to Meet New People

People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
psychologytoday.com

Escaping the Depression Trap

While suffering is an inevitable part of life, depression gets people stuck in a "low" from which it is difficult to escape. "Behavioral activation," which is engaging more in life, is one of the best things people can do to counter depression. People can engage in activities even when they...
psychologytoday.com

Everything Changes: Don't Fight the Change

Focus on relaxing and opening into the fact that things keep changing and not fighting it. See if you can be aware of and increasingly comfortable with the fleeting passing of each moment of experience. Let your experience keep changing, and you will gain enduring peace. The fifth of my...
psychologytoday.com

What to Do When Someone Pushes Your Boundaries

Good mental health requires boundaries—setting limits on what we do for others, and how much we’ll allow them to disrespect us. “Boundary-pushing” can involve ignoring or testing our boundaries, and trying to manipulate us into relaxing our boundaries. There are ways to uphold a boundary with little...
psychologytoday.com

Listen Up!: The Key to Stronger Relationships

There are different ways of listening and research shows which ones are more effective. Active listening involves paraphrasing a speaker to maximize clarity. Active Constructive Responding (ACR) is a powerful way to connect because you listen for and celebrating another person's good news. "Listening is a magnetic and strange thing,...
psychologytoday.com

Why Many People With Autism Dislike Functioning Labels

Being called high-functioning can invalidate the daily struggles of people with autism. Being called low-functioning can be hurtful and stigmatizing to those with autism who need more help with their disability. The autism spectrum isn't a linear spectrum between very autistic and a little autistic but rather a wheel with...
psychologytoday.com

How Feeling That We Belong Promotes Resiliency

A sense of belonging is essential to resiliency and wellness. Children’s resiliency can be supported by a sense of belonging with at least one stable, committed adult. In an isolating world, finding connection and belonging is just as important in adulthood. Resilient individuals feel a deep sense of belonging,...
psychologytoday.com

How to Have a Healthy Relationship With Your Emotions

We can accept that our thoughts might not always be true, believable, important, or even ours to decide. We can let a thought float through our mind without paying it much attention, but that same willingness doesn’t apply when it comes to feelings. Practice awareness, watch your feelings come...
psychologytoday.com

Why Can’t I Focus on Books Right Now?

One physical aftereffect of COVID is mental fog, or a drop in the ability to think or remember. Nearly 60 percent of Americans have had COVID, and some might not have even known it. While reading can seem like a cure for stress, if your brain can’t focus, you can’t...
psychologytoday.com

Another Little Piece of Peace

In a polarized world, finding inner peace is one of our greatest allies. While the world seems to spin out of control, we may be surprised to notice that much of our own distress is created by our own minds. Working to find centered, quiet peace within serves us in...
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Compassion and Kindness in Today’s World

When a person returns another's lack of kindness, negativity spreads and gains momentum. Acting with compassion in a confrontational situation can neutralize what could become a very unpleasant encounter. A compassionate response can look like counteracting negativity, setting healthy boundaries, and stepping away. Challenging times can make for some very...
psychologytoday.com

What Exactly Is the Friendzone?

Overall, relationships became more strained after attempts to convert to romance. The friendzone is often a temporary, transitional, and unstable state, as opposed to a stable friendship. In many cases, friendzoning is synonymous with rejection and leads away from enduring friendship. by Grant H. Brenner. Relationships are shifting, as noted...
